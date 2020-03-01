 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   These girls positively glowed in youth. Their graves sites will continue to glow for about 1,600 years   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Sad, New York City, United States Radium Corporation, Film, Undark, U.S. Radium factory, Tribeca Film Festival, Radium Girls, Radium  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The U.S. Radium Corporation - called American Radium in the film - claimed the radium paint that girls and young women applied to watch dials was harmless, even as men who worked with radium wore lead aprons to handle the substance.


:(
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OSHA, we don't need all them safety regulations.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's arrange a private screening for Senator Rand "the free market will solve this" Paul.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so glad when this sort of stuff gets attention. It's so much more important than economic opportunity, expediency and wage slavery. See! We don't need no regulations...
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The book (non-fictionalized) is gruesome though a fascinating read.
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are still finding bricks from the clock plant scattered through an Illinois town.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you hear about Teflon.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they were working in STEM.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: The book (non-fictionalized) is gruesome though a fascinating read.
[pictures.abebooks.com image 333x500]


My wife read it last year (or year before) and told me I needed to read it. It was very good. And super farked up.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time Hollywood makes a movie w/an original take.........Can't wait for Radium Gil's part VI!!!!


Sorry I gave up on Hollywood along time ago.......$50.00 for tickets, popcorn and a drink I'm not going.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict the film will receive glowing reviews.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Insain2: About time Hollywood makes a movie w/an original take.........Can't wait for Radium Gil's part VI!!!!


Sorry I gave up on Hollywood along time ago.......$50.00 for tickets, popcorn and a drink I'm not going.


I know it's extremely unAmerican, but you could save a TON of money by just not stuffing food in your face for an hour and a half.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

basemetal: OSHA, we don't need all them safety regulations.


Do you not need no thought-control likewise?

/ my watch dial phosphoresces after it is exposed to sunlight. I think that it's pretty cool

// Seiko has a line of photovoltaic watches too
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What the fark is your problem?

Rich people made money, and poor, stupid people died.
This is different from when, how?
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TheHighlandHowler: The book (non-fictionalized) is gruesome though a fascinating read.
[pictures.abebooks.com image 333x500]

My wife read it last year (or year before) and told me I needed to read it. It was very good. And super farked up.


Now look up phossy jaw.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The U.S. Radium Corporation - called American Radium in the film - claimed the radium paint that girls and young women applied to watch dials was harmless, even as men who worked with radium wore lead aprons to handle the substance.


I wouldn't be surprised if the owners or plant managers were incredibly sexist.  When you see your employees as beneath you, this sort of crap happens.

And still frequently happens today.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I caught the Radium Girls when they opened for Sex Pistols in '77. Awesome show.
 
fisker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like propaganda to me.

This movie is a hoax trying to bring down the Trump administration.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I heard the reason radium clocks don't glow is not because the radium isn't still radioactive--the half-life is pretty long as noted in the headline--but because the phosphor deteriorates with time.

You can get tritium watches though.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dinjiin:

Why do you hate the " True American™ Job Creators® & only real patriot class©"?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fisker: Looks like propaganda to me.

This movie is a hoax trying to bring down the Trump administration.


Reality is a liberal conspiracy to bring down the Trump administration....

I realize that you are probably joking but..... you also might not be....
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: The book (non-fictionalized) is gruesome though a fascinating read.
[pictures.abebooks.com image 333x500]


yep.  I read it.  It was stunning.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: Insain2: About time Hollywood makes a movie w/an original take.........Can't wait for Radium Gil's part VI!!!!


Sorry I gave up on Hollywood along time ago.......$50.00 for tickets, popcorn and a drink I'm not going.

I know it's extremely unAmerican, but you could save a TON of money by just not stuffing food in your face for an hour and a half.


Last movie I saw in theatres was Rise of Skywalker.  Can't remember the previous one I saw I go so infrequently.  Went on a Saturday morning for a 10am show so tickets were $6.75 instead of the normal $13 or so.  I also don't buy food or soda at movies.

What was unAmerican is their damn beer stand wasn't open at 10am.

/why yes I sound like a raging alcoholic
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ProcrastinationStation:

Another glowing review
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Tourney3p0: Insain2: About time Hollywood makes a movie w/an original take.........Can't wait for Radium Gil's part VI!!!!


