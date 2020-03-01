 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios) NewsFlash Buttigieg is out. He's been out for a while, he has a husband and everyth... oh   (axios.com) divider line
238
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

1769 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Mar 2020 at 6:27 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

238 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gay man outs himself.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's too bad. I rather appreciated his snark.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A certain farker-san is inconsolable.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Really? This one? Was it possible to have a headline that didn't reference his sexuality?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seriously, fark?  The best we can do is a gay joke?  Sure, okay.

I'll be curious to see who he endorses tonight.  A Biden endorsement could make a huge difference. A Warren endorsement might put her in a much better position too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is bad news, for someone.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No homo


/sry
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like Mayor Pete, for a time when we need a centrist policy wonk.  He needs more experience, and I hope he runs for Congress or Senate one day.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Really? This one? Was it possible to have a headline that didn't reference his sexuality?


No
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who's going to get his supporter?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Really? This one? Was it possible to have a headline that didn't reference his sexuality?


That was the only thing he had going for him.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was hoping someone would go with a joke about pulling out. Sucks though: I really wanted him to outlast Bloomberg.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
COBRA HULK SMASH
 
brainiac-dumdum [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's young, he'll be back
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This is bad news, for someone.


America?

He had no chance with that foreign sounding name.  May as well have been named Barack or Hussein.
 
dready zim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How do you say his name?

When I first saw it I read it as buttgag.

It was much later I found out he was gay.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He wasn't my first choice. But I'm sad to see him go. The fact that a not-wealthy young mayor had a serious chance was refreshing.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Seriously, fark?  The best we can do is a gay joke?  Sure, okay.

I'll be curious to see who he endorses tonight.  A Biden endorsement could make a huge difference. A Warren endorsement might put her in a much better position too.


You actually think he would endorse Warren?

Good grief.
 
madgonad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:
a recent Morning Consult poll showed a tight race for second-choice among Buttigieg supporters.
Bernie Sanders: 21%
Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren: 19%
Michael Bloomberg: 17%

Seriously, voters are dumb.

Pete is a moderate Democrat. If your first choice is Pete it makes no sense for your second choice to be Bernie.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
/Bloomberg approaches max power level
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Who's going to get his supporter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok once Liz drops out we'll be down to the rich old white guys.  Such diversityness.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know who I dislike more subby or mods on Sundays
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But will Warren keep working for Bloomberg?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Centrist tried desperately to dig up another Obama, young, charismatic, fits in a minority demographic, without realizing his real appeal was hope and change (you know, progressivism).

They simply don't understand what caused him to win so big. They are so isolated they think it's just a formula to run.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Seriously, fark?  The best we can do is a gay joke?  Sure, okay.


I thought about submitting this with a better headline, butt Fark it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Really? This one? Was it possible to have a headline that didn't reference his sexuality?


I tried.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Really? This one? Was it possible to have a headline that didn't reference his sexuality?


And the other headlines were worse.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brainiac-dumdum: He's young, he'll be back


Hopefully this got him some good national exposure and he can continue to work his way up.

I wasn't going to vote for him in the primary but thought he would have made a good candidate
 
almandot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow... This is really unexpected before super tuesday.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

madgonad: FTA:
a recent Morning Consult poll showed a tight race for second-choice among Buttigieg supporters.
Bernie Sanders: 21%
Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren: 19%
Michael Bloomberg: 17%

Seriously, voters are dumb.

Pete is a moderate Democrat. If your first choice is Pete it makes no sense for your second choice to be Bernie.


I thought Pete was pushing Bernie's policies from 2016?
/what moderates have told me for the past 3 months
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Seriously, fark?  The best we can do is a gay joke?  Sure, okay.

I'll be curious to see who he endorses tonight.  A Biden endorsement could make a huge difference. A Warren endorsement might put her in a much better position too.


Account created:    2010-02-03 14:27:39 (10 years ago)

You can't pretend to be shocked when logged into this account.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In before, "the DNC shafted Bernie again!!! Biden paid Buttigieg off!!!"

YOU HEAR THAT DEBBIE
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I used to be a candidate like you, until I took a stapler to the knee
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: But will Warren keep working for Bloomberg?


She does it because you touch yourself at night.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: I don't know who I dislike more subby or mods on Sundays


Maybe subby is a mod
 
red230
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hal5423: I was hoping someone would go with a joke about pulling out. Sucks though: I really wanted him to outlast Bloomberg.


Bloomberg is never going to quit. His whole plan is to stay in long enough to get to a brokered convention.
 
cantthinkofafarkingname
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: FTA:
a recent Morning Consult poll showed a tight race for second-choice among Buttigieg supporters.
Bernie Sanders: 21%
Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren: 19%
Michael Bloomberg: 17%

Seriously, voters are dumb.

Pete is a moderate Democrat. If your first choice is Pete it makes no sense for your second choice to be Bernie.


Well then...
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Ok once Liz drops out we'll be down to the rich old white guys.  Such diversityness.


They should try running and promoting young progressives. But anything but that, it might upset the donors.
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And fark will rejoice.

I, however, quite liked him and planned on voting for him Tuesday
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good riddance, asshole.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: FTA:
a recent Morning Consult poll showed a tight race for second-choice among Buttigieg supporters.
Bernie Sanders: 21%
Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren: 19%
Michael Bloomberg: 17%

Seriously, voters are dumb.

Pete is a moderate Democrat. If your first choice is Pete it makes no sense for your second choice to be Bernie.


Not according to this:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

madgonad: FTA:
a recent Morning Consult poll showed a tight race for second-choice among Buttigieg supporters.
Bernie Sanders: 21%
Joe Biden/Elizabeth Warren: 19%
Michael Bloomberg: 17%

Seriously, voters are dumb.

Pete is a moderate Democrat. If your first choice is Pete it makes no sense for your second choice to be Bernie.


Bernie has charisma out the ass.

Sorry
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess that just leaves geriatric candidates among those with an actual chance.

Wonder if Pete got a VP offer.
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We'll see that one again. Where ever a pay to play, platitude machine is needed, Pete will hear the call.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gotta tip my hat to whomever submitted the Ford Fairlane headline.  That's the one I would have greened, even over my own submission.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Really? This one? Was it possible to have a headline that didn't reference his sexuality?


To be fair it';s the only thing anyone knows about him.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Good riddance, asshole.


Now that isn't necessary.
 
Displayed 50 of 238 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report