(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man, Raggedy Andy has gone downhill
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
local21news.comView Full Size

images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
ashenshard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice to see my town make Fark.  Maybe not the best way....
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey he's just a stoopid 20 year old.
Stoopid hair, and stoopid for driving under the influence.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, I freely admit I am not a super model, but I do own a freaking mirror, and a modicum of good taste, and this ashtray, and this chair, and this lamp, and this dog - and THAT'S ALL I NEED!!
 
fang06554
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The more awe inspiring part about this is that he made it to prison uninjured.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didn't he grow up to become Sideshow Bob?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Son... you got a cheese doodle on your head
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More like Ontheraggedy Andy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's see now he went from a plain old DUI to attempted murder I'm 3, 2 1.........if I my choice I'd drink at home and hide my keys!!!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Enjoy spending your 20's in prison, moron.  No more clubbing and women for you for a long time.
 
