(Fox News)   Oprah gives motivational speech about balance. Why is this on Fark? One guess as to what happened   (foxnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
During an engagement for her Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour, the 66-year-old tripped and fell on stage while discussing achieving balance in her life.

There, I saved you from clicking on a Fox link.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
you get a faceplate, and you get a faceplate, and you get a faceplant

// next time maybe give up cake for lent, lady
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You're the hero Fark needs.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
autocorrect took "faceplant" and turned in into "faceplate".. but only 2/3 times... strange.

// I blame Oprah
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is Gayle King ok?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like ray-ee-ayn
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bees?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's not named Grace for a reason. She was hammered on Fireball and cheap indica pre-rolls.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did that gun in her hoohaw go off again?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone got a car?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ain't clickin FOX nuze, so I'll guess... Oprah is having a baby? I dunno.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She fixed the cable?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She ensured the eventual creation of Oprah Crater Park?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I believe it's "Harry, Formerly Known As Prince" now.
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Falls Off Stage
Youtube Eu-BqOsvj00
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Although it is of no value, I thank you.
 
ToeKnee666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Ain't clickin FOX nuze, so I'll guess... Oprah is having a baby? I dunno.


Close! She tripped and fell down.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus H Christ.

The comments
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She got fat.

Or she got thin.

One of the two.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Jesus H Christ.

The comments


Holy crap, no kidding.

Although there are a few gems in there:

Reminds me of Elton John falling off the piano while dancing and singing 'I'm Still Standing.'
 
