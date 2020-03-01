 Skip to content
(NYPost)   After Miss Staten Island comes out as bisexual, the organizer of the Staten Island St. Patty's Day Parade bans her from marching in it ... for "safety" reasons   (nypost.com) divider line
    Asinine, Coming out, parade organizer Larry Cummings, LGBT, New York City, Sexual orientation, Manhattan, Beauty contest, Staten Island  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God, I instantly heard Janice saying "Oh my God"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a long way from Staten Island, so I don't have much expectations there.  A pale brunette, kinda cute.  No reason to be shiatty to her.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She looks like a female Pete Davidson.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like a healthy Rutgers freshman?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staten Island, the garbage dump of NY.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Staten Island, the garbage dump of NY.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she can ride with the black participant, so security can be more efficient.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're just concerned that her rampaging dual sex drives will overwhelm her in the throngs, and that she will rise up and just start raping and converting men and women with the power of her vajayjay and wayward tongue. Yeah, at first it will be great fodder for the news cameras, but then as she works her way through the crowd, the number of bisexuals would rise exponentially, quite possibly wiping out the entire city's straight population, and Lords know that a marriage can't survive bisexuality, so really, they're just looking out for the whole state.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Well, they're just concerned that her rampaging dual sex drives will overwhelm her in the throngs, and that she will rise up and just start raping and converting men and women with the power of her vajayjay and wayward tongue. Yeah, at first it will be great fodder for the news cameras, but then as she works her way through the crowd, the number of bisexuals would rise exponentially, quite possibly wiping out the entire city's straight population, and Lords know that a marriage can't survive bisexuality, so really, they're just looking out for the whole state.


Yeah, and bisexuals can't reproduce, so the human race would die out.

I know that's true because Pat Robertson told me so.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: hubiestubert: Well, they're just concerned that her rampaging dual sex drives will overwhelm her in the throngs, and that she will rise up and just start raping and converting men and women with the power of her vajayjay and wayward tongue. Yeah, at first it will be great fodder for the news cameras, but then as she works her way through the crowd, the number of bisexuals would rise exponentially, quite possibly wiping out the entire city's straight population, and Lords know that a marriage can't survive bisexuality, so really, they're just looking out for the whole state.

Yeah, and bisexuals can't reproduce, so the human race would die out.

I know that's true because Pat Robertson told me so.


See, Libs? THIS guy gets it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The organizers wouldn't mind at all if she posted proof of her bisexuality on Pornhub, I bet. Hypocrites.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry haters, she still exists.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Irish-Americans are the worst at "F*ck you, I got mine". Have some goddamn perspective.

/Irish-American
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good thing, too.  New Yorkers are a timid, scared bunch.  Really, something as crazy and bizarre and other-worldly like a "bisexual" is just the kind of thing to strike terror and fear into the hearts of all New Yorkers.  There's just no way they'd be able to process this kind of information.  That was a close one!
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Irish-Americans are the worst at "F*ck you, I got mine". Have some goddamn perspective.

/Irish-American


It's always a SMH moment when a traditionally marginalized group evolves to marginalizing others.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PADDY
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Conservatives need a safe space, news at eleven.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Staten Island, the garbage dump of NY.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


I'm sorry, I didnt mean Staten Island is a garbage dump. I meant Staten Island should be hauled off *to* the garbage dump.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sigh, the hypocrisy of the left. Pro Israel and Pro Life groups aren't allowed to march in parades like the "Woman's March" (of which the head was finally kicked out for being anti Semitic) because they, "don't like their message." No one seems to care at all. But this!! This is outrageous!!! Who would think that Irish Catholics (St. Patrick is an Irish Catholic Saint after all) might disagree with bisexuals?????
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not really news... the Sunnyside parade is called "St. Patty's Parade for All" or somesuch because it's the exception, not the rule.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: Sigh, the hypocrisy of the left. Pro Israel and Pro Life groups aren't allowed to march in parades like the "Woman's March" (of which the head was finally kicked out for being anti Semitic) because they, "don't like their message." No one seems to care at all. But this!! This is outrageous!!! Who would think that Irish Catholics (St. Patrick is an Irish Catholic Saint after all) might disagree with bisexuals?????


In case you're serious...

Being bisexual is not remotely equivalent to having a (shiatty) political opinion. Kthxbye.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: Sigh, the hypocrisy of the left. Pro Israel and Pro Life groups aren't allowed to march in parades like the "Woman's March" (of which the head was finally kicked out for being anti Semitic) because they, "don't like their message." No one seems to care at all. But this!! This is outrageous!!! Who would think that Irish Catholics (St. Patrick is an Irish Catholic Saint after all) might disagree with bisexuals?????


HA! I almost thought you were drawing a serious equivalency:)

+1
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm a long way from Staten Island, so I don't have much expectations there.  A pale brunette, kinda cute.  No reason to be shiatty to her.


It's ingrained in republicans DNA to be shiatty to everyone who is non-hetero and/or non-white.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Staten Island, the garbage dump of NY.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

I'm sorry, I didnt mean Staten Island is a garbage dump. I meant Staten Island should be hauled off *to* the garbage dump.


No. You were right the first time.

compote.slate.comView Full Size

/apparently they're in the process of converting this into a park.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Taoiseach is gay, abortion is legal, divorce is legal. Admit it, knuckle draggers, you lost Ireland.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Report