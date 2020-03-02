 Skip to content
(National Geographic)   Fisher the weasel is back in Washington State. Now let's duct tape him to a chair in a cargo container with his younger self and interrogate him   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Washington has all its carnivores back

Just in time to clean up the corpses of all the Coronavirus victims.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: Washington has all its carnivores back

Just in time to clean up the corpses of all the Coronavirus victims.


That's dark, man.

Also:
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Marten, Not a Weasel

John Farrier • Thursday, June 9, 2011 at 7:18 PM


This distinction is critical, as one crime victim in the state of Washington recently learned:
Police say a man was carrying a dead weasel when he burst into a Hoquiam apartment and assaulted a man.

The victim asked, "Why are you carrying a weasel?" Police said the attacker said, "It's not a weasel, it's a marten," then punched him in the nose and fled.


This incident makes more sense once you learn an important fact: the assailant was actually looking for his girlfriend at the time.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ready to go back to the natural order once the covid-19 kills all the state's residents.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Encino Man - Wheez the Juice
Youtube h1hEKqZz-OY
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fisher Cat Screaming At Night! (Best Audio) So Creepy!
Youtube 7nbw_41AxYE

You'll think the forest is haunted.
 
