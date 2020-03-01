 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Screwing over other students by not submitting final grades is frowned upon at University of California, Santa Cruz   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, College, University, Graduate school, graduate students, National Labor Relations Act, high cost of housing, Unfair labor practice, School  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 12:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So pay the people charged with teaching your children a livable wage.

Pffft. That was pretty friggin easy.

You got any more brain-busters you want me to tackle for you?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strikes are like that.

People used to be inconvenienced a lot more often in this country back when we were great the first time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: So pay the people charged with teaching your children a livable wage.

Pffft. That was pretty friggin easy.

You got any more brain-busters you want me to tackle for you?


"Congratulations, the state is cutting funding again, and you used up all your fundraising money to hire more fundraisers."

edmo: Strikes are like that.

People used to be inconvenienced a lot more often in this country back when we were great the first time.


"Wait, why is Labor Day in September instead of May 1st?"
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the union negotiated a pay deal for the grad students, which both sides agreed to. Now the grad students don't like the terms. Shouldn't they be protesting outside union headquarters instead?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Strike not actually authroized by union? check

TA's refusing to do their jobs? Check

Obvious outcome when they take matters into their own hands in the dumbest way possible? Check

Whiny spoiled cali students throwing a hissy fit that the real world actually applies to them? You damn well betcha
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
University administrators. Yes, they still get to haze grad students.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Strike not actually authroized by union? check

TA's refusing to do their jobs? Check

Obvious outcome when they take matters into their own hands in the dumbest way possible? Check

Whiny spoiled cali students throwing a hissy fit that the real world actually applies to them? You damn well betcha


Unions are corrupt garbage, if they can organize and strike without one, then go for it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: So the union negotiated a pay deal for the grad students, which both sides agreed to. Now the grad students don't like the terms. Shouldn't they be protesting outside union headquarters instead?


Entitled Gen Z, nothing is their fault.  I wonder if their moms showed up to help them protest.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

noitsnot: lifeslammer: Strike not actually authroized by union? check

TA's refusing to do their jobs? Check

Obvious outcome when they take matters into their own hands in the dumbest way possible? Check

Whiny spoiled cali students throwing a hissy fit that the real world actually applies to them? You damn well betcha

Unions are corrupt garbage, if they can organize and strike without one, then go for it.


Because being out of a job doesn't matter at all.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report