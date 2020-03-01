 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Now two dead in Washington state, three more in critical condition. But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold
fat boy
9 hours ago  
optikeye
8 hours ago  
2,4,8,16,32,64,128....

What point of a geometric progression is it 'serious' and not just a cold.
 
Noctusxx
8 hours ago  

optikeye: 2,4,8,16,32,64,128....

What point of a geometric progression is it 'serious' and not just a cold.



I had to take my mom to Evergreen in Kirkland last week.  Not the old folks home or the main hospital building, but a lot of the workers from one area meet with or cross over to the other buildings.

Given the virulent nature of this strain, there is a non zero chance we were exposed.  All we can do now is wait and see and jump a the shadow of every sniffle and spring cough, that could just be an allergy, or a normal cold, or might just be the death of my family in a few days.

My daughter has been out this last week on wet and cold days doing Girl Scout cookie sales.  She has the sniffles now.  Do I panic and keep her home from school?  Do we rush to the only ER in town that will take my insurance?

Which of your number sets will we be in a week or two?

This country has had months to be ready for this.  We could have had testing kits flowing in December.  We could have been sending out heightened diagnoses alerts for all healthcare facilities.  We could have been actually protecting the health and welfare of our nation.  Instead we get to sit in fear and wait our turn to see if we are strong enough to survive this or die.

The one positive I guess is that this will gut the republicans voting base.  Not that it matters since the EC is bought and paid for.  But it is going to kill a lot of people that do not deserve it as well.
 
fragMasterFlash
5 hours ago  
Who's got the chips?

NewportBarGuy
4 hours ago  
Conservatives are stupid, but don't freak out. For the love of god... do not freak out. Of course it will get worse before it gets better, and if it is over 2% fatal in immunocompromised populations, yeah that's really not good. But it's not the f*cking plague.

Minimize contact, cover your goddamn mouth, wash hands. Sanitize common areas a lot. Just be smart. We will get through this in spite of our idiotic leadership,
 
mr_a
3 hours ago  
As I understand it, we don't really know just how bad this thing is. There is certainly a danger that it could be "Spanish Flu" bad, it takes months to figure out just how many people are infected, and the associated fatality rates.

The latest data from China seemed to show that it spreads more rapidly and is more fatal that a "normal" flu, but there is a giant margin of error on those numbers.

Here is a decent look at the numbers.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/29/he​a​lth/coronavirus-flu.amp.html
 
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
In fairness, folks die from influenza every year. Like 15,000+ every year. And children and the elderly are more likely fatalities.

I'm not especially worried, because I'm fairly healthy, I have a strong immune system, and I have enough sense to go to the hospital when sh*t ain't right. What makes this whole situation f*cked, is that the response in this country has been so disjointed and haphazard, scored more for political points than public safety, means that a lot more folks are going to get exposed, and will suffer than could have been prevented. The outrage isn't that we've got Captain Trips on the way, and that Donnie and Co are fiddling while Rome burns up with fever, it's that folks who had some marginal sense of duty could have prevented a lot of the cases that we're going to be facing. And therein lies the rub: that political expediency and disdain are going to get people killed or suffer that didn't wouldn't have with people who were responsible at the helm. And sadly, a lot of voters who WILL and HAVE already suffered from this idiocy are STILL going to vote for the folks who are gambling their lives for points.

The fact that this is more deadly than influenza means that our vulnerable population widened a bit more, and many healthy adults are going to be challenged more severely, which if coupled with ANOTHER set of complications or secondary infections, will lead to a higher death toll and more folks ill for longer. I don't think we're looking at Spanish Flu numbers, but yeah, this is going to be a bigger deal than it was going to be if the CDC wasn't hobbled by an Administration that can't get out of its own way because they refuse to see anything like responsible behavior.
 
dittybopper
2 hours ago  
But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.
 
gopher321
2 hours ago  
But but but Dr Trump sez it'll be gone by April!!!...
 
Giant Clown Shoe
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.


some broken clocks are never right
 
dittybopper
1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.

some broken clocks are never right


Well, there you go.   That's why I didn't know about it, I don't care what morons think.

But you do.
 
Xai
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Conservatives are stupid, but don't freak out. For the love of god... do not freak out. Of course it will get worse before it gets better, and if it is over 2% fatal in immunocompromised populations, yeah that's really not good. But it's not the f*cking plague.

Minimize contact, cover your goddamn mouth, wash hands. Sanitize common areas a lot. Just be smart. We will get through this in spite of our idiotic leadership,


It can't possibly get better unless preventative action, like performing tests on people who have been in contact with infected, are performed.

This currently is not being carried out in the US, heck they are not performing tests on people with confirmed symptoms.

Until this changes it can only get worse and worse. It isn't going to change by itself.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.

some broken clocks are never right

Well, there you go.   That's why I didn't know about it, I don't care what morons think.

But you do.


I will never tire of proving you to be objectively wrong.
 
Xai
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.

some broken clocks are never right

Well, there you go.   That's why I didn't know about it, I don't care what morons think.

But you do.


