(Twitter) Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff
42
    More: Giggity, shot  
• • •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey we all know what happens when people are confined to thier homes for long periods. Major snow storm? Nine months later and suddenly little Timmys and Amys everywhere! He's just being safe. And apparently having a lot of fun.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact is, I bet they have a baby boom in china because of the quarantines
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a repeat? I know I've seen this twitter link somewhere, and I think it was here.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came back from a Costco run about an hour ago.  It was bad.  Lines were about halfway back into the store, lots of abandoned carts everywhere.  I wonder how many people are going to get sick from all the refrigerated/frozen stuff that is going to get restocked into the coolers after being at room temperature for 8 hours today.

Things that were being bought were bottles of water, garbage bags, and soft drinks...way more than normal shopping that I've seen.  There were zero containers of disinfecting wipes anywhere, and the water was rapidly running out.  I was buying protein bars, but I got more than normal since I don't want to imagine what this is going to look like once we start getting local reports of coronavirus.  One interesting thing was I saw zero masks being worn, so at least that message seems to be being listened to.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suckers, I just got the last one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outlawtsar: I came back from a Costco run about an hour ago.  It was bad.  Lines were about halfway back into the store, lots of abandoned carts everywhere.  I wonder how many people are going to get sick from all the refrigerated/frozen stuff that is going to get restocked into the coolers after being at room temperature for 8 hours today.

Things that were being bought were bottles of water, garbage bags, and soft drinks...way more than normal shopping that I've seen.  There were zero containers of disinfecting wipes anywhere, and the water was rapidly running out.  I was buying protein bars, but I got more than normal since I don't want to imagine what this is going to look like once we start getting local reports of coronavirus.  One interesting thing was I saw zero masks being worn, so at least that message seems to be being listened to.


Costco is actually pretty good about not putting stuff back into the freezers or refrigerated cases if they are unsure. At mine they use a laser thermometer on everything before it is replaced into the system and when in doubt it gets thrown out. They won't risk the liability.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This man had 200 prophylactic kits in his foot locker! How in the name of God was he going to have the strength to fight the war?"
- Sobel, Band of Brothers
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He already has the ecstasy at home
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outlawtsar: One interesting thing was I saw zero masks being worn, so at least that message seems to be being listened to.


Maybe no one was able to get them. Here in Northeastern PA, the masks have been sold out for a week if not more.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MontanaDave: Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?


Not with condoms. Oil based lubes tend to make them dissolve. Pretty gross.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Suckers, I just got the last one!

[Fark user image 728x376]


Now see?!  People thought they were being clever when they sent all this stuff to the Branch Dildoians when they were holed up in the bird sanctuary offices, but come the plague those guys will be all set!  (Provided they got themselves enough vanilla coffee creamer this time around).
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always like to ask the Costco checkout person if the amount of TP I'm buying is enough for all the food in my cart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Stills - Love The One You're With
Youtube HH3ruuml-R4
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: MontanaDave: Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?

Not with condoms. Oil based lubes tend to make them dissolve. Pretty gross.


Mineral oils yes.  Like Vaseline.

AFAIK vegetable oils are ok.

/done with those
//married
///and shootin' blanks
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cathedralmaster: Outlawtsar: One interesting thing was I saw zero masks being worn, so at least that message seems to be being listened to.

Maybe no one was able to get them. Here in Northeastern PA, the masks have been sold out for a week if not more.


Oh, there were absolutely none to be bought in the store, I don't remember seeing them in there before anyway, but I would have expected at least a few people wearing them given how many people were crammed in there.

sdd2000:

Costco is actually pretty good about not putting stuff back into the freezers or refrigerated cases if they are unsure. At mine they use a laser thermometer on everything before it is replaced into the system and when in doubt it gets thrown out. They won't risk the liability.

Huh, that is good to know.  I bet they are going to lose a ton of money then.
 
skinink
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

"Bread & Milk" -THE ORIGINAL VIDEO- vicdibitetto.net
Youtube i6zaVYWLTkU
 
comrade
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Looks pretty staged.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?


Absolutely. Plus you sprinkle a little lime juice in as well and you got yourself a tasty treat.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They said don't panic, didn't say anything about not getting horny
 
mattj1984
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nobody's gonna comment on the fact the guy looks to be 60 years old, bald, and short?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we


... Well, I guess you can't really see the guy with the shopping cart, and it's possible he's willingly talking to the camera guy, so whatever.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we


I want to know what the hell that thing is he's carrying on his shoulder.  It looks like a steadicam in tacticool nylon webbing with extra antennae and sh*t.

