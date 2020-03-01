 Skip to content
(CBC)   For some reason, ice cream manufacturers are experts at nuclear waste disposal   (cbc.ca) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why do we keep storing stuff right next to our water supply?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know, ice cream that has the potential to give anyone that eats it superpowers? That sounds pretty rad.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, ice cream has killed more people than nuclear power plants.
 
jumac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
while it be way to costly to do I love it if we could just take all the nuclear waste and just load it into rockets and send it all into the sun.  Nice and safe way to get ride of it all.  there so much radiation out there in space it make no impact on it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Swirl Girl? I mean, c'mon...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The laws require public and first nations input on these decisions. But the public can't possibly make an informed decision beyond NIMBY.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's why:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jumac: while it be way to costly to do I love it if we could just take all the nuclear waste and just load it into rockets and send it all into the sun.  Nice and safe way to get ride of it all.  there so much radiation out there in space it make no impact on it.


And when the rocket full of that stuff goes squirrely and needs to be assploded, all that crap going into the ocean just off the east coast will be loads of fun.
That's probably why they dont do that.
That and the fact that's its actually pretty hard to drop shiat in the sun. It would be far easier (comparatively) to send it out of the solar system where it can be someone else's problem.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jumac: while it be way to costly to do I love it if we could just take all the nuclear waste and just load it into rockets and send it all into the sun.  Nice and safe way to get ride of it all.  there so much radiation out there in space it make no impact on it.


It's very difficult to send something into the sun. The Parker Solar Probe will only get as close as 10x the sun's radius, and that requires multiple gravitational assists over many years. It has a mass of 685 kg. Now calculate the number of rocket launches which would be required to dispose of all of the country's nuclear waste, and then the chance that at least one of those launches would fail and do a Kosmos-954 over a populated area.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jumac: while it be way to costly to do I love it if we could just take all the nuclear waste and just load it into rockets and send it all into the sun.  Nice and safe way to get ride of it all.  there so much radiation out there in space it make no impact on it.

And when the rocket full of that stuff goes squirrely and needs to be assploded, all that crap going into the ocean just off the east coast will be loads of fun.
That's probably why they dont do that.
That and the fact that's its actually pretty hard to drop shiat in the sun. It would be far easier (comparatively) to send it out of the solar system where it can be someone else's problem.


I know.  Just a nice dream to deal with it all lol.  and as for sending it into the sun it never make it anyways.  once it got to close the heat would destroy what ever craft it was on.  And it ether end up in the sun or head out of the solar system.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: jumac: while it be way to costly to do I love it if we could just take all the nuclear waste and just load it into rockets and send it all into the sun.  Nice and safe way to get ride of it all.  there so much radiation out there in space it make no impact on it.

It's very difficult to send something into the sun. The Parker Solar Probe will only get as close as 10x the sun's radius, and that requires multiple gravitational assists over many years. It has a mass of 685 kg. Now calculate the number of rocket launches which would be required to dispose of all of the country's nuclear waste, and then the chance that at least one of those launches would fail and do a Kosmos-954 over a populated area.


We'll figure something out.

comb.ioView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What does Nuclear flavor Ice cream taste like.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Deep storage is necessary. We just have to be careful about the right geology. It's got to be well below any aquifers, so a half kilometer down might not be enough.  Vitrification of the waste looks like a stable way to do it but recent research shows that stainless steel containers for the vitrified waste will have corrosion problems so I'd like to see more funding and a higher tempo on getting that aspect right and choosing stable materials.  We could also drop the vitrified blocks into an ocean subduction zone, let the Earth swallow it back up.  There was also at some point research into using particle beams to speed-up the decay of the waste but that doesn't seem like it will scale.  The thorium reactor proponents think a molten salt reactor based on thorium would be a way to "incinerate" nuclear waste by aggressively decaying it while providing energy.  I'd maybe take it a step further and do a cogeneration project where waste heat from the generator cycle would be used in a depolymerization facility. That facility could use heat and pressure to break down toxic waste of all kinds back into raw mineral feedstocks.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuffy: What does Nuclear flavor Ice cream taste like.


Rad
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back when everyone still did above ground nuclear tests contamination got into the dairy supply. I wonder if that's what he's referring to.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jumac: while it be way to costly to do I love it if we could just take all the nuclear waste and just load it into rockets and send it all into the sun.  Nice and safe way to get ride of it all.  there so much radiation out there in space it make no impact on it.


It would be cheaper to throw it out of the solar system than into the sun. Only need 14km/s to leave the solar system, you need close to 40km/s to drop into the sun because you need to cancel the Earth's orbital velocity.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: What does Nuclear flavor Ice cream taste like.


Metallic
 
