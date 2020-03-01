 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   NYT editorial board draws it out in crayon: The flu kills about 650k globally per year. Current data suggests COVID-19 is between 7 and 20 times more lethal than flu and patients are contagious before showing symptoms. This is a fire, not an alarm   (nytimes.com) divider line
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying it's serious?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
sciencealert.com


Not to worry. Daddy's little princess is on the job, folks. Don't forget to vote Republican this November.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So somewhere in the range of the number of people who die of starvation around the world each year.  Just trying to put it in perspective.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
May have drawn it in crayon, but you still need a NYT account to see it.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jtown: So somewhere in the range of the number of people who die of starvation around the world each year.  Just trying to put it in perspective.


Starvation isn't contagious.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gee, perhaps information this critical shouldn't be behind a paywall?

Oh fark it (cough, hack, wheeze), I'll just go into work tomorrow. Got a business trip coming up! Starting a grand tour of the all the midwestern sales distributors.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was actually hoping for something like this.

Fark user image
 
washburn777
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: May have drawn it in crayon, but you still need a NYT account to see it.


You can't fault a print publication from moving away from ad based model and toward subscriptions.  That's like faulting a diabetes patient for moving away from Snickers and toward a reliable cash flow.

If you can't afford it, whatever.  But NYTimes made a business decision and it's paying off bigtime.  And they're still the paper of record with more subscribers than ever and their integrity intact (despite what a certain rust colored politician might try to sell you).
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bela_Bar-talk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
dnrtfa but influenze (aka the flu) is pretty darn infectious and is also known to kill people.
Flu vaccine is pretty affordable (last time I checked). I heard something about testing for COVID-19 being pretty expensive, or that most Americans (myself included) couldn't afford it. But I don't remember if that was the test or the vaccine.
Whatever. I'm not wearing a damn mask. I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and remember, people are showing up with re-infections now.
we have a flu season every year.  if this goes worldwide its entirely possible we're going to seed enough strains and breeder populations of it around to have a yearly coronavirus season too.  won't that be all kinds of fun.
 
Birnone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The link goes to an opinion piece, a shiatty one too in my...uh, opinion. The writer mentions how much deadlier it is compared to the flu, then notes that final numbers of infected are not in so it might actually be far less deadly. It's a call for spending more money to prepare for a pandemic without specifying what difference that money would make. If California got 1 billion dollars in extra funds right now to fight this virus what would happen? Money would be spent and the virus is gone? It's not that simple.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since it seems like 80% of the people who die from it are aged 60-80 and have a history of health problems I'm not going to get too worried. The real problem is the panic that your average yahoo is going to feel and the effects of that.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

washburn777: LiberalConservative: May have drawn it in crayon, but you still need a NYT account to see it.

You can't fault a print publication from moving away from ad based model and toward subscriptions.  That's like faulting a diabetes patient for moving away from Snickers and toward a reliable cash flow.

If you can't afford it, whatever.  But NYTimes made a business decision and it's paying off bigtime.  And they're still the paper of record with more subscribers than ever and their integrity intact (despite what a certain rust colored politician might try to sell you).


I completely agree with them having the right to monetize. Unless it's information that is critically needed to reach the public. I don't think this article qualifies because it's just an opinion piece repeating information that only idiots haven't figured out by now.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just because COVID-19 is more infectious than the flu, doesn't mean it's as or more deadly; the flu is one of the world's nastiest nastygrams, and its deadliness actually helps keep it in check. Isn't it interesting that we don't panic and SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING. for a disease that actually kills almost a million people every single year, but we will for one that's killed a couple thousand and generated lots of slow news day headlines?
 
washburn777
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: washburn777: LiberalConservative: May have drawn it in crayon, but you still need a NYT account to see it.

You can't fault a print publication from moving away from ad based model and toward subscriptions.  That's like faulting a diabetes patient for moving away from Snickers and toward a reliable cash flow.

