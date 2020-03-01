 Skip to content
(BBC)   The Louvre is closed, Mona Lisa out front should have told you   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Louvre, Louvre museum, France's coronavirus outbreak, union representative, open-air events, France, confined space, previous day  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tout le monde panique!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sacré flu
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Louvre and let die?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zee Mona Lisa. She is zick.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked in three museums. Including the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Sunday crowds can be the worst. Especially if it's free admission before 1pm. During this time of year, there's not a whole lot of good air flow in those creaky old buildings, people are coughing, little kids with head colds. Add a block buster show to the mix, and all that ramps up with even more visitors coming in. I've been to the Louvre, great place, very nice staff, but.....I totally support the workers not wanting to be exposed to folks who could be very sick.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I personally would have gone with "Mousse out front" but yeah, okay.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they put the Mona LIsa behind bullet proof glass out front of the Museum, Museum visits would take an average of 2 seconds per display, instead of 9. And several thousand percent more tourists would get to see the Mona Lisa, for longer than 9 seconds.

They could probably charge the same for it, though.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
France surrenders?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shakes hand-sanitizer-covered fist at HighlanderRPI. Damn image search kept giving me nothing but iStockphotos.
 
oldfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image image 425x527]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's the amazing thing I love about France. The workers can get things done:

Headline:  Coronavirus: Staff force Louvre closure over infection fears

/ Mind you, most of the things they get done don't have much to do with work, but hey, French workers. Unstable geniuses.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
♫  Come Coronavirus now! Everybody's learning how! Come on quarantinin' with meeeeeeee! ♫

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once again, the French "bravely run away".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is Louvre?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This hoax perpetrated by the Democrats is far reaching.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My man
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Corona Lisa?
 
