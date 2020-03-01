 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Utah mother outraged that grade school principal Kip Motta forced her daughter to dance with a boy after saying no to him, and he did it on porpoise after claiming she was shellfish   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 12:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the face of a man who doesn't want your 11 year old daughter to say no to being touched:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a feeling that any woman he has met over his life has always said no, and the ones that didn't were not given a choice.  There is a very non zero chance that this guy is grooming the girls at that school.

I have a 12 year old daughter.  If this had happened at her dance I might well be in prison right now and he would be in pieces scattered across the plains of Montana feeding the local coyotes.

/Ya ya, Internet Tuff Guy..Overprotective...Blah....
//fark school admins that want to take my daughters body agency away.
///Now I have a rage migraine.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she was indeed kelpless to say no, the by cod she should be allowed to sue.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: If she was indeed kelpless to say no, the by cod she should be allowed to sue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the youngs who don't get the references:
Wet Dream - Kip Addotta (7" Single)
Youtube y5jdHa6hCLE
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: If she was indeed kelpless to say no, the by cod she should be allowed to sue.


You could see the anchor in her eye.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.


Is this a serious comment?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is the face of a man who wished someone had forced a girl to dance with him when he was in school.

That's some wretchedly stupid shait bag who doesn't know what's appropriate or not.

He's probably an alderman at his dying church.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

grokca: If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.


You're thinking of the military.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If this guy is telling girls they have to do what boys tell them to do, and telling boys to make girls do things they dont want to, this principal needs to be investigated right now.

He's setting up both sides, and that's just horrifying.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
School dances are awkward bad ideas in general. The school shouldn't have anything to do with them.
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
saying no was against the rules

I tried to get this implemented at work but HR said no.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hasn't this been a part of primary/elementary school for decades? The forced awkward dances? For me it was "square dancing" and being made to dance with girls I didn't know, when I was 10-11.  At school and at summer camp.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Typical libby libs trying to be "fair" by having a "no one says no" policy

It's never to early to learn that life is brutal and there's nothing fair about it
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They could have a safe space for all the rejected boys.

No complaints from boys' parents about being forced?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
jesus christ, do we read into this a little much? some little girl didn't want to dance with some little boy. the principal tried to resolve this issue, but in a way which is no longer socially acceptable. can they just admit that it was a little mistake without needing to inspire conspiracy theories on Fark?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

grokca: If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.


Doing things with people you don't like usually involves money.

How much should the girl charge instead of saying "no"?


/also, this should mean that some boy has to dance with the class uggo
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: This is the face of a man who doesn't want your 11 year old daughter to say no to being touched:

[Fark user image 306x448]

I have a feeling that any woman he has met over his life has always said no, and the ones that didn't were not given a choice.  There is a very non zero chance that this guy is grooming the girls at that school.

I have a 12 year old daughter.  If this had happened at her dance I might well be in prison right now and he would be in pieces scattered across the plains of Montana feeding the local coyotes.

/Ya ya, Internet Tuff Guy..Overprotective...Blah....
//fark school admins that want to take my daughters body agency away.
///Now I have a rage migraine.


I can actually hear him humming: "Thank Heaven for little girls..." :P
 
Koodz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: They could have a safe space for all the rejected boys.

No complaints from boys' parents about being forced?


The boys should just dance with each other then.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

proteus_b: jesus christ, do we read into this a little much? some little girl didn't want to dance with some little boy. the principal tried to resolve this issue, but in a way which is no longer socially acceptable. can they just admit that it was a little mistake without needing to inspire conspiracy theories on Fark?


Maybe I could resolve you in a way that is no longer socially acceptable ...
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just fixed the damned thing and leave my personal life out of it.


/got less than nothing
 
zgrizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You are frickin kidding me right?

This PC crap is completely out of control.
 
lapequenakei
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grokca: If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.


Metaphorically, sure.

Physically, nope.  Managed to get to 35 without dancing at a professional event.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I understand how difficult it is to muster up the courage to just ask a girl to (a) dance. Add to that the fear of rejection and the emotional trauma of actual rejection, especially at such a young age. Most girls at that age don't even know what is good for them, so what this administrator did was create an atmosphere where he could build the guy's confidence as well as not put pressure on the girls so that they just go with it.
Society needs more of these bold social experiments.