If you can't afford it, whatever.  But NYTimes made a business decision and it's paying off bigtime.  And they're still the paper of record with more subscribers than ever and their integrity intact (despite what a certain rust colored politician might try to sell you).

I completely agree with them having the right to monetize. Unless it's information that is critically needed to reach the public. I don't think this article qualifies because it's just an opinion piece repeating information that only idiots haven't figured out by now.



"You're not wrong" x 2.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: May have drawn it in crayon, but you still need a NYT account to see it.


set your browser to block cookies from https://www.nytimes.com
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wax_on: Since it seems like 80% of the people who die from it are aged 60-80 and have a history of health problems I'm not going to get too worried. The real problem is the panic that your average yahoo is going to feel and the effects of that.


Righto. Then come over to my place for a Coronavirus party so we can get our infections out of the way earlier. Old people aren't useful or loved (and they kind of smell funny anyway) so no point worrying about them.
/actually no, I'm cancelling that party as I have elderly people living in my house (that I own) that are important to my family.
 
mdemon81
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [sciencealert.com image 600x243]

Not to worry. Daddy's little princess is on the job, folks. Don't forget to vote Republican this November.


Is that an actual photo or a shoop? Knowing the Trump Clan it's probably legit and some sort of PR stunt.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bela_Bar-talk: dnrtfa but influenze (aka the flu) is pretty darn infectious and is also known to kill people.
Flu vaccine is pretty affordable (last time I checked). I heard something about testing for COVID-19 being pretty expensive, or that most Americans (myself included) couldn't afford it. But I don't remember if that was the test or the vaccine.
Whatever. I'm not wearing a damn mask. I don't want to live on this planet anymore.


foxyshadis: Just because COVID-19 is more infectious than the flu, doesn't mean it's as or more deadly; the flu is one of the world's nastiest nastygrams, and its deadliness actually helps keep it in check. Isn't it interesting that we don't panic and SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING. for a disease that actually kills almost a million people every single year, but we will for one that's killed a couple thousand and generated lots of slow news day headlines?


covid-19 is probably same to slightly more infectious from an infection standpoint than flu.  its slightly harder to catch but people go longer having it and being contagious before actually showing symptoms, so they spread it w/o knowing.

once you have it...  ~0.1% of people with flu die.  somewhere north of 2.5% of covid-19 patients have been dying, which we really REALLY hope can be improved by non-chinese hospital care, but are terrified it won't be.  If flu had the case fatality rate that covid-19 does it would kill 12 or 15 million people a year worldwide - and its entirely possible thats whats going to happen here over the next 6 months.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

a particular individual: jtown: So somewhere in the range of the number of people who die of starvation around the world each year.  Just trying to put it in perspective.

Starvation isn't contagious.


So if I just randomly walking around town and start blasting away, no biggie? After all, if something kills people, if something different does, who cares? What perspective are you trying show?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, 500 senior citizens on a cruise ship got it, and about a half dozen died.  Tragic but not movie-of-the-week material, and not an excuse to shut down the whole global economy.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: a particular individual: jtown: So somewhere in the range of the number of people who die of starvation around the world each year.  Just trying to put it in perspective.

Starvation isn't contagious.

So if I just randomly walking around town and start blasting away, no biggie? After all, if something kills people, if something different does, who cares? What perspective are you trying show?


Yeah. You totally nailed that equivalency thing there. Great jerb.
 
washburn777
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Meh, 500 senior citizens on a cruise ship got it, and about a half dozen died.  Tragic but not movie-of-the-week material, and not an excuse to shut down the whole global economy.



