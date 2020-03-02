 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   There was a time Margate was *the* place to be for fun-n-sun-seekers. These days it's mostly known for the Turner Contemporary and gangs of 16 year old girls shouting 'Coronavirus' at visiting Chinese students and pretending to sneeze over them   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Seaside resort, Abuse, 27-year-old lives, Bullying, Wenbin Wu, London, University College London, King's College London  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 9:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GIS for "Turner Contemporary exhibits":

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a reason why this line is funny as Hell:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's so MEGA!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

H31N0US: That's so MEGA!


TRUMPVID-19 spreading across the pond.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The British seaside has been dying for 70 years.

Films from the early 60s were decrying its decay.
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unforgivably rude.
A sneak preview of the immediate future - but still rude.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lifetip:  avoid the sticks.  Small town people are the worst.  That's why they won't shut up about how great they are.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The British seaside has been dying for 70 years.

Films from the early 60s were decrying its decay.


Maybe if they stopped dumping raw sewage into them, more people might show up.

No really. That was one of the things they resented that the EU stopped them from doing.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Margate is now one of the most deprived areas in the UK, and it has a rampaging heroin problem. The heyday of the town is over half a century gone. It's a dump. However, the walk from Margate to Ramsgate along the coast, through Broadstairs, is lovely. I also recommend The Albion Hotel in Ramsgate. I won't be rushing back to Margate, that's for certain.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The British seaside has been dying for 70 years.

Films from the early 60s were decrying its decay.


Brexit might actually help if people can no longer afford to go to Spain.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not to worry, Drumph said this is nothing but a DEM hoax.
Relax citizens, your life is in Drumph's hands.
 
Spego
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Teenagers are assholes. Film at 11
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have fake sneezed and coughed on them and yelled, "Yep, now you have it! Run along and find a vaccine now little girls!"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I think these girls were about 16 and they looked like the bullying type."

Did he just stereotype the people stereotyping him?
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The British seaside has been dying for 70 years.

Films from the early 60s were decrying its decay.


Still good for a knee-trembler in a back alley though.

/"a", not "the"
//Too obscure for Fark
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nimbull: H31N0US: That's so MEGA!

TRUMPVID-19 spreading across the pond.


Unfortunately, this stuff was across the pond even before Trump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I think these girls were about 16 and they looked like the bullying type."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, you'd better believe I'll knockrell yer cobbels.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it OK for a full grown adult to punch a 16 year old girl in the mouth if the girl picks the fight?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is it OK for a full grown adult to punch a 16 year old girl in the mouth if the girl picks the fight?


I wouldn't prosecute.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
lol Britain
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is it OK for a full grown adult to punch a 16 year old girl in the mouth if the girl picks the fight?


No, and that's exactly how they can abuse people without fear of repercussion.
 
aungen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like how the people have made their own little names for the Chinese viral weapon. But why do some Americans name it after their president when it's the least America-centric global thing happening?

Are they paid to insert the name into every thread for publicity, or is it a derangement?  All those attempts to name it are pathetic compared to Kung-Flu, or Hong-Kong-Fluey.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report