 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Recruiter says, "I want all y'all to line up by skin color and nappiest hair while I promote my college." You bet some have a problem with this   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, College, High school, college recruiter, Edmond, Oklahoma, Oklahoma Christian University, University, OC admissions counselor, Student  
•       •       •

1013 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 6:06 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oklahoma Christian University. Let's see what Wikipedia says. Famous alumni. Oh.

Roy Ratcliff (1970) - Christian minister, ministered to Jeffrey Dahmer
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week on "Shh! I'm Trying to Get Fired!"
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was a very white university, and the recruiter wanted to keep it that way. Turns out it isn't disastrous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You get accepted, you get accepted everyone from this HS gets accepted!
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought Don Imus passed away a few years ago...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.


They fired him before he got back to his employer.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And no adult from the prep school had the fortitude to stand up and stop it?  They left crying?  WTF.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Murflette: This week on "Shh! I'm Trying to Get Fired!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey Chet!

Have Dave. How's it going?

Not good. Just got canned by Home Depot. They wanted more minorities, you know

Hey my college has opening.  You get to travel.

Sounds great!  I could sure use the job.

It's easy.  Just talk to kids about the school.  Super easy.  No way any one can mess it up.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.


In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.
 
Vespers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christian white male? reads article.Christian white male.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And Jebus thus spake to the disciples, this is my last supper.  So line up whitest next to thee and thou with thy nappiest of hair get thee  way there at thy endeth of thy table.  And no one order an appetizer.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.


I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meintx2001: And no adult from the prep school had the fortitude to stand up and stop it?  They left crying?  WTF.


I thought the same thing. It states the teachers walked out. Not one of them had the balls to look that loser in the eye and take a stand? "Not happening - Get Out!" They ran away and left the students to deal with this ahole alone?  Terrible teachers.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.


Drink!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I assumed it was a very white university, and the recruiter wanted to keep it that way. Turns out it isn't disastrous.[Fark user image 850x368]


Having lived in Oklahoma as a kid i could easily believe the guy thought the University was too diverse and wanted to make it whiter.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.

I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.


I almost said "fine chap," but then realized I was assuming gender. Thanks for proving both genders can be equally ignorant.
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm honestly curious as to what he was trying to accomplish. If it was simply a mater of trying to recruit only white people why form a line?
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meintx2001: And no adult from the prep school had the fortitude to stand up and stop it?  They left crying?  WTF.


Well, perhaps they couldn't even.

That's a thing, as I understand it.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't Casey Stengel once ask the Yankees to 'line up alphabetically by height'?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: meintx2001: And no adult from the prep school had the fortitude to stand up and stop it?  They left crying?  WTF.

Well, perhaps they couldn't even.

That's a thing, as I understand it.


Well, it should not be a thing. It should be called out every time.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.

I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.

I almost said "fine chap," but then realized I was assuming gender. Thanks for proving both genders can be equally ignorant.


So wait, I'm apparently ignorant because I made a crack that someone who asked students to line up according to skin color and how nappy their hair is a Trump supporter? Oh no, I didn't read the article first and said they should be fired when they'd already been fired! Quelle horreur! That totally invalidates the point I made, that being this person is a stupid piece of shiat!

*rolls eyes*
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Our community, from its inception, has valued diversity, inclusion, and a safe and supportive learning environment. We will continue to do so," the statement read.

This is SUPER unlikely to be even slightly true if your college outright puts "Christian" in the name, as for any American institution founded prior to 1990 and the vast majority of the ones founded after 1990 that word has always been the equivalent of hanging a "whites only" sign in your shop window for erstwhile educational institutions, primarily due to segregation being an (explicit until the 1970s or so, then implicit) value of the vast majority of protestant faiths in the USA held at a much higher level of importance than trivialities like the ten commandments or anything from the sermon on the mount.

Like... sure, maybe a series of lawsuits have forced you to performatively take a stab at fronting about diversity and inclusion, but since your inception?  Hrm...

