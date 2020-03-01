 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   ♬ There's a place in France / Where the naked ladies dance / But you've missed your chance / 'Cause of public crowding bans ♬   (bbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least America hasn't gotten to this point yet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America doesn't have crowded titty bars.
They are desolate and sad.
You could sell glittery titty coffins in them.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thankfully I can still attend the 4999 person gathering I was going to.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too late I've seen it all
 
rudemix
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I see the French have joined the liberals, the lamestream media, and the caronavirus itself in an effort to discredit trump.

Way to wish for a recession that kills all the things the caronavirus doesn't, libs.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
♩ Crazy Horse, Paris, France♩
♩ Forget the names, remember coronavirus♩
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Huh, because of Kung Flu? I'd think the smell alone would be sufficient to ban large groups of French persons.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is the hole in the wall where the men can see it all still there?


/ what do you mean it's now a "glory hole?"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
♬ Don't you find it odd / This was greenlit by a mod? / For the headline's joke / Is the opposite of woke ♬
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: America doesn't have crowded titty bars.
They are desolate and sad.
You could sell glittery titty coffins in them.


Glittery Titty Coffins is my Weather Girls / Misfits tribute band.
 
Lady J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Huh, because of Kung Flu? I'd think the smell alone would be sufficient to ban large groups of French persons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least America hasn't gotten to this point yet.


Prevention is better than cure
 
Marine1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least America hasn't gotten to this point yet.


About that...
herefordtimes.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rudemix: I see the French have joined the liberals, the lamestream media, and the caronavirus itself in an effort to discredit trump.

Way to wish for a recession that kills all the things the caronavirus doesn't, libs.


The politics tab is to the left, Goofus. and lern to spell... it's 'Novel Virus'
 
