(Daily Star)   Hungover Brits spark coronavirus panic at Heathrow because they looked a little worse for wear, asked for painkillers (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
•       •       •

fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was super hungover before my flight home from London so I bought a bottle of acetaminophen at the airport.  The customs guy at the SF airport was utterly baffled by the glass bottle it came in.  He's like "What's this?" despite it being clearly labeled.  I replied "It's painkillers".   "What's it for?" he asks.  I say "Uh... for my headache".  It was one of the dumbest exchanges I've ever had with another human being.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A couple of hydros generally take the edge off even the worst hangover.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of Coronavirus.  We're all caught in this increasing coverage and panic.  It's like the DC Sniper, but for the whole planet.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hang in there, Julie

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Hang in there, Julie

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x615]


She didn't listen when her parents told her if she didn't put more clothes on she'd catch a cold.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I was super hungover before my flight home from London so I bought a bottle of acetaminophen at the airport.  The customs guy at the SF airport was utterly baffled by the glass bottle it came in.  He's like "What's this?" despite it being clearly labeled.  I replied "It's painkillers".   "What's it for?" he asks.  I say "Uh... for my headache".  It was one of the dumbest exchanges I've ever had with another human being.


Here in 'Murica, everything must be enrobed in plastic.

/learning this the hard way, by trying to purchase goods that do not use plastic.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Having started a flight completely drunk and ended it hungover. I looked and felt like I had the flu.
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Hang in there, Julie

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x615]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm thinking that now is not a good time to pretend to be sick to try to get upgraded to business class.  Especially when flying from Singapore.

Should have billed the two for all the inconvenience.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Many years ago, an old mate and I took a flight from CDG to Narita, on Air France. We managed to drink all the cognac on the Air France 747, and they had substitute Armagnac.
In those days, there was a refueling stop in Anchorage. As we got off the plane, he remarked that we looked like something from a Willow Pattern plate - two elderly sages helping each other over a bridge.
Good ice cream in Anchorage, by the way.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Hang in there, Julie

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x615]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm so sick of Coronavirus.  We're all caught in this increasing coverage and panic.  It's like the DC Sniper, but for the whole planet.


four links in a row on the front page.
poltab is all omgbernie all the time.

jesus id even settle for a kardashian thread just to break up.the monotony
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
5 virus links on a row on the main page.

It has gone...

Viral.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Hang in there, Julie

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x615]



I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating tea biscuits.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Despite their famous "stiff upper lip", the British are more accurately portrayed by John Cleves. Which is to say reserved interupted frequently by badly concealed hysteria.

Such a fun people. You can find the mentalities of 10,000 years resumed multum in parvum.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: swankywanky: Hang in there, Julie

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x615]


I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating tea biscuits.


Me:  Keep your damn hands off my biscuits, woman! Only I may eat in my bed.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Despite their famous "stiff upper lip", the British are more accurately portrayed by John Cleves. Which is to say reserved interupted frequently by badly concealed hysteria.

Such a fun people. You can find the mentalities of 10,000 years resumed multum in parvum.


John Cleves?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It wasn't because they "looked a little worse for wear," subby. If the UK tabloid article is to be believed, these two morons played sick for seat upgrades and got called on it at a time where THE ENTIRE GODDAMNED WORLD IS WORRIED ABOUT A PANDEMIC. The airline staff followed protocol, right down to taking their temperatures (which were, apparently, "up and down"), so they were quarantined.

In other words, everyone but these two morons did the right thing.
 
