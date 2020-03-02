 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Hoping to divert attention away from the coronavirus sweeping the country, Best Korea fires two unidentified Photoshops into the sea   (cbsnews.com) divider line
5
    More: News, North Korea, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, North Korea's state media, intercontinental ballistic missiles, Korean War, nuclear deterrent, leader Kim Jong Un  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping to divert attention from the bat flu, Trump wipes North Korea off the f*cking map.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hoping to divert attention from the bat flu, Trump wipes North Korea off the f*cking map.


And kill his celebrity crush?  No wai!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alphax: NewportBarGuy: Hoping to divert attention from the bat flu, Trump wipes North Korea off the f*cking map.

And kill his celebrity crush?  No wai!


Li'l Kim's starting to look more like Dear Leader every day...
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Alphax: NewportBarGuy: Hoping to divert attention from the bat flu, Trump wipes North Korea off the f*cking map.

And kill his celebrity crush?  No wai!

Li'l Kim's starting to look more like Dear Leader every day...


I honestly don't see it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: LarrySouth: Alphax: NewportBarGuy: Hoping to divert attention from the bat flu, Trump wipes North Korea off the f*cking map.

And kill his celebrity crush?  No wai!

Li'l Kim's starting to look more like Dear Leader every day...

I honestly don't see it...

[Fark user image image 276x182]


Latoya?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report