Sign me up to trust a hot take from "Man On Pink Corner" over the CDC, WHO, NYTimes, and a Chinese govt that is everyday risking their delicate relationship with 1.8B people in an attempt to contain this thing.  Sign me right the hell up.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Bela_Bar-talk: dnrtfa but influenze (aka the flu) is pretty darn infectious and is also known to kill people.
Flu vaccine is pretty affordable (last time I checked). I heard something about testing for COVID-19 being pretty expensive, or that most Americans (myself included) couldn't afford it. But I don't remember if that was the test or the vaccine.
Whatever. I'm not wearing a damn mask. I don't want to live on this planet anymore.

foxyshadis: Just because COVID-19 is more infectious than the flu, doesn't mean it's as or more deadly; the flu is one of the world's nastiest nastygrams, and its deadliness actually helps keep it in check. Isn't it interesting that we don't panic and SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING. for a disease that actually kills almost a million people every single year, but we will for one that's killed a couple thousand and generated lots of slow news day headlines?

covid-19 is probably same to slightly more infectious from an infection standpoint than flu.  its slightly harder to catch but people go longer having it and being contagious before actually showing symptoms, so they spread it w/o knowing.

once you have it...  ~0.1% of people with flu die.  somewhere north of 2.5% of covid-19 patients have been dying, which we really REALLY hope can be improved by non-chinese hospital care, but are terrified it won't be.  If flu had the case fatality rate that covid-19 does it would kill 12 or 15 million people a year worldwide - and its entirely possible thats whats going to happen here over the next 6 months.


Exactly, something with the virulance of the flu, a 14 day incubation period, non-symptomatic transmission, and a 2.5% case mortality is pretty much the recipe for a major pandemic disaster. It's also going to cause a meltdown of even the best medical systems due to fear which will cause everyone with a scratchy throat to seek treatment which will mean lots of people dying from things that would normally be fully treatable with a functioning medical system.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

a particular individual: AppleOptionEsc: a particular individual: jtown: So somewhere in the range of the number of people who die of starvation around the world each year.  Just trying to put it in perspective.

Starvation isn't contagious.

So if I just randomly walking around town and start blasting away, no biggie? After all, if something kills people, if something different does, who cares? What perspective are you trying show?

Yeah. You totally nailed that equivalency thing there. Great jerb.


He didn't even reply to the right post.  What a maroon.  :rolleyes:
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
theres also significant economic impacts of this sort of thing...

not dying doesn't mean not sick.  if you are sick for a week then you arent working.  if lots of people arent working b/c they are sick, or refusing to work b/c they are trying to avoid getting sick, then business stops functioning.  if you are sick enough to need medical care then thats a huge cost to you.  enough of that wrecks the economy.  everything now days is just-in-time and it all falls apart when this or that piece shuts down for 2 weeks.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oopsboom: covid-19 is probably same to slightly more infectious from an infection standpoint than flu. its slightly harder to catch but people go longer having it and being contagious before actually showing symptoms, so they spread it w/o knowing.

once you have it... ~0.1% of people with flu die. somewhere north of 2.5% of covid-19 patients have been dying, which we really REALLY hope can be improved by non-chinese hospital care, but are terrified it won't be. If flu had the case fatality rate that covid-19 does it would kill 12 or 15 million people a year worldwide - and its entirely possible thats whats going to happen here over the next 6 months.


2.5% of people who get it badly enough to seek hospital treatment die of it. The flu number is based on decades of study and takes underreporting and symptomless carriers into account. The COVID-19 data is just based on people who seek treatment, which is also a tiny fraction of people who've been exposed.

I'm not saying this isn't a very nasty form of cold, it might be the worst yet, but SARS was also the worst cold the world had ever encountered and it didn't start the apocalypse either. As much as I appreciate extra funding being put into medicine, I worry about how much is being taken away from even worse, but more mundane, killers.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: Exactly, something with the virulance of the flu, a 14 day incubation period, non-symptomatic transmission, and a 2.5% case mortality is pretty much the recipe for a major pandemic disaster. It's also going to cause a meltdown of even the best medical systems due to fear which will cause everyone with a scratchy throat to seek treatment which will mean lots of people dying from things that would normally be fully treatable with a functioning medical system.