/no, I'm not even close to being serious
/yes, the guy should be investigated soon
/put me in with the sentiment of the poster above, thinking about his daughter(s)
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Enchantment Under the Sea dance?

Night Train - Marvin Berry & the Starlighters Track, Back to the Future I&II
Youtube X12DY8vMpTQ
 
lapequenakei
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Hasn't this been a part of primary/elementary school for decades? The forced awkward dances? For me it was "square dancing" and being made to dance with girls I didn't know, when I was 10-11.  At school and at summer camp.


Square dancing is a little different.  It's not one on one and there is a caller telling every one their moves.  Not my thing either, but it's not a slow dance.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: grokca: If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.

You're thinking of the military.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You call this slow dancing, maggot?!? Put your damn hand on the small of my back and lead like you got a pair!
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: grokca: If she's going to go out in the world, she going to have to learn to dance with people she doesn't like. Job, politics, volunteering, you always get stuck having to do things with people you don't like.

You're thinking of the military.


I know what your getting at, but if something like this happened where a low tier commander made a female subordinate have physical contact with a male subordinate in a social setting against her vocalized will, that commander would have some incredible shiat inbound on him.  Especially if he acknowledged his directive.  Cpt. Jackass would become Mr. Jackass very quickly, possibly after a short stay in the local military correctional facility.  And his former command would hear about how this wasn't tolerated, in a speech, by memo and via a series of breathtakingly boring mandatory training sessions (the military manages to make training classes about explosives boring).

/"The next one hour block of training well be on EEO and sexual harassment, block one of twelve."
//"In this block you will learn...."
 
padraig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zgrizz: You are frickin kidding me right?

This PC crap is completely out of control.


"no means no" is PC crap, now ?
 
frogmyte
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lapequenakei: ISO15693: Hasn't this been a part of primary/elementary school for decades? The forced awkward dances? For me it was "square dancing" and being made to dance with girls I didn't know, when I was 10-11.  At school and at summer camp.

Square dancing is a little different.  It's not one on one and there is a caller telling every one their moves.  Not my thing either, but it's not a slow dance.


Yeah, and there's not nearly as much physical contact during square dancing as there is slow dancing. Square dancing, you don't even have to look at each other the whole time.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

proteus_b: jesus christ, do we read into this a little much? some little girl didn't want to dance with some little boy. the principal tried to resolve this issue, but in a way which is no longer socially acceptable. can they just admit that it was a little mistake without needing to inspire conspiracy theories on Fark?


Nay it is Our Way The Conspiracy Way ! IT'S FARK!! someone add that tm thingy please
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'You guys go dance. There's no saying no in here,'

He just wants to touch your breasts
He just wants to take your bra off
He just wants to molest you
He just wants to slap you
He just wants to force himself on you

Take you patriarchy and shove it, you're revolting pigs
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

proteus_b: jesus christ, do we read into this a little much? some little girl didn't want to dance with some little boy. the principal tried to resolve this issue, but in a way which is no longer socially acceptable. can they just admit that it was a little mistake without needing to inspire conspiracy theories on Fark?


Well those were some words, I guess.

You're ignoring that this is official school policy, parents have complained for years, other schools have rescinded the policy, and rather than admit it was a "little mistake" as you put it, the principal doubled down and suggested the parent remove her kid from school dances.

Reading comprehension is a dead art
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Being Utah, the easiest way to get rid of the policy is to have some boy start asking other boys for slow dances. After all, they can't say no.
 
kp1230
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: For the youngs who don't get the references:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y5jdHa6h​CLE]


Thank you. I love puns, but I was trying to figure out the connection with this story.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know it may be easy to say the mother is overreacting, but I don't believe she is. No one should have to tolerate physical contact with someone if they don't want it. That goes for sixth graders and grown adults. If the daughter said she didn't like that boy and didn't want him to touch her, then that's the final word on the issue. If the principal wants to make sure that no one feels left out while other people are dancing and having a good time, that's admirable, but forcing people to dance with one another when they don't want to isn't the way to do it.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report