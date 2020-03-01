 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Coronavirus has been spreading in the US through community contact for over 6 weeks now, and hundreds if not thousands are almost certainly infected. So we've got that going for us. Sleep tight   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
209
    More: Scary, Health care, Health care provider, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Patient, genetic analysis of the virus, novel coronavirus, first known coronavirus patient, health-care worker  
•       •       •

1523 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 2:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



209 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have been very public statements by top experts that we're only catching 1/3 cases that have come into the US/UK for the last month or more. The number of known cases is about to explode.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, my boss travels to Seattle alot and was off work sick for the first time in her life a couple weeks ago. But that didn't stop her from coming to a meeting at the school where 6 of us sat at a small table while she coughed and sneezed and apologized. Lots of people have had some respiratory thing lately. No deaths, though.

I'm just waiting for our local tribal clinic to finally ask the question of whether this mystery illness is normal flu or not. Right now, our town is full of those "flu is worse, it's a hoax" assholes, so it's unlikely we will develop any kind of plan or anything.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: There have been very public statements by top experts that we're only catching 1/3 cases that have come into the US/UK for the last month or more. The number of known cases is about to explode.


this. tighten that onion on your belt
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The flu seems to have settled down in my area if the numbers of the people in the ER I walk through most days are any indication.  When I see a new uptick, I will start really worrying.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given the 2 week incubation the 6 week thing is probably unlikely. But there has been a metric ton of failure of first line detection effort and sloppy ass movement protocols for those proven infected. These fundamental policy failures should be blowing up in America's face any day now. Good luck getting re-elected, Mr. President.

And touching on what Cynic said, making people pay for testing will guarantee people that should test wont. And uninsured people are typically employed in low paying jobs and simply can't afford to not work for two or three weeks while they time out w/o it, or four or five if they do have it. So they will go to work and infect others. (Like the long term care worker in WA yesterday, probably going to kill half the patients in that facility, many already having symptoms.)
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The virus doesn't scare me nearly as much as our sheer lack of infrastructure to fight it.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rhode Island now.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: The virus doesn't scare me nearly as much as our sheer lack of infrastructure to fight it.


This.  Plus the reactions from Trump voters when it finally sinks in that they're screwed.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And don't forget, most of the test kits initially sent out by the CDC did not work. There's still a distinct lack of clarity on the status and availability of test kits, and whether they actually work this time.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: yanceylebeef: The virus doesn't scare me nearly as much as our sheer lack of infrastructure to fight it.

This.  Plus the reactions from Trump voters when it finally sinks in that they're screwed.


You don't make any sense.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having just flown for the first time in over a decade, I'm not pleased.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!


Milk? That's just weird.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These farkers know what's up...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Danse macabre
media.wnyc.orgView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!


And the poop knife.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!

And the poop knife.


I HAVE A POOP KNIFE.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: enry: yanceylebeef: The virus doesn't scare me nearly as much as our sheer lack of infrastructure to fight it.

This.  Plus the reactions from Trump voters when it finally sinks in that they're screwed.

You don't make any sense.


Trump voters that have been stigginit for years while not understanding they're only screwing themselves over are about to get hit when they have poor to no health health insurance and suddenly need it.  Or get fired when they get sick because they have no sick time.  Or the wannabe prepper patriots that think this is it.  Or the evangelicals that think these are the end times.  They've been absolutely sure that China has been lying  and underreporting cases but never thought Trump would do the same thing.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!


AND TOILET PAPER! DON'T FORGET TOILET PAPER!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!

AND TOILET PAPER! DON'T FORGET TOILET PAPER!


Here I sit in deadly vapor.
Can't wipe - no more paper.
The more I sit, the more it lingers.
Watch out ass, here comes the fingers.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Updated March 1

Coronavirus Cases: 88,338

Deaths: 3,001
Recovered: 42,728

Resolution therefore; Mortality 6.56% Recovered 93.44%
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!

AND TOILET PAPER! DON'T FORGET TOILET PAPER!


I'm all set thanks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.


What the UK has started is testing anybody with any symptom at 100 GPs and 14 hospitals, spread throughout the country.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marimba Maria Concepción - Las Chancletas de Nayo Capero
Youtube hxwK5yAnCpc
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/all stocked up.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all pretty extreme just to perpetrate a hoax in order to make Trump look bad.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: This is all pretty extreme just to perpetrate a hoax in order to make Trump look bad.


Or continue to spread false information about what he actually said.

Must be tiring.
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.


Please provide evidence that 20+ million people worry about losing their job if they call in sick.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: This is all pretty extreme just to perpetrate a hoax in order to make Trump look bad.


That's just the cover. Coronavirus is actually a manmade bioweapon by GOP to target poor/democrats. See how it's happening first in Libby lib commiefornia and wasshington state? It's a brilliant coup by Trump.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: phrawgh: This is all pretty extreme just to perpetrate a hoax in order to make Trump look bad.

Or continue to spread false information about what he actually said.

Must be tiring.


What he actually said is stupid
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: phrawgh: This is all pretty extreme just to perpetrate a hoax in order to make Trump look bad.

