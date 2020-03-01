 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   Half-naked Philly guy steals ambulance and leads police on 90-minute chase. Subby almost used the Florida tag out of force of habit   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Web feed, 40-year-old man, English-language films, RSS, Emergency medical services, James Earl Jones, tow truck, Northeast Philadelphia  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/sorry for the double post
//couldn't help myself
/// I wanna do like 20 more of these
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 425x391]
/sorry for the double post
//couldn't help myself
/// I wanna do like 20 more of these


Those are great, keep 'me coming!!!!
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This title confuses me.  Women can be half naked, but for guys, theirs either sausage or there isn't
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: This title confuses me.  Women can be half naked, but for guys, theirs either sausage or there isn't


He came close, but no sausage on display.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x360]


Yakety Kazoo
Youtube 04P_uBq3F0g
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He is such a good guy.........not!!!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Laughed at your headline subs
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The future isn't written yet. Your future is whatever you make it. So make it a good one."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was watching this as it played out.  It reminded me of the OJ chase.  Only sillier and much more damaging.

That dude wrecked a bunch of stuff on his ride.

One thing about that that no one seems to be saying...  There was one time when he was cornered, and he opened the door.  But then they converged on him with weapons out, and he panicked and started driving again.

The police didn't handle that well at all.  They farking spooked him.  Then he started up again and damaged even MORE stuff.

btw:  I can't believe it took this long to get to Fark.  wtf?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: This title confuses me.  Women can be half naked, but for guys, theirs either sausage or there isn't


Half naked applies to both. Just means you're halfway to naked. Some times its appropriate like when you're wearing just a pair of cutoff jeans while you wash your Trans Am in the White House driveway.
Other times it's less appropriate like when you walk into a Walmart wearing just sandals and WWE Tshirt. (Which is technically still half naked)
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
