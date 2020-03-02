 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Free Egg McMuffins until 10:30 you sample scarfing rabble   (newsweek.com) divider line
40
    More: PSA, Breakfast foods, National Egg McMuffin Day, Fast food, Chicken, breakfast sandwich, free Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Hamburger  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you say that? Sure you can.
"Eggamuffin"
Youtube riL7O0oUezs
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I live right next to a McDonalds. The last time I got a sausage and egg mcmuffin I walked home, opened the sandwich and they had forgot the egg. So I pulled out a frying pan and finished their job. I figured that was punishment for being lazy in the first place.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have to download a stupid app first? Fu*k that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I live right next to a McDonalds. The last time I got a sausage and egg mcmuffin I walked home, opened the sandwich and they had forgot the egg. So I pulled out a frying pan and finished their job. I figured that was punishment for being lazy in the first place.


Burger King Breakfast Muffin Sandwich Ad
Youtube ZF86Rb-uFNE


Not their fault.  Someone stole the plans.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd rather spend four dollars and get two sausage and egg muffins from Carls Jr.
McDonalds sucks floppy donkey dick.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
oh wow and all I have to do is download the mcdonalds app, create an account, accept whatever permissions and I get a whole egg sandwich? amazing! I'm judging everyone that got one today.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The Egg McMuffin sandwich was first invented in 1971..."

That's interesting.  When was the second time it was invented?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I live right next to a McDonalds. The last time I got a sausage and egg mcmuffin I walked home, opened the sandwich and they had forgot the egg. So I pulled out a frying pan and finished their job. I figured that was punishment for being lazy in the first place.


The egg is the worst part of that sandwich.  Why they don't use the same eggs as their biscuits which aren't good but aren't as bad IDK.  I think you got a win actually.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Customers can get a free Egg McMuffin between 6 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. local time on March 2 by downloading the McDonald's app and..."

/Stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
R2112
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I picked one up, I guess I'm now one of those gimmie apps I've heard about.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can get a McMuffin anytime I want for a couple bucks because I have a job.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This will be the first scene that they show America in the eventual movie about the coronavirus.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Important thing is that this was published at 4:45 AM on the day of the event.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: I have to download a stupid app first? Fu*k that.


You can just delete it when you're done. That's what I did. Not exactly a huge burden.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
McDonald's is just jealous that Wendy's is introducing breakfast today.
Wait, hasn't Wendy's had breakfast for a long time now? Never ate breakfast there, so i don't understand.
 
MHudson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nytmare: McDonald's is just jealous that Wendy's is introducing breakfast today.
Wait, hasn't Wendy's had breakfast for a long time now? Never ate breakfast there, so i don't understand.


Less jealous, more trying to take away their thunder.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Egg McMuffin is the best sandwich McD's sells.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Persnickety: The Egg McMuffin is the best sandwich McD's sells.


I would argue that the bacon egg and cheese is the best. As it is, both are significantly improved by adding the hash brown to the stack.

/I am not down loading the app
 
Brofar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Russ1642: I live right next to a McDonalds. The last time I got a sausage and egg mcmuffin I walked home, opened the sandwich and they had forgot the egg. So I pulled out a frying pan and finished their job. I figured that was punishment for being lazy in the first place.

The egg is the worst part of that sandwich.  Why they don't use the same eggs as their biscuits which aren't good but aren't as bad IDK.  I think you got a win actually.


The egg is the best part because it's a real egg. The "folded eggs" in the other sandwiches are the pre-processed scrambled eggs and who knows how much that is real egg.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scobee1210: Got mine!


Ok boomer.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Persnickety: The Egg McMuffin is the best sandwich McD's sells.


I prefer the steak mcmuffin or bagel myself, to each his own.

cdn.foodbeast.com.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just had the Wendy's breakfast Baconator.. McDonalds can't compare. It's farking awesome
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am not that crazy into breakfast sandwiches, but I wonder if the one near me has it in the evening. Maybe I will get one then.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: McDonald's is just jealous that Wendy's is introducing breakfast today.
Wait, hasn't Wendy's had breakfast for a long time now? Never ate breakfast there, so i don't understand.


This is at least the third time I remember Wendy's rolling out breakfast. Third time's the charm, right?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: I have to download a stupid app first? Fu*k that.


It's better than having to deal with the smart app.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All I have to do is download an app that will steal my data.
What a deal!
Definitely worth saving $2.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You have to use the app? Screw that. I'm not selling my data for a mcmuffin.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "The Egg McMuffin sandwich was first invented in 1971..."

That's interesting.  When was the second time it was invented?


Journalism is dead.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skozlaw: John Buck 41: I have to download a stupid app first? Fu*k that.

You can just delete it when you're done. That's what I did. Not exactly a huge burden.


Yeah. After they have sold my info. Great idea, thanks.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Persnickety: The Egg McMuffin is the best sandwich McD's sells.


Fish sandwich gives it a challenge.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Had the app, wife's app was compromised, uninstalled app.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so all my metadata is worth more than a breakfast sandwich, so I've got that going for me.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Russ1642: I live right next to a McDonalds. The last time I got a sausage and egg mcmuffin I walked home, opened the sandwich and they had forgot the egg. So I pulled out a frying pan and finished their job. I figured that was punishment for being lazy in the first place.

The egg is the worst part of that sandwich.  Why they don't use the same eggs as their biscuits which aren't good but aren't as bad IDK.  I think you got a win actually.



Are you saying you like the liquid eggs that are on the biscuits better than real eggs from shells on the mcmuffins?
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Taco Bell did it right in '04. Jacoby Ellsbury steals a base in a World Series game, free taco next day. No bullshiat hoops to jump thru...Ta-Da!
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "The Egg McMuffin sandwich was first invented in 1971..."

That's interesting.  When was the second time it was invented?


That was McDowell's.  They have the Big Mic.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Had the app, wife's app was compromised, uninstalled app.


That was just an ad for their biscuit and sausage gravy.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bacon, egg and cheese McGriddle is the only worthwhile fast food breakfast sandwich.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

