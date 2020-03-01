 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Castanet)   Pharmacist at pharmacy: You need to swallow this cup full of antibiotics right now. Pharmacist later on phone: Hi, remember those antibiotics you took? Yeah, they were actually opiates. Ni-night   (castanet.net) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Pharmacy, Barry Norton, Opioid, Pharmacist, Shoppers Drug Mart, next steps, blood pressure, cup of powerful opioids  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 11:20 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want that pharmacist.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cheech and Chong Clip - Take These
Youtube ZEavqjHWOv0
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, given a huge dose of morphine?  And he gets pulmonary embolism out of the deal?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never been to a pharmacy where they insist I take the pills right there.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the case...
refinery29.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A pharmacy this year gave my mom a shingles shot -- which she didn't need -- instead of the flu shot she asked for. Mom was sick for a few days. It's worrisome, because she's allergic to lots of medications, including most painkillers like opioids.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I've never been to a pharmacy where they insist I take the pills right there.


I guess they do pharmacy different in Canadia.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I've never been to a pharmacy where they insist I take the pills right there.


So I take it you have never been to an independent pharmaceutical delivery specialist?
AKA drug dealer?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And where exactly is this party palace?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"If there's something that is felt that is necessary to have a penalty, we can suspend licenses, we can remove licenses from a pharmacist or impose sanctions,"

So, the pharmacist passing out a cup full of a near-lethal dose of opioids might not be worth pulling a licenses for?

said the college registrar, Bob Nakagawa, adding how important it is that patients and pharmacists check IDs.

Whose ID is the patient supposed to check? The pharmacist? Lots of people pretending to be pharmacists in reputable stores these days?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This dude is gonna be a millionaire real soon
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wasn't he promoted to the CDC?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pharmacists have ONE job... Count the correct number of the correct pills and put them in the correct bottle... Geesh.

How dumb ya gotta be to fark that up.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God I love a good lawsuit.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Barry's family is taking next steps with lawyers and they believe the Shoppers thought Barry was someone else, who regularly obtains opioid prescriptions at that location.

Barry was confused by the cup of pills as he asked the employee to double check with her colleague.

"He speaks up and he tells Barry, 'Yeah that's right, you take that. Just take it and drink the water.'"

They have a customer who regularly comes in to down a cup of opiates large enough to hospitalise and potentially kill someone?
 
skinink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gopher321: I want that pharmacist.


No one wouldn't. If that pharmacist couldn't give the right pills to someone, despite the prescription , then who would think they'd give out the right amount of illegal opioids?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report