Sorry I gave up on Hollywood along time ago.......$50.00 for tickets, popcorn and a drink I'm not going.

I know it's extremely unAmerican, but you could save a TON of money by just not stuffing food in your face for an hour and a half.

Last movie I saw in theatres was Rise of Skywalker.  Can't remember the previous one I saw I go so infrequently.  Went on a Saturday morning for a 10am show so tickets were $6.75 instead of the normal $13 or so.  I also don't buy food or soda at movies.

What was unAmerican is their damn beer stand wasn't open at 10am.

/why yes I sound like a raging alcoholic


Ford vs Ferrari was spectacular.

/ 1917 was also fantastic.
 
fisker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: fisker: Looks like propaganda to me.

This movie is a hoax trying to bring down the Trump administration.

Reality is a liberal conspiracy to bring down the Trump administration....

I realize that you are probably joking but..... you also might not be....


Yeah, but, Trump didn't say that radium poisoning was a hoax like some of you earlier farkers have suggested, he said that the democrats pointing out stupid shiat he has done is the hoax.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Dewey Fidalgo: The U.S. Radium Corporation - called American Radium in the film - claimed the radium paint that girls and young women applied to watch dials was harmless, even as men who worked with radium wore lead aprons to handle the substance.

I wouldn't be surprised if the owners or plant managers were incredibly sexist.  When you see your employees as beneath you, this sort of crap happens.

And still frequently happens today.


From what I just read, one of the founders of the company was an MD. He got forced out after a few years. Dude died the same death the women did. Makes me wonder why he got forced out
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fisker: Looks like propaganda to me.

This movie is a hoax trying to bring down the Trump administration.


Drink!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But I was told that the benevolent business owners would never hurt their employees because they
rely on them so much...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

basemetal: OSHA, we don't need all them safety regulations.


If OSHA had existed back then, those women wouldn't have suffered as they did.
 
Ecliptic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Internal contamination is serious business. Seriously bad business.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They do a great line dance at Radium City every Christmas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As soon as I read the headline and saw NJ as the source i knew it could only be about the radium girls. a truly tragic story.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: ProcrastinationStation:

Another glowing review


Don't think I want any of those ink cartridges.....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dodo David: basemetal: OSHA, we don't need all them safety regulations.

If OSHA had existed back then, those women wouldn't have suffered as they did.


Of course, even suggesting a bureau to oversee working conditions would brand you as "some kind of Red".
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Dodo David: basemetal: OSHA, we don't need all them safety regulations.

If OSHA had existed back then, those women wouldn't have suffered as they did.

Of course, even suggesting a bureau to oversee working conditions would brand you as "some kind of Red".


These are the same commies that took away the right of children to make an honest day's work.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: fisker: Looks like propaganda to me.

This movie is a hoax trying to bring down the Trump administration.

Drink!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here is the back story to the above image:

"Water containing several minerals was discovered in Claremore during oil and gas exploration, and as many as 80 people per day traveled to the bathhouses to use them to help cure certain conditions like rheumatism."

(Information Source:  https://savingplaces.org/stor​ies/five-unexpected-sites-claremore-ok​lahoma )

Thankfully, that fad was short-lived, otherwise Claremore, Oklahoma wouldn't still exist.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as my watch hands glow.

Really, I have a watch with hands that glow.  It was made recently, tho, so I assume there were safety regulations involved.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: As long as my watch hands glow.

Really, I have a watch with hands that glow.  It was made recently, tho, so I assume there were safety regulations involved.


Machines do the work now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh,and I don't think they use radium anymore, but I could be wrong. If only there were some thing I could look that up on.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: Insain2: About time Hollywood makes a movie w/an original take.........Can't wait for Radium Gil's part VI!!!!


Sorry I gave up on Hollywood along time ago.......$50.00 for tickets, popcorn and a drink I'm not going.

I know it's extremely unAmerican, but you could save a TON of money by just not stuffing food in your face for an hour and a half.


And now I've got plenty of cash!!!!

That's why I said I gave up on Hollywood.........not since the Temptation of Christ have I sat shoving food in my mouth.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dr. Caligari Trailer 1989
Youtube Gw41PSEh0T4
 