Compared to that, the coconut oil and condoms are boring.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we

I want to know what the hell that thing is he's carrying on his shoulder.  It looks like a steadicam in tacticool nylon webbing with extra antennae and sh*t.

Compared to that, the coconut oil and condoms are boring.


LOL, I just zoomed in.

That *is* the camera man in the plaid shirt.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Suckers, I just got the last one!

[Fark user image 728x376]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Russ1642: MontanaDave: Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?

Not with condoms. Oil based lubes tend to make them dissolve. Pretty gross.

Mineral oils yes.  Like Vaseline.

AFAIK vegetable oils are ok.

/done with those
//married
///and shootin' blanks


Amen brother. After #2 I said give me the scalpel, I'll do it myself.

//Full disclosure:  we had kids a bit older / later in life so two is the max I can afford, barely, before I spin off this mortal coil.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm gonna raw dog it because we are all going to die from coronavirus, I don't have to raise any potential children and it will be a chance for one of them to survive the epidemic and carry on my genetics.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: MontanaDave: Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?

Absolutely. Plus you sprinkle a little lime juice in as well and you got yourself a tasty treat.


The Muppet Show: Put the Lime in the Coconut
Youtube 0EoOVvGV_aQ
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Drug mule supplies.
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I do one or two big shopping "restocking" trips a year. Just so happened that I had to do one this weekend.

/did pick up a new box of Nyquil
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we

I want to know what the hell that thing is he's carrying on his shoulder.  It looks like a steadicam in tacticool nylon webbing with extra antennae and sh*t.

Compared to that, the coconut oil and condoms are boring.


He's behind the cameraman... 

//it's a bad shot.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we


Hell, I'd want everyone to know.

Except my wife.

So never mind.
 
you need help
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trik: Isn't this a repeat? I know I've seen this twitter link somewhere, and I think it was here.


I can't find the other link, but I'm pretty sure that this is a repeat. They must have replaced it with this one.
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Coconut oil is used by weed trimmers to keep their hands and fingers from getting too sticky. Works well for that and because it's natural, it's ok if a little gets on the weed.

Dude has a large amount of weed that needs to be trimmed, then there's going to be an epic party afterward. Reporter should've followed the guy to wherever he's going. Could've made some extra cash trimming, then got laid when the trimming was done.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Bonzo_1116: Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we

I want to know what the hell that thing is he's carrying on his shoulder.  It looks like a steadicam in tacticool nylon webbing with extra antennae and sh*t.

Compared to that, the coconut oil and condoms are boring.

He's behind the cameraman... 

//it's a bad shot.


You can tell the guy does have a bald head. So I have an alternative theory for what the oil is used for.

Seinfeld: "I would like to dip my bald head in oil and rub it all over your body" George Costanza
Youtube uo8N0tCtAh8
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phishrace: Coconut oil is used by weed trimmers to keep their hands and fingers from getting too sticky. Works well for that and because it's natural, it's ok if a little gets on the weed.

Dude has a large amount of weed that needs to be trimmed, then there's going to be an epic party afterward. Reporter should've followed the guy to wherever he's going. Could've made some extra cash trimming, then got laid when the trimming was done.


Consider that the reporter is for a TV station in Vancouver, you might be onto something.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Russ1642: MontanaDave: Serious question: Is coconut oil any good as a personal lubricant?

Not with condoms. Oil based lubes tend to make them dissolve. Pretty gross.

Mineral oils yes.  Like Vaseline.

AFAIK vegetable oils are ok.

/done with those
//married
///and shootin' blanks


Nope. They're incompatible with all oils.
 
spoony31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
almost funny but fake
 
Radioactive Ass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: Invade a guy's privacy, why don't we


16 boxes of condoms sounds to me more like someone who owns a small business (bar with condom dispensers for example) and not for personal use. The coconut oil? Your guess is as good as mine.

I knew a guy in San Francisco that owned a bar and he got all of his liquor (and other things for the business) from Costco. The reason being that the prices were at least a good as a liquor distributor and with a Costco business card and a liquor license he could avoid paying the local, state and federal taxes on liquor at the register (because it was for resale and not for personal use), it was at least the same price (as a distributor) plus he bought other consumables for the bar (snacks mostly but also napkins, bathroom cleaning supplies and so on).
 
