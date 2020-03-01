 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Okay Farkers, can you spot the homophone mistake in the 5th paragraph?   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Text Message Breakup
Youtube nb0s1AePP2g
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Them's the breaks.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spotted it before the page finished loading

/Do I win anything? No?
//BFD
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yabut, Is a sentence really a paragraph?

*blows smoke ring*
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem? It broke, didn't it?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conflicting usage of "they" isn't a homophone.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cause I'm Kurtis Blow
And I want you to know
That these are the breaks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heXlC​b​rVzcc
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all intensive porpoises it depends on the manor by witch the zoo runs it's busyness.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never run the roller coaster in the manor. I take it outside to the golf coarse.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she just talks like that.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why newspapers and magazines used to employ people called "editors" who would laugh at illiterate reporters and make them fix mistakes like this.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do homophones like the bananaphone?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Them's the breaks.


SH*T.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'M BRAKING UP WITH UUUUUUUU!!!!!!
 
soporific
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Do homophones like the bananaphone?


Wring wring wring wring wring wring wring bananaphone!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Breaks on a train.
 
Badafuco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: 'Cause I'm Kurtis Blow
And I want you to know
That these are the breaks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heXlCb​rVzcc


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing incorrect.  The accident was caused because the person responsible was on break.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

runwiz: Nothing incorrect.  The accident was caused because the person responsible was on break. brake.


FTFY
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.extra.ieView Full Size


/got my ticket with frequent flier miles
 
mononymous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'be been seeing a lot more homophone errors in articles over the past year or so.  I wonder if a lot of "journalists" are using speech-to-text software, and not bothering to proofread before posting their garbage.
 
Valiente
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Braking, bad.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's a homophone? I'm sure I don't have any way to call homos.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I never run the roller coaster in the manor. I take it outside to the golf coarse.


Seems Subby didn't read the whole article through.

/Welcome to Short Attention Span Fark
//aka Fark
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
THX 1138

I'be been seeing a lot more homophone errors in articles over the past year or so.  I wonder if a lot of "journalists" are using speech-to-text software, and not bothering to proofread before posting their garbage.

You may be on to something there, although "proofreading" in the strictest sense involves two people and printed copy.
 
CluelessMoron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brake/break is annoying but I can at least understand the minor confusion.  What I find really mind-boggling is the "should of" thing.

It doesn't even make sense.  How the hell can anybody turn "should have" into "should of"?  It's replacing a verb with a preposition.  Wildly different kind of a word that makes zero grammatical sense in that context.

You say "I have finished my beer", not "I of finished my beer".  I just don't understand the mental gymnastics involved in turning "have" into "of".
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The zoo was in violation of Florida statute 616.242 (19)(a)1. b. Operating an amusement ride in a manor..."

Have it your way Florida, but if I hit the mega millions you get none of it because you won't let me build my estate with an indoor coaster.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'be been seeing a lot more homophone errors in articles over the past year or so.  I wonder if a lot of "journalists" are using speech-to-text software, and not bothering to proofread before posting their garbage.


I'm sure it is mostly because the need to crank out content trumps (sorry for my language) grammar and usage.

/I've taught for 15 years and I read hundreds of papers a year. It's getting harder to tell the difference between something written by an undergraduate and something written by a journalist.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We interrupt this thread with braking news...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Five paragraphs? Ain't nobody got time for that!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So I read article several times, and was not able to find the homophobe mistake.

Then I went back and re-read the headline.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Did you proofread it?"

"I ran it through speellcheck..."
 
Famishus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CluelessMoron: Brake/break is annoying but I can at least understand the minor confusion.  What I find really mind-boggling is the "should of" thing.

It doesn't even make sense.  How the hell can anybody turn "should have" into "should of"?  It's replacing a verb with a preposition.  Wildly different kind of a word that makes zero grammatical sense in that context.

You say "I have finished my beer", not "I of finished my beer".  I just don't understand the mental gymnastics involved in turning "have" into "of".


Came from how people pronounce "should've."
 