Or continue to spread false information about what he actually said.

Must be tiring.


What exactly did he say then?
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: There have been very public statements by top experts that we're only catching 1/3 cases that have come into the US/UK for the last month or more. The number of known cases is about to explode.


But there have also been public statements that it was going to get hotter.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nutsac_Jim: ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.

Please provide evidence that 20+ million people worry about losing their job if they call in sick.


Are you serious? That's really hard for you to believe? Yeah right
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: OH GOD WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE I NEED TO STOCK UP ON BREAD AND MILK AND BOTTLED WATER AND CANNED GOODS AND AMMO!!!


I'll sell you some at highly inflated prices.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Iran, its total mayhem, people burned down a clinic when they brought coronavirus patients in.

The staff in most hospitals dont even have masks. Dozens of members of parliement have the virus. From videos leaking out, dozens were buried just today in the capital because of the virus.

According to experts, they have more than 20 000 infected in iran right now if not more. I bet Iran ends up with more dead than china.
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Nutsac_Jim: ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.

Please provide evidence that 20+ million people worry about losing their job if they call in sick.

Are you serious? That's really hard for you to believe? Yeah right


So.. you are saying that you just pulled it out of your ass and you made it up and you cant show that many more than 10s of millions of people go to work sick and 50 millionish people will get fired?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nutsac_Jim: ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.

Please provide evidence that 20+ million people worry about losing their job if they call in sick.


https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle​/​90-of-employees-attend-work-sick-job-g​rowth-being-a-cause-of-illness-study
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: This.  Plus the reactions from Trump voters when it finally sinks in that they're screwed.


They're going to be lashing out at Asians and Trump is using it to stir up even more hatred of Mexicans with noise about closing the southern border

I would not bet against more Trump-inspired actions like the Pittsburgh synagogue and San Antonio Walmart shootings.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am making available, exclusively to Fark, home corona testing kits!   Send $12.99 to Virus, 13 Bathsalt Towers, Springfield.  Why pay thousands for a test you aren't even sure works, when you can have our much more economical test that you can be 100% sure about!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Fark. Now I'm getting ads for N99 filtration masks. Before it was N95. Things are clearly escalating
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This coming week will be the one to watch. With local public health laboratories now able to start testing, it's likely going to result in a significant increase in the number of cases being identified this week. This shouldn't cause panic - it's how the system works - but people are likely going to start losing their grip on reality. Focus on hand washing. Focus on social distancing. Avoid sharing/resharing social media posts that stoke fear and promote chaos. Listen to your local health agencies - follow their lead.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nutsac_Jim: cameroncrazy1984: Nutsac_Jim: ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.

Please provide evidence that 20+ million people worry about losing their job if they call in sick.

Are you serious? That's really hard for you to believe? Yeah right

So.. you are saying that you just pulled it out of your ass and you made it up and you cant show that many more than 10s of millions of people go to work sick and 50 millionish people will get fired?


No, I'm saying you're an idiot for believing everyone gets sick leave in this country
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Updated March 1

Coronavirus Cases: 88,338

Deaths: 3,001
Recovered: 42,728

Resolution therefore; Mortality 6.56% Recovered 93.44%


Assumes all cases are reported, but a fair number of people won't know they have it, so mortality should probably be closer to the currently reported 2% range, and 15-20% hospitalization.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nutsac_Jim: cameroncrazy1984: Nutsac_Jim: ImpendingCynic: It's really quite impossible to know how widespread it might be right now. Some people may think they had nothing more than a mild or moderate case of the flu and went back out in public when they started feeling better.

The fact that you have tens of millions of people without health insurance and many more who fear losing their jobs if they take a sick day doesn't help.

Please provide evidence that 20+ million people worry about losing their job if they call in sick.

Are you serious? That's really hard for you to believe? Yeah right

So.. you are saying that you just pulled it out of your ass and you made it up and you cant show that many more than 10s of millions of people go to work sick and 50 millionish people will get fired?


45% of Americans have no paid sick leave. Anyone who has ever worked a job without guaranteed hours knows that calling in sick gets you labelled "not a team player". And sealions are boring as hell to discuss news with.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: According to experts, they have more than 20 000 infected in iran right now if not more. I bet Iran ends up with more dead than china.


There is a lot of travel between Iran and Afghanistan, which is a lot less capable than Iran of handling public health. That could get really bad, too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone with at least 3 people in my family with cancer with weak to zero immunity to viruses thanks to their treatments, im not getting a kick out of that. Also got grandparents with weak health in general, if they catch that, they die for sure...

Also FARK seems to have forgotten to post this story :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not immunocompromised, elderly or an infant, you'll be fine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can cannabis cure COVID-19? We may have answers to that and several other burning questions on the next episode of EVERYONE PANIC!
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: PapermonkeyExpress: phrawgh: This is all pretty extreme just to perpetrate a hoax in order to make Trump look bad.

Or continue to spread false information about what he actually said.

Must be tiring.

What exactly did he say then?


https://checkyourfact.com/2020/02/29/​f​act-check-donald-trump-coronavirus-hoa​x-south-carolina-rally/
 
Displayed 50 of 209 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report