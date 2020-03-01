 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Drink yourself sober? Has Fark gone into the Rehab business?   (huffpost.com) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cirrhosis will definitely sober you up.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They already have that, it's called Anabuse. It doesn't include the electric shocks but it doesn't cost $20 grand.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They already have that, it's called Anabuse. It doesn't include the electric shocks but it doesn't cost $20 grand.


first, /\ is pretty awful

< -- Second,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i drink too much
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: Cirrhosis will definitely sober you up.


So Absinthe won't work?

////Thanks for the TF CipollinaFan, much appreciated.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If anyone wants to come over to my place and pay $22k for a 10 day stay involving high concentrations of alcohol and electric shock therapy, I could probably rig something up.

I'll even pretend to listen to the drunken bullshiat you need to get off your chest.
 
oldfool
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I am just a worthless liar
I am just an imbecile
I will only complicate you
Trust in me and fall as well
I will find a center in you
I will chew it up and leave
Trust me
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink too much


Username checks out.

[thats_the_joke.jpg]
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'd rather drop acid with Carey Grant.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aversion therapy? I've seen this movie. Something about droogs.

/ Viddy well.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I said, 'fark it, [my husband] really wants me to do this; maybe it'll work.'"

If this is your attitude and reason to get sober it will never work and for her it didn't. Until you do it for yourself you will never succeed , you need to be selfish and only in for yourself when the stakes are your sobriety.

/19 years sober
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The treatment room is like a bar from a nightmare - fluorescent lighting turned up to 11, a rolling cart stocked with warm gallon jugs of Fireball and vodka, and a giant mirror over a stark steel basin that is easy to imagine brimming with 85 years' worth of vomit. "

They are describing my den to the t.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I drank so much tequila that I can never touch it again without puking, same with gin.
Now I'm working on bourbon.
One step at the time lads, one step at the time.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd say this probably sums it up best:
Ftfa
"If you have 15 grand and it isn't going to hurt you to burn it, I guess it's worth trying," he said. "But if you don't, do not go to Schick Shadel. Have your friend kick you in the nuts when you take a shot, because that's basically the same thing."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How is this crap legal? I mean you have to be one big piece of shiat with zero morals to run a ''business'' like that...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: They already have that, it's called Anabuse. It doesn't include the electric shocks but it doesn't cost $20 grand.


One physician, who treated a member of the a presidential family, actually enjoyed abusing it.  It creates a strong feeling of terror when a very small amount of alcohol is consumed.  He got addicted to that rush.  So there's that.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of my favorite drinking songs. From George Jones.

The bars are all closed
It's four in the morning
I must have shut 'em all down
By the shape that I'm in
I lay my head on the wheel
And the horn begins honking
The whole neighborhood knows
That I'm home drunk again

If drinking don't kill me
Her memory will
I can't hold out much longer
The way that I feel
With the blood from my body
I could start my own still
But if drinking don't kill me
Her memory will

These old bones, they move slow
But so sure of their footsteps
As I trip on the floor
And I lightly touch down
Lord it's been ten bottles
Since I tried to forget her
But the memory still lingers
Lying here on the ground

And if drinking don't kill me
Her memory will
I can't hold out much longer
The way that I feel
With the blood from my body
I could start my own still
But if drinking don't kill me
Her memory will
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All the Jägermeister, cheap tequila and Fuzzy Navels you can drink!

Boom! Cured.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I smoked myself thin a couple years ago so I guess anything is possible.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Mugato: They already have that, it's called Anabuse. It doesn't include the electric shocks but it doesn't cost $20 grand.

One physician, who treated a member of the a presidential family, actually enjoyed abusing it.  It creates a strong feeling of terror when a very small amount of alcohol is consumed.  He got addicted to that rush.  So there's that.


Wow, o didn't know that's. I just thought it killed your buzz. Which is why I immediately threw it out when it was prescribed to me.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Mugato: They already have that, it's called Anabuse. It doesn't include the electric shocks but it doesn't cost $20 grand.

One physician, who treated a member of the a presidential family, actually enjoyed abusing it.  It creates a strong feeling of terror when a very small amount of alcohol is consumed.  He got addicted to that rush.  So there's that.


That's some Black Mirror shiat right there.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aversion therapy worked for me. Turns out I'm allergic to booze.

I break out in handcuffs.

/0ld AA joke.
//Sober 9 months
/// Farker 9 years. It finally worked!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone I grew up with went there, his description of it is pretty much a nonstop torrent of abuse and that is putting it lightly.

/it didn't work
 
Badafuco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Cirrhosis will definitely sober you up.


Yep. Diagnosed with alcoholic cirrhosis 10 years ago. They said I had 9 months to live if I kept drinking. I quit right then.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FARK gone into the rehab business?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flynn80
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have anger issues from head trauma.  Staying completely sober does nothing for me, in fact it is worse.  Alcohol and cannabis help more than they hurt, in moderation of course.  I'm not an angry drunk, but can get angry when totally wasted and that is a rare occurrence.  I never get violent with other people either, only objects.  I kind of need to "blow off steam" once or twice a year, otherwise I turn into a "rage monster".
The rehab business is a farking racket, it is not a solution/cure for people with a TBI(traumatic brain injury).  "Addiction" is only a symptom, not a disease, it is more of a problem of a compulsive/repetitive behavior trait for people that have sustained a brain injury.  It can't be fixed/cured with drugs or therapy because it is an ongoing struggle with an injury that will never fully heal.  Will power flies out the window as a TBI victim ages and they begin to suffer the late stages of the injury or sometimes immediately after, especially when opiates are involved.  It becomes misconstrued/misdiagnosed as "mental illness" because patients start forget about their injuries and fail to mention it to doctors and nurses that are treating them for a variety of ailments.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sinclair method, which is based on a similar concept but much cheaper and less crazy. You take naltrexone before drinking and it decouples the reward response. People naturally drink less over time, and can ultimately acheive abstinence without the trauma of detox and immediate abstinence. And there's no relapse-stigma to deal with.


It's not the method I used to get sober but it's evidence based. The treatment establishment hates it because it's not abstinence based or 12 step derived.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink too much


I don't drink enough

/two years sober
 
Badafuco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: some_beer_drinker: i drink too much

I don't drink enough

/two years sober


I'm 10 years sober and I still get cravings. One day at a time has worked for me.
Keep it up!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: CipollinaFan: Cirrhosis will definitely sober you up.

Yep. Diagnosed with alcoholic cirrhosis 10 years ago. They said I had 9 months to live if I kept drinking. I quit right then.


I'm at a year and a half for the basically same reason. I quit drinking and started taking better care of myself and my MELD is under 9 now.
 
