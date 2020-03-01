 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Fireworks seen shooting out of moving car. Yes there's video. No it's not a Fiesta   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
9
374 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Apparent" fireworks.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Pinto?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do rednecks live in Canada?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys are having a blast...
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here! Move along!
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Do rednecks live in Canada?


And how!
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We did that when I was a teenager, Roman candles just like in the video. One time the last charge ejected just before we got to a small house, which was a good thing because when we crested the hill there was a sheriffs deputy driving the other way, another 10 seconds and we would have hit his car and probably been arrested.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
🎶 It's my birthday, it's my birthday 🎶
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, there is something you don't see every day.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Report