Don't pretend to be stupid, you know full well that Rush Limbaugh is listened to by millions of Americans including many in the current administration, therefore his point that some prominent people have been pushing this dangerous misinformation is perfectly valid and the fact that you haven't personally heard of it doesn't detract from that in any way.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  

Xai: NewportBarGuy: Conservatives are stupid, but don't freak out. For the love of god... do not freak out. Of course it will get worse before it gets better, and if it is over 2% fatal in immunocompromised populations, yeah that's really not good. But it's not the f*cking plague.

Minimize contact, cover your goddamn mouth, wash hands. Sanitize common areas a lot. Just be smart. We will get through this in spite of our idiotic leadership,

It can't possibly get better unless preventative action, like performing tests on people who have been in contact with infected, are performed.

This currently is not being carried out in the US, heck they are not performing tests on people with confirmed symptoms.

Until this changes it can only get worse and worse. It isn't going to change by itself.


Very true. I just don't have faith in Pence and his Prayer vaccine. States are going to have to do a lot of the work... and you know how that'll work across 50 different administrations.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
1 hour ago  
If Hillary were President, she'd have killed COVID-19 deader than Vince Foster.


     
Call the Guy
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.

some broken clocks are never right

Well, there you go.   That's why I didn't know about it, I don't care what morons think.

But you do.


Ah shiznitz, we got shots fired

Was that an Assault Rifle 15? Maybe a Kalashnikov 47 pistolero?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
1 hour ago  
" A woman in her 50s who was infected after visiting South Korea between Feb. 7-23. She works at a Federal Way United States Postal Office but did not come in contact with the public "

Just a mail sorter?
 
BafflerMeal
58 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: optikeye: 2,4,8,16,32,64,128....


We could have had testing kits flowing in December.


This literally could not have happened.
 
EvilElecBlanket
58 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " A woman in her 50s who was infected after visiting South Korea between Feb. 7-23. She works at a Federal Way United States Postal Office but did not come in contact with the public "

Just a mail sorter?


Oh fark
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
58 minutes ago  
Trik
58 minutes ago  
Catch it early folks before the meds and other supplies run out.
Also if you wait too long you won't get a bed.
Plus you'll have medical personnel.
Wait too long and they'll be sick or dead.
 
SomeAmerican
57 minutes ago  
I live in the Tampa Bay area, and the local papers are reporting a few cases here, which means there are more that aren't being reported because people didn't get ill enough.

As for "like the common cold"... I think the best way to think of this I think is 50 flu seasons, all at once.

Math behind that is the estimated % of the country that will get this... 50% instead of the 10% that usually get the flu... and the deadliness of the virus... 1% instead of 0.1%.

So once the virus is in your area follow normal flu precautions, but be a bit more rigorous about them.
 
robertus
57 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " A woman in her 50s who was infected after visiting South Korea between Feb. 7-23. She works at a Federal Way United States Postal Office but did not come in contact with the public "

Just a mail sorter?


That's basically how anthrax, mailed to various congressional offices back in 2001, killed a random lady in upstate New York.

/edited a PNAS paper about that
//COVID-19 is not powdered anthrax
///threeee
 
Taylor Mental
57 minutes ago  
They weren't testing anyone unless they had visited China before a few days ago. The number of cases is going to explode once the true numbers are discovered.
 
40 degree day
56 minutes ago  
Too late for a travel ban to accomplish much of anything.
 
Kyle Butler
56 minutes ago  

croesius
56 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: If Hillary were President, she'd have killed COVID-19 deader than Vince Foster.


Get over it dude, she lost.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.

some broken clocks are never right

Well, there you go.   That's why I didn't know about it, I don't care what morons think.

But you do.


AAAAGGGGHHHH
54 minutes ago  
WHY DIDN'T YOU WARN US, QAnon? WHY DIDN'T YOU WARN US??
 
SomeAmerican
54 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: They weren't testing anyone unless they had visited China before a few days ago. The number of cases is going to explode once the true numbers are discovered.


They are also apparently testing people who go to urgent health clinics and ERs with COVID-19 symptoms, at least in Florida.  That's how the cases were caught here... they were self-reported.
 
freakingmoron
49 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ....I don't care what morons think.


Oh, I know! You never ask me how I'm feeling or how my day was. When was the last time you noticed I had a new hairstyle?! At least you used to pretend to care and brought home flowers once in a while! Well, you want to know what I'm thinking, I'm thinking I'm going to file for divorce!
 
Karma Chameleon
49 minutes ago  
Noctusxx:
My daughter has been out this last week on wet and cold days doing Girl Scout cookie sales.  She has the sniffles now.  Do I panic and keep her home from school?

Sure, but by all means keep her out there selling. We wouldn't want to send the wrong message. Commerce is king.
 
SomeAmerican
48 minutes ago  
All in all though, I think I'd rather get this thing early.  Right now everyone confirmed to have the virus is getting great medical care.  And if you survive... which 99% of people do... you are immune.

But the US healthcare system will easily get overwhelmed.  What happens when 50m people have this all at once?  You'll get 2 aspirin and an instruction to call your doc in the morning.

So given that this is going to spread everywhere, your odds are better if you get it now.
 
