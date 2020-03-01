 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It was all business at the front and party at the back for this year's Mulletfest, and you can read all about in the court and crime section of the newspaper   (newcastleherald.com.au) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gleðibankinn - Iceland 1986 - Eurovision songs with live orchestra
Youtube yliSZDpIx0g
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aerojockey.comView Full Size


"I'm sporting the latest new trend in hairstyles."
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this is a mullet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is probably one of the only "fests" that I would literally have nothing in common with any of the people there. LOL
 
vtstang66
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's coming back.  As it should.
 
skinink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sexy Sax Man - Careless Whisper
Youtube DFB4Iw7BHoU
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This kid has a bright, if hairy, future ahead of him.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every inch of a mullet decreases a person's IQ by 10 points.
It's in the Bible people!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steerforth: [Fark user image 300x450]

This kid has a bright, if hairy, future ahead of him.


Hair grows ~6" per year, so that must be what...3-4 years of growth, figuring occasional trims since the ends don't look all split and frizzy.  If nothing else, he's dedicated.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This man was odds-on to be elected prime minister of Australia last year, but he fell at the last mullet.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
