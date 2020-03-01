 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   So this wife woke up to her house's roof being torn off because the workers were at the wrong house? And the workers were actually supposed to be in a COMPLETELY DIFFERENT town? I don't know about you but this "mistake" seems kinda intentional   (wkrn.com)
411 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 1:50 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best. Three. Stooges. Evar.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/But Clinton!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 600x531]

/But Clinton!


Little known fact, Natalie Imbruglia owns the word "Torn." So subby was stuck with the Kentucky-English version.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wejash: HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 600x531]

/But Clinton!

Little known fact, Natalie Imbruglia owns the word "Torn." So subby was stuck with the Kentucky-English version.

[townsquare.media image 850x566]


I thought it was owned by Ednaswap...

The band is best known for the song "Torn", which was written by band members Scott Cutler, Anne Preven and Phil Thornalley and first recorded by Danish artist Lis Sørensen. It later appeared on Ednaswap's debut album and has been covered many times since then, by artists such as Trine Rein, Natalie Imbruglia, Tori Amos, Hands Like Houses, Neck Deep, One Direction, and Phoebe Bridgers.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best version of Torn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8Agg​J​3_Xf0 (Youtube doesn't allow embedding)
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It seemed almost like a dream for Belinda Hungate, who says she woke up to a noise outside and soon discovered men tearing off her roof.

First of all, they were tearing the shingles off the roof. Not the roof itself.

"It was really shocking and surprising that somebody was out there just tearing apart our house. I'm yelling stop, stop and nobody was listening to me," Belinda explained.
She says a language barrier complicated things and the men kept working, so she called her husband.

I dunno..."Stop" is a word that tends to transcend language barriers, even for immigrant workers.

5 percent of their roof was gone when he arrived, he said.

So not that much, really.

"It's unbelievable. I can't imagine that you would go to a job site and just start working without even communicating with the owner, they didn't even knock on the door."
Instead, he says the crew went right to work.

Totally normal. The crew is given instructions on what to do. The homeowner who was supposed to be having this job done was probably told that work would start that morning. If this had been an interior painting crew I'd expect them to knock on the door. But a job that's totally outside doesn't need much communication with the homeowner that morning.

"We were a little surprised they started on the site before material or a dumpster was even here."

Again, totally normal for a roofing job. You schedule the crew, the dumpster and material delivery the same day. Dumpster is expected within a few hours, material expected before demolition is complete.

He says the contractor agreed to replace the family's roof, but it's not what they would have ordered.
"We didn't want a roof, we didn't need one at this point and we certainly didn't get the opportunity to choose anything," Hungate explained.

What's to choose? You are being made whole. If the shingles match the ones you had, what's the problem? Again, it was 5%. It was probably a strip the length of the roof about two rows deep.

Yes it sucks, but they really sound like they're making more of it than it really is.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
5 percent of their roof was gone when he arrived, he said.

1. Oddly specific number.

2. What sh*tty "professional" begins a sentence, much less a paragraph, with a digit instead of a word?
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, he says the crew went right to work.

Downright task a purpose minded people, aren't they?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Imagine waking up to find workers tearing the roof off of your home, that's what a family says happened in Spring Hill."

I'm more alarmed by the poor writing than the roofing mix-up.

Sid_6.7: 5 percent of their roof was gone when he arrived, he said.

1. Oddly specific number.

2. What sh*tty "professional" begins a sentence, much less a paragraph, with a digit instead of a word?


Don't get me started. (Former proofreader)
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, don't dress like you want your roof torn off.
 
drayno76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As someone who just had my windows, siding, doors, windows replaced and the house painted.  I played hell finding out when/if/how each team was coming to do the work.  There were things that hadn't been discussed that I needed answers to such as "will they take the fence off the side of the house or just paint around it? Do I need to do it?" So I stuck around to make sure that everything was managed in such a way that my house was done right. 

I'm still kind of dumbstruck that every contracting company I've used has been dismayed that at least my wife or I wanted to be home when they arrived and did the work.  Half the repairs I've had to have done have been because of shaitty contractor work before we bought the house, you bet I'm supervising that shiat.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would say they should put on anew roof for free, but I would not let them near it. Just get a very large settlement and hire guys who know what planet they are on.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

reality is getting blurry

Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's computers..."
thx
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The contractor told News 2, the job is around $10,000."

Which job?  The job they were supposed to do or the cost of repairing the damage they did?  The farking state of journalism today.  I guess this is the hill I'm going to die on.  Biatching about incomplete reporting of financial situations.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Wife"? Really?
 
