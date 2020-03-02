 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   One guesses licking Iranian shrines is one way to show you're 'not scared of coronavirus'. One guesses   (metro.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Iran, Iranian worshippers, Iranian outbreak, Iranian regime, religious leaders, Economy of Iran, Health Ministry, Journalist Masih Alinejed  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 11:35 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion vs physical reality. I wonder who's going to win?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, how long before the Iranian leadership starts claiming the Coronavirus was created by the Great Satan as a weapon against them? Days or weeks?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A couple of them were arrested after that... sick and sent to prison with other inmates... great idea to not spread the virus...
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait,... Subby's mom is Iranian?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coronavirus:  accomplishing what the World has tried to do to Iran for the past 40+ years....
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought overdoing "inshallah" was a Sunni thing, but is it expected of shiites as well?

Then again since some Pentecostals handle snakes, doesn't make it a "Protestant" thing (but it might as well be evangelical).
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Luckily the shrine was painted in a fresh coat of colloidal silver, so everything is gonna turn out all right.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths

Now thats funny. The real numbers are more like 15 000+ infected and 400+ dead.
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/02/iranian​s-lick-shrines-say-not-scared-coronavi​rus-12331081/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/02/iranian​s-lick-shrines-say-not-scared-coronavi​rus-12331081/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/02/iranian​s-lick-shrines-say-not-scared-coronavi​rus-12331081/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
 
pounddawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So religion might actually take out religion.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pounddawg: So religion might actually take out religion.


proof denies faith
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths

Now thats funny. The real numbers are more like 15 000+ infected and 400+ dead.
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/02/iranian​s-lick-shrines-say-not-scared-coronavi​rus-12331081/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/02/iranian​s-lick-shrines-say-not-scared-coronavi​rus-12331081/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Officials have confirmed 978 cases in Iran and 54 deaths
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/02/iranian​s-lick-shrines-say-not-scared-coronavi​rus-12331081/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/


I can't confirm the validity of any of that, because I won't go on those sites, but I would recommend you don't get your news from Facebook and Twitter
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are more than a few Iranian gals I'd like to lick.

What are we talking about?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report