I'm heading for Boulder right now, to beat the rush. (That's a "The Stand" joke.)
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There might be a 2.5% mortality rate, but that might be a good thing considering the extra beds we will need for all the critically sick people this virus is causing.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: Exactly, something with the virulance of the flu, a 14 day incubation period, non-symptomatic transmission, and a 2.5% case mortality is pretty much the recipe for a major pandemic disaster. It's also going to cause a meltdown of even the best medical systems due to fear which will cause everyone with a scratchy throat to seek treatment which will mean lots of people dying from things that would normally be fully treatable with a functioning medical system.


the worst part of that is b/c of how farked up our medical system is you'll have this in the ER waiting room:
2 people with coronavirus
10 people with flu or cold
1 person with a cut on their arm

6 hours later when they all finally get out of the waiting room 9 of them will have coronavirus
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well I for one am going to rack up a ton on my credit cards,. I get a fancy car, eat expensive food, while wearing fancy cloths. I'll brush my teeth with Champagne and eat the most expensive box of chocolates. After all  this is the end for real this time, right?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Birnone: The link goes to an opinion piece, a shiatty one too in my...uh, opinion. The writer mentions how much deadlier it is compared to the flu, then notes that final numbers of infected are not in so it might actually be far less deadly. It's a call for spending more money to prepare for a pandemic without specifying what difference that money would make. If California got 1 billion dollars in extra funds right now to fight this virus what would happen? Money would be spent and the virus is gone? It's not that simple.


Agree.
And theres this:
"Rampant misinformation and growing skepticism of science are imperiling public understanding of the crisis and governments' response to it. "

REALLY??
This is just another attempt to get ahead of the preplanned story that somehow, no matter how this plays out, the whole thing is the U.S.'s fault, more specifically the Trump administration. That is the primary focus of the NYT these days.  I would buy it if they printed it on toilet paper and sold it at half the price of Charmin.

This disease wasnt caused by any U.S. administration, it was caused by the appetite of some Chinese for eating exotic animals and the refusal of China's government to address that issue properly even after SARS in 2003.

There is NO government response that can stop a virus like this.  What we need is a government agency fully equipped to deal with an epidemic all the time, i.e. the CDC, and a robust private sector that is capable of rapid vaccine development.  We also need state govts that are already trained on epidemic response. We have those, though there is some variability at the state level.  Instead of throwing the NIH's annual budget at the problem with each epidemic and rampant finger pointing, let the experts we have now do their jobs and use your own common sense. And stop trying to blame the U.S. federal govt. before this has even started.

Heres what you can do, it ain't rocket science:
- use hand sanitizer and hand washing religiously (20 second washes)
- avoid unnecessary public gatherings and travel
- be super aware of possibly contaminated clothing, surfaces and avoid hand to face transmission from them
- discuss in advance work at home options with your employer in the event you have symptoms.
- dont panic
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Life is so strange...

Missing Persons - Destination Unknown • TopPop
Youtube g1pahozFjK0
 
oopsboom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: oopsboom: covid-19 is probably same to slightly more infectious from an infection standpoint than flu. its slightly harder to catch but people go longer having it and being contagious before actually showing symptoms, so they spread it w/o knowing.

once you have it... ~0.1% of people with flu die. somewhere north of 2.5% of covid-19 patients have been dying, which we really REALLY hope can be improved by non-chinese hospital care, but are terrified it won't be. If flu had the case fatality rate that covid-19 does it would kill 12 or 15 million people a year worldwide - and its entirely possible thats whats going to happen here over the next 6 months.

2.5% of people who get it badly enough to seek hospital treatment die of it. The flu number is based on decades of study and takes underreporting and symptomless carriers into account. The COVID-19 data is just based on people who seek treatment, which is also a tiny fraction of people who've been exposed.

