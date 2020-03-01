 Skip to content
(One lucky guy)   Now bring me my brown pants
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I was hose carrying floor washing man I would spend the rest of my life curled up in a fetal position in a bunker, this is cat like 9 lives level skill.  Achievement unlocked, he now owns the Hose of Life.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♫  At the car wash
Workin' at the car wash, girl
Come on and sing it with me
(Car wash)
Sing it with the feelin' y'all
(Car wash, yeah) ♫
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We'll still wash your car, pal. But you oughta leave one helluva big tip for this...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it was like the 3rd time that week that the f*cking cats left muddy prints all over the hood and windshield. My neighbors have about a dozen ferals across the street. I want to drive them about a hundred miles into New Mexico and leave them with the coyotes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ran off with the hose still running? Somebody teach this man about water conservation
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch out for that SPA.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least if he soiled himself he could just heel it down that enormous drain.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Proving once more that life is not Disneyland.   It's more like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Peripheral vision ftw
 
litespeed74
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just a quick car wash before heading to the farmers market
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he get quarters back?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Talk about threading the needle. A few inches to either side and one of those guys would have been toast.
 
crinz83
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
well, that's how harry potter does it at the hogwarts car wash
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Talk about threading the needle. A few inches to either side and one of those guys would have been toast.


Not toast, more like jelly...
 
Report