 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Kosicute ... Cosisisko ... Kasic ... Anyway, some bridge on a NYC expressway may be vulnerable to terrorism   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Pleading, Allegation, Contract bridge, new Kosciuszko Bridge, Hardwire's technology, Ebaugh IV, concrete armor, Ebaugh's work  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 12:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew.   I thought it might be the Dolly Partons.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thaddeu​s​_Kosciusko_Bridge
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you're served papers in the Hooters in Ocean City, MD.

Shiet just Goat serious...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Having RTFA I'll say this:

Subby you're funny if you think that story is about terrorists destroying a bridge.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kosicute ... Cosisisko ... Kasic ...

AAAH CHOO!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude was a Revolutionary War hero, Subby, and one of America's Founding Fathers. Show some respect.  Cool story about Kosciusko: in his will he set up funding to secure the freedom and education of US slaves as he found the whole system to be deplorable.

Not so cool: his will wasn't executed faithfully. Still though, good on him for trying.
 
awruk!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stop your whining subby, Kościuszko is not that hard. Be glad it's not Brzęczyszczykiewicz.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i would think all bridges are.  they don't move and since their job is to defy gravity it seems like it wouldn't take much of a push to keep that from happening.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

awruk!: Stop your whining subby, Kościuszko is not that hard. Be glad it's not Brzęczyszczykiewicz.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is an ad.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Dude was a Revolutionary War hero, Subby, and one of America's Founding Fathers. Show some respect.  Cool story about Kosciusko: in his will he set up funding to secure the freedom and education of US slaves as he found the whole system to be deplorable.

Not so cool: his will wasn't executed faithfully. Still though, good on him for trying.


It was Thomas Jefferson  who stole his slaves
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aren't bridges inherently vulnerable to attack? I mean, with enough explosives...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

awruk!: Stop your whining subby, Kościuszko is not that hard. Be glad it's not Brzęczyszczykiewicz.


So it's welsh?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: This is an ad.


For a lawsuit?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thad the man!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any bridge (or really any other location) that is open to the public is vulnerable to terrorist attack.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NEWS FLASH!! Everything is susceptible to terrorism - always has been, always will be.

/ A sense of security has always been a lie.
// Now can we stop freaking out, and start working to make the world a more tolerable place, please?
/// 3
 
maxx2112
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

awruk!: Stop your whining subby, Kościuszko is not that hard. Be glad it's not Brzęczyszczykiewicz.



I like how they pronounce it in Oprah's home town . . . Koz E es ko.  I did not hear the true pronunciation until an episode of "Head of the Class."

/ it was a one-off character's last name
 
starlost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
when i was a kid grandpa put Kosciusko mustard on everything he ate. his diet was sausages, cheese and bread pretty much. dessert was peppermint lifesavers. and god did he smoke.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cdr.Murdock: When you're served papers in the Hooters in Ocean City, MD.

Shiet just Goat serious...


Haha, I was skimming and backed out, had to go back and make sure I read that right and immediately had to come to the thread to comment on this.

Really?  Served at a Hooters?  Who(ters) eats at Hooters?  Food is mediocre at best and the servers costumes aren't even that "sexy,"  I mean when I was 12 it was cool, but I'd rather not bother for overpriced meh food.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty good 

Kyle Butler: Thad the man!

[Fark user image 225x225]


Pretty good mustard, too.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are you lot still on the whole terrorism bullshiat?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report