I'm not saying this isn't a very nasty form of cold, it might be the worst yet, but SARS was also the worst cold the world had ever encountered and it didn't start the apocalypse either. As much as I appreciate extra funding being put into medicine, I worry about how much is being taken away from even worse, but more mundane, killers.


this is flat wrong.  most places dealing with coronavirus are doing mandatory testing of everyone who has had any contact with a patient.  mandatory testing of all travellers from problem areas.  mandatory testing of all family members, neighbors, etc of patients.  maximum effort is being put forward to find people as early as possible, well before they even feel sick.  places like south korea, now that we are starting to get ahead on test kits, are actually letting people get tested for free regardless of any risk assessment profile.  this idea that 'only people who get bad enough to go to the hospital are counted' is a fantasy.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Birnone: The link goes to an opinion piece, a shiatty one too in my...uh, opinion. The writer mentions how much deadlier it is compared to the flu, then notes that final numbers of infected are not in so it might actually be far less deadly. It's a call for spending more money to prepare for a pandemic without specifying what difference that money would make. If California got 1 billion dollars in extra funds right now to fight this virus what would happen? Money would be spent and the virus is gone? It's not that simple.

Agree.
And theres this:
"Rampant misinformation and growing skepticism of science are imperiling public understanding of the crisis and governments' response to it. "

REALLY??
This is just another attempt to get ahead of the preplanned story that somehow, no matter how this plays out, the whole thing is the U.S.'s fault, more specifically the Trump administration. That is the primary focus of the NYT these days.  I would buy it if they printed it on toilet paper and sold it at half the price of Charmin.

This disease wasnt caused by any U.S. administration, it was caused by the appetite of some Chinese for eating exotic animals and the refusal of China's government to address that issue properly even after SARS in 2003.

There is NO government response that can stop a virus like this.  What we need is a government agency fully equipped to deal with an epidemic all the time, i.e. the CDC, and a robust private sector that is capable of rapid vaccine development.  We also need state govts that are already trained on epidemic response. We have those, though there is some variability at the state level.  Instead of throwing the NIH's annual budget at the problem with each epidemic and rampant finger pointing, let the experts we have now do their jobs and use your own common sense. And stop trying to blame the U.S. federal govt. before this has even started.

Heres what you can do, it ain't rocket science:
- use hand sanitizer and hand washing religiously (20 second washes)
- avoid unnecessary public gatherings and travel
- be super aware of possibly contaminated clothing, surfaces and avoid hand to face transmission from them
- discuss in advance work at home options with your employer in the event you have symptoms.
- dont panic


See, now that just does nothing for my Panic Heavy investment portfolio.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Animatronik: This is just another attempt to get ahead of the preplanned story that somehow, no matter how this plays out, the whole thing is the U.S.'s fault, more specifically the Trump administration. That is the primary focus of the NYT these days.


To be fair, he is the Anti-Christ.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Animatronik: There is NO government response that can stop a virus like this.  What we need is a government agency...


Man, you're all over the place on this. Does it bug you at all that Trump slashed funding for, um, government agencies that, um, are supposed to deal with diseases?

Never mind. I doubt you're able to formulate a coherent answer.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Animatronik:
"Rampant misinformation and growing skepticism of science are imperiling public understanding of the crisis and governments' response to it. "

REALLY??
This is just another attempt to get ahead of the preplanned story that somehow, no matter how this plays out, the whole thing is the U.S.'s fault, more specifically the Trump administration. That is the primary focus of the NYT these days.  I would buy it if they printed it on toilet paper and sold it at half the price of Charmin.

No. This is an apt criticism of the Trump administration's (a) defunding and crippling of things that could help stem the spread of the disease in the US and abroad, and (b) clownshoes response to it so far.

Trump and his defenders have gone from being just willfully ignorant morons to being willfully ignorant and dangerous morons.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Animatronik: There is NO government response that can stop a virus like this. What we need is a government agency fully equipped to deal with an epidemic all the time, i.e. the CDC, and a robust private sector that is capable of rapid vaccine development. We also need state govts that are already trained on epidemic response. We have those, though there is some variability at the state level. Instead of throwing the NIH's annual budget at the problem with each epidemic and rampant finger pointing, let the experts we have now do their jobs and use your own common sense. And stop trying to blame the U.S. federal govt. before this has even started.


i'd like to refer you to the top of the thread...

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 425x423]


that IS what we need.  which is why we're annoyed with the people actively working against it.
 