Nick Nostril
47 minutes ago  
Wait, ditty thinks Lush Rimjob is a Moran?
 
LarryDan43
46 minutes ago  
If only these boomers had voted for better healthcare.
 
starsrift
45 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: All in all though, I think I'd rather get this thing early.  Right now everyone confirmed to have the virus is getting great medical care.  And if you survive... which 99% of people do... you are immune.

[...]

So given that this is going to spread everywhere, your odds are better if you get it now.


We do not yet know if suffering once confers long-time immunization. Some viruses can reinfect. Or even simply live forever, like herpes. We also don't "know" this is going to spread everywhere. It is possible that it could be contained.

The antivaxxer response may not be the rational response. Though I'm more inclined to agree with you than not.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.


It's right in the article:

.
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds.

Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions
 
emtwo
43 minutes ago  

starsrift: SomeAmerican: All in all though, I think I'd rather get this thing early.  Right now everyone confirmed to have the virus is getting great medical care.  And if you survive... which 99% of people do... you are immune.

[...]

So given that this is going to spread everywhere, your odds are better if you get it now.

We do not yet know if suffering once confers long-time immunization. Some viruses can reinfect. Or even simply live forever, like herpes. We also don't "know" this is going to spread everywhere. It is possible that it could be contained.

The antivaxxer response may not be the rational response. Though I'm more inclined to agree with you than not.


Didn't Fark just have an article about a woman in Japan getting coronavirus for the second time?
 
Ginnungagap42
40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Conservatives are stupid, but don't freak out. For the love of god... do not freak out. Of course it will get worse before it gets better, and if it is over 2% fatal in immunocompromised populations, yeah that's really not good. But it's not the f*cking plague.

Minimize contact, cover your goddamn mouth, wash hands. Sanitize common areas a lot. Just be smart. We will get through this in spite of our idiotic leadership,


Well said.
 
BafflerMeal
40 minutes ago  

emtwo: starsrift: SomeAmerican: All in all though, I think I'd rather get this thing early.  Right now everyone confirmed to have the virus is getting great medical care.  And if you survive... which 99% of people do... you are immune.

[...]

So given that this is going to spread everywhere, your odds are better if you get it now.

We do not yet know if suffering once confers long-time immunization. Some viruses can reinfect. Or even simply live forever, like herpes. We also don't "know" this is going to spread everywhere. It is possible that it could be contained.

The antivaxxer response may not be the rational response. Though I'm more inclined to agree with you than not.

Didn't Fark just have an article about a woman in Japan getting coronavirus for the second time?


Nothing about that has been confirmed at all. The re-infect idea has become memeified at this point.
 
Nick Nostril
40 minutes ago  

emtwo: starsrift:

Didn't Fark just have an article about a woman in Japan getting coronavirus for the second time?


Whoa. She needs to stop bogarting the Corona.
 
Chris Ween
39 minutes ago  
Farkers are the safest population there is.  The only person they intereact with is their mom when she brings a Hit Pocket downstairs.

In six months we shall rule the world.
 
Dork Gently
37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.


Well, I guess we can see who has poor reading comprehension.
 
abbarach
37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: But remember, folks, it's just like the common cold

I don't know of anyone saying that.

some broken clocks are never right

Well, there you go.   That's why I didn't know about it, I don't care what morons think.

But you do.


Vroom Vroom, look at those goalposts move!
 
Chris Ween
37 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: emtwo: starsrift: SomeAmerican: All in all though, I think I'd rather get this thing early.  Right now everyone confirmed to have the virus is getting great medical care.  And if you survive... which 99% of people do... you are immune.

[...]

So given that this is going to spread everywhere, your odds are better if you get it now.

We do not yet know if suffering once confers long-time immunization. Some viruses can reinfect. Or even simply live forever, like herpes. We also don't "know" this is going to spread everywhere. It is possible that it could be contained.

The antivaxxer response may not be the rational response. Though I'm more inclined to agree with you than not.

Didn't Fark just have an article about a woman in Japan getting coronavirus for the second time?

Nothing about that has been confirmed at all. The re-infect idea has become memeified at this point.


The amount of verified information on this illness is super small.  By now I would have expected more information debunking that stuff, the fatality rate, etc...   The entire world knows it exists and that its its spreading and it kills.  Thats about it.

And yet, many governments are acting like it is the Black Death.

I am surprised there aren't more rumors.
 
starsrift
37 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Farkers are the safest population there is.  The only person they intereact with is their mom when she brings a Hit Pocket downstairs.

In six months we shall rule the world.


Dibs on Australia. Them extra armies per turn and perfect choke point...
 
Prevailing Wind
36 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Farkers are the safest population there is.  The only person they intereact with is their mom when she brings a Hit Pocket downstairs.

In six months we shall rule the world.


She's just supposed to leave them on the top of the stairs with a cold yoohoo!
 
Harry Freakstorm
35 minutes ago  
America!  Stay strong and remember that our workplace shootings have still killed more Mericans than any little bug can.
 
Chris Ween
34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: America!  Stay strong and remember that our workplace shootings have still killed more Mericans than any little bug can.


Sure, but it is moving up the list.  It has already passed Hillary Clinton.
 
