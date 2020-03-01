 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Autistics do not get into heaven   (usatoday.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, Catholic Church, Eucharist, First Communion, Jimmy LaCugna, 8-year-old Anthony, Sacrament, Catholic church, St. Aloysius  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 3:32 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's not discrimination, it's arcane hocus pocus.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll be surprised if that non-verbal kid with "good Catholic" parents hasn't been molested by a priest.  He's a prime target and so are his parents.

Rev. John Bambrick, pastor of St Aloysius, said the church had reviewed the situation and determined that a person's disability did not necessarily preclude them from receiving a sacrament. He did not reverse the decision regarding the LaCugna's son, but indicated it could be revisited.


He's right that autism doesn't necessarily preclude receiving communion.  As long as they are able to understand that it's communion and not ordinary food, then it's OK.  But in cases where there is doubt, the question is resolved in favor of the right of a baptised person to receive the sacraments unless there is an impediment.  This is often applied in cases of developmentally disabled people.

This priest is full of shiat.  He could distribute it to him immediately if he wanted.  But he's a f*cking power-hungry pedant with delusions of adequacy.  If that's not being redundant when describing a priest.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My great great grandfather was excommunicated for bull-whipping a priest who came up from Socorro to the ranch in NM, demanding tithing. But having a priest do something like this probably would've set him off, too. It goes without saying, the RandomNumber family hasn't been too welcome at or felt very enthusiastic about Midnight Mass since the latter part of the 19th century. It's not like anybody is itching to go back.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By this logic if you..
Have a stroke. You're going to hell
In a coma. Going to hell
Born anacecephalic. Going to hell.


If God actually exists and these are his true rules, he is not a being worthy of worship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought they ran the place. The other place is run by cocksure Trumpers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: By this logic if you..
Have a stroke. You're going to hell
In a coma. Going to hell
Born anacecephalic. Going to hell.


If God actually exists and these are his true rules, he is not a being worthy of worship.


God is a Trumper. He like winners, not losers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With Kristians like these, God doesn't need enemies. So us Atheists may sit this one out in protest.

/ Not all who call upon my Name are Mine. -- Jebus
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who belong to a church that arbitrarily discriminates against classes of people get upset when they are discriminated against. All rise for the traditional Saint Leopard's Day anointing of faces.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody does because heaven doesn't exist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome you to club goat, kid...

Cake - Sheep Go to Heaven
Youtube xau1ZQUtW5c
 
gaspode
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do him a favour and stop dragging him to the stupid fantasy god-club?
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's not discrimination, it's arcane hocus pocus.


The priest is tired of messed-up kids freaking out when the cracker turns into Jesus chunks. Just swallow the Messiah Meat and be thankful!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just as Jesus taught.
 
Stantz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anthony is not able to express contrition for his sins

He's 8 and autistic, if your belief dictates that some has sinned by virtue of being born, then fark your beliefs.


sithon: If God actually exists and these are his true rules, he is not a being worthy of worship.


Imagine god standing over a 5-year-old child. Lying in bed dying from cancer, having only hours to live.

If god wants to save the child but can't, then he's not all-powerful, and isn't worthy of your adoration

If god CAN save the child, but chooses not to, then he's an evil bastard and even less worthy of your adoration.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Our willful indoctrination and abuse of our child has led to naught! What are we to do!?"*

Your delusional belief in sky-faeries aside, get a farking grip.

You're supposed to be adults.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a loophole.  Invincible Ignorance.  "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stantz: if your belief dictates that some has sinned by virtue of being born, then fark your beliefs.


That'll be 50 Hail Marys and 10 Our Fathers.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
if you don't like the service don't go to the restaurant.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: There's a loophole.  Invincible Ignorance.


Invincible, indefensible, same difference.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: if you don't like the service don't go to the restaurant.


What if the restaurant is dumping toxic waste around the neighborhood?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: My great great grandfather was excommunicated for bull-whipping a priest who came up from Socorro to the ranch in NM, demanding tithing. But having a priest do something like this probably would've set him off, too. It goes without saying, the RandomNumber family hasn't been too welcome at or felt very enthusiastic about Midnight Mass since the latter part of the 19th century. It's not like anybody is itching to go back.


My Great-Grandfather's Irish Catholic family fled Ireland during the second famine and landed in Canada. They started a farm in Alberta and were successful enough that the patriarch of the family wanted to build a school for the community. Catholic Church said 'It has to be a Catholic school, and keep those heathen Protestants away..." So, he went ahead and build a community school for everyone. And that's how my family got excommunicated from the Catholic Church.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I went to church all during my childhood with a neighbor who had Down's Syndrome.  He made a profession of faith, was baptized, full immersion, (as Baptists do) and nobody put it assunder.  For the life of me, I cannot understand why Jesus' words, in Matthew 19:14 carry less weight than Catholic dogma

"But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.".

If you believe in such things
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stantz: Anthony is not able to express contrition for his sins

He's 8 and autistic, if your belief dictates that some has sinned by virtue of being born, then fark your beliefs.


sithon: If God actually exists and these are his true rules, he is not a being worthy of worship.

Imagine god standing over a 5-year-old child. Lying in bed dying from cancer, having only hours to live.

If god wants to save the child but can't, then he's not all-powerful, and isn't worthy of your adoration

If god CAN save the child, but chooses not to, then he's an evil bastard and even less worthy of your adoration.


Catholic. I forget which commandment was"respect thy elders", but Catholicism is built on guilt. If you can't make a child feel guilty about calling your parents a name or not eating a food, then you can't force them to accept that they sinned. Depending how deep in the spectrum the kid is, if he can't understand rule breaking or remember it as a significant event, there goes your power as a priest. Better be a dick about it, as evidenced by TFA.
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, this is true, we don't enter imaginary places, those are only for stupid NTs. Keep that velvet rope up, Jesus, I do not want to join your stupid club.

Forcing kids to participate in religion should be considered child abuse. Oh, but that thing where you all lie to them about Santa & stupid farking Hogfather? Still totally cool.
 
NoGods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Autistics don't get into Heaven."

Neither does anyone else. I have an autistic daughter who is much more high functioning than this poor child. One day, after listening to me talk with some Jehovah Witnesses, she said, "Don't they know that is all make believe?" I could only answer, "No. It seems they do not."

/be excellent to each other
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does the kid understand the theory behind confession?  If not, they aren't ready yet according to a very long tradition.  It isn't a ceremony for the sake of an event.

/well it is a ceremony for the sake of having a welcome to adulthood event
 
englaja
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1.  Jesus shared the Last Supper with the guy who he knew would deny him to save himself and the guy who he knew would rat him out for execution for some coin. Based on this, your standards for participating in the symbolic meal memorialising this and demonstrating God's universal love and unity of all people in Him may be a smidgeon too high.

2. What you're saying is your God made the kid autistic which means he can't be received into the church which means he can't be saved. Either your God is a coont for pre-damning him or your church is for excluding him.

Whether or or you believe in God or the story of Jesus, I find it impossible to perform the mental gymnastics necessary to reconcile his practices and messages with those of most of his churches.

Ya know, one of these days I'm going to star up my own religion. With blackjack and hookers for everyone, not just the establishment.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report