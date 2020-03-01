 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Reuters: New York governor Andrew Cuomo has the Coronavirus   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bro, do you even punctuate?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PHRASING PEOPLE!! good lord.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. He said the woman is in quarantine in her home. "
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst phrasing ever yikes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I choose you, Clickbait Tweet!

* It's super effective! *
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, that's not saying Cuomo has Coronavirus.  That's saying Cuomo *is* Coronavirus.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That ain't cromulent American
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks as surprised as anyone.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not clicking Twitter. Can someone give me a legit reason why any American would set foot in Iran right now? They have shown a fondness of taking 20 year old backpackers as political prisoners and claiming they were spies. Evidence includes having tech more advanced than a 2003 flip phone. fark that.
 
