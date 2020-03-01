 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   How will we know that the COVID-19 is hitting everyone? Shipping drops 25%
    Donald Trump, The Apprentice, Trump Tower, Donald Trump, Jr., Trump Organization, Twitter, Ivana Trump  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Here we go
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: Here we go


Yup.

The GOP has 2 weeks to come up with a comprehensive blame scheme.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shipping is also getting more expensive, as the containers are not being circulated, there is less supply available.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Guess the ship has hit the fan.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So does that means it's time to start panic-buying toilet paper?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a conference in January. One speaker had an interesting indicator: Fireworks factories were shut down in China. 4th of July could be more expensive this year, both for consumers and for people paying for professional displays.

Or there could be a ramp up in production and then a surge in shipments in the spring, and then transportation capacity problems.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there any length the libs won't go to in an effort to take down trump?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the hoax.
 
jwookie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey this is what you get when someone else makes your shiat. Enjoy this America. Go beat some sand and eat ramen noodles enjoying you gave all your securities to China you farking morons. Hey, at least we sold out cheap
 
uttertosh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is fine. Have you remembered to wash your hands?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jwookie: Hey this is what you get when someone else makes your shiat. Enjoy this America. Go beat some sand and eat ramen noodles enjoying you gave all your securities to China you farking morons. Hey, at least we sold out cheap


PunGent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: cretinbob: Here we go

Yup.

The GOP has 2 weeks to come up with a comprehensive blame scheme.


Eh, the "blame the Democrats" shields seem to be holding...

/change tactics?
//in our moment of triumph?
///seriously, their other option is to suddenly get honest and competent, and that not really likely
 
jwookie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: jwookie: Hey this is what you get when someone else makes your shiat. Enjoy this America. Go beat some sand and eat ramen noodles enjoying you gave all your securities to China you farking morons. Hey, at least we sold out cheap

fark you that made me laugh and I'm on the toilet right now.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So this is how it ends. Trump demands all ships from China be allowed to dock -- at least the ones carrying the latest IvankaCorps shoes, because she put on her bikini and went into the Oval Office and gave the pouty face and the "But Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaddy."
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: cretinbob: Here we go

Yup.

The GOP has 2 weeks to come up with a comprehensive blame scheme.


This is what we get for letting Dims destroy manufacturing in the US.  Bring back manufacturing and all of the jobs that come with it.  Don't just say no to Dims in November, give them a good swift kick in the rear.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our undead overlords.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, market futures have been up all weekend after the crazy week, so things shouldn't be that bad.

*checks futures this morning*

Oh. Red again.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: GreatGlavinsGhost: cretinbob: Here we go

Yup.

The GOP has 2 weeks to come up with a comprehensive blame scheme.

This is what we get for letting Dims destroy manufacturing in the US.  Bring back manufacturing and all of the jobs that come with it.  Don't just say no to Dims in November, give them a good swift kick in the rear.


When epidemiologists review what helped covid-19 become a serious pandemic with dramatic effects here they will definitely identify the loss of US manufacturing and not 30,000,000 people without healthcare or the ability to get tested or treated.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This really is looking horrifying like all the dystopian SciFi stories that start off with a montage of news reports about some strange "flu-like illness" spreading around the globe.  Starts off small, "It's just China", then it spreads, "No need to panic", then it gets so far out of hand that 40% of the population is infected.  The last step is for all international travel and trade to shut down, followed quickly by borders closing.  The final step is martial law worldwide.

I don't mean to make this sound like this is absolute gloom and doom, because that would be panicking.  But this is getting worse by the day, with no end in sight.

//I can't even joke that Stephen King is making notes.  He already wrote the book.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a feeling it will ick up next month. I really do.
 
Felgraf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

durbnpoisn: This really is looking horrifying like all the dystopian SciFi stories that start off with a montage of news reports about some strange "flu-like illness" spreading around the globe.  Starts off small, "It's just China", then it spreads, "No need to panic", then it gets so far out of hand that 40% of the population is infected.  The last step is for all international travel and trade to shut down, followed quickly by borders closing.  The final step is martial law worldwide.

I don't mean to make this sound like this is absolute gloom and doom, because that would be panicking.  But this is getting worse by the day, with no end in sight.

//I can't even joke that Stephen King is making notes.  He already wrote the book.


Our species has dealt with far more deadly, as-easily spread illnesses before (smallpox, for instance, slightly higher R0 than covid 19).

This will suck. It will be *bad*. But it is not The Stand.
 
odinsposse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's a media hoax!" Say the people blindly believing what right-wing media tells them.
 
Report