But... okay, sure.  That's just how it is the overwhelming statistical majority of the time, to the point that anyone knowledgeable on the matter could easily just call it universally true without exception and pass a lie detector test, but it's not technically "without exception" in the strictly literal sense: there are in fact a handful of schools that just have 'Christian' in the name because they used to be seminaries or something instead of it being an intentional dog-whistle for neonazis or klan in the '50s.  I guess I can give them the benefit of the doubt and actually look it up...

... *click*...

... *click*...

... oh, good farking lord.

// Why did I think a school in Oklahoma of all places would have any reputable information on it more than one or two clicks away from straight-up white supremacist shiat?  I've been to OK and been on the internet before.

// In their defense, resisting desegregation until the mid-late 60s is about average for the reason and Church of Christ have a shiat record on integration and civil rights but nowhere near the blood-soaked ledger of something like the SBC, so take that for the faint praise it is, I guess.  And they have, in fact, been forced by the federal government to let black people in sometime between the mid-60s desegregation records and today, seems like black people are only mildly under-represented based on their questionable self-supplied information.  I... don't have the stomach to look up how they feel about any of the out-groups that the federal government won't send the national guard to enforce the integration of.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.

I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.

I almost said "fine chap," but then realized I was assuming gender. Thanks for proving both genders can be equally ignorant.

So wait, I'm apparently ignorant because I made a crack that someone who asked students to line up according to skin color and how nappy their hair is a Trump supporter? Oh no, I didn't read the article first and said they should be fired when they'd already been fired! Quelle horreur! That totally invalidates the point I made, that being this person is a stupid piece of shiat!

*rolls eyes*


Coco, you made a very good point and you are very likely correct.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.

I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.

I almost said "fine chap," but then realized I was assuming gender. Thanks for proving both genders can be equally ignorant.


There's something wrong with you isn't there? At no point does your comment even remotely make sense.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.

I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.

I almost said "fine chap," but then realized I was assuming gender. Thanks for proving both genders can be equally ignorant.

So wait, I'm apparently ignorant because I made a crack that someone who asked students to line up according to skin color and how nappy their hair is a Trump supporter? Oh no, I didn't read the article first and said they should be fired when they'd already been fired! Quelle horreur! That totally invalidates the point I made, that being this person is a stupid piece of shiat!

*rolls eyes*


Here, I think this is yours. You rolled your eyes so hard that one of them landed next to me.

I've got a few others here, too, so you must not have been the only one.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: Coco LaFemme: Wendigogo: ClavellBCMI: Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. I'll bet you all the gold in Fort Knox that he owns at least one item of MAGAt apparel.

Fire the son of a biatch.

They fired him before he got back to his employer.

In this fine farker's case, whargarrrbling about MAGA is more important than actually reading the article.

I *am* a fine Farkette. Thank you for recognizing that. I've been here going on 12 years, so it's about damn time.

I almost said "fine chap," but then realized I was assuming gender. Thanks for proving both genders can be equally ignorant.

So wait, I'm apparently ignorant because I made a crack that someone who asked students to line up according to skin color and how nappy their hair is a Trump supporter? Oh no, I didn't read the article first and said they should be fired when they'd already been fired! Quelle horreur! That totally invalidates the point I made, that being this person is a stupid piece of shiat!

*rolls eyes*


Ignore that commentor. He's not right in the head.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid. The other part of me knows exactly how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid.


In a quote often misattributed to Albert Einstein,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Part of me cannot understand how, in 2020, someone can be that painfully stupid.


...really? Stephen Miller is a white supremacist. There's no dispute over it. Yet he's a White House adviser to Donald Trump. The Republican Party is chock full of bigots and racists, and they're backed by everyone from snake-tongued assholes like Richard Spencer to out-and-out neo-Nazis marching in the open with torches and swastikas.

It's not stupid. It's emboldened. They don't feel that they have to hide any more, not with a president that hires white supremacists, refuses to condemn neo-Nazis, and backs bigoted & racist policies & statements.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meintx2001: And no adult from the prep school had the fortitude to stand up and stop it?  They left crying?  WTF.


That's farking weird. I have no problem interrupting a speaker who lines kids up by skin color.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yep, sounds like Oklahoma.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report