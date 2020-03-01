 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSFA)   Ever wonder what became of Cindy-Lou Who?   (wsfa.com) divider line
27
    More: Awkward, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Madison County Schools, 22-year-old Catherine Lynn Coffey, school employee, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Human sexuality, High school  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 10:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. Next question.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She came without ribbons, she came without tags. She came without packages, boxes, or bags.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pretty Reckless - Take Me Down (Official Music Video)
Youtube BQpZv2r8fb4
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
867-5309 Cindy?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]


They are a great jam band. I still need to see them live.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would dine on her roast beast
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Third base?

/errrm
 
almejita
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark the little whore.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cindy what? I didn't catch the last one.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: She came without ribbons, she came without tags. She came without packages, boxes, or bags.


or pants apparently
 
almejita
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x478]

They are a great jam band. I still need to see them live.


Know who was a great jam band?
Plasmatics.
Bet you know why too.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
3rd base.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I haven't seen her since she was no more than 2.
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ummmm she worked at an elementary school and is being charged with sex with a student under age 19?

I'm assuming it was a high school student she knew already....or wtf?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh good, we covered Taylor already.

\the world needs more Taylor Momsens
 
mattj1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powhound: Ummmm she worked at an elementary school and is being charged with sex with a student under age 19?

I'm assuming it was a high school student she knew already....or wtf?


Other reports explain she was a high school softball coach as well and the victim was a teen in high school.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mattj1984: powhound: Ummmm she worked at an elementary school and is being charged with sex with a student under age 19?

I'm assuming it was a high school student she knew already....or wtf?

Other reports explain she was a high school softball coach as well and the victim was a teen in high school.


Oh, well case dismissed then.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

powhound: Ummmm she worked at an elementary school and is being charged with sex with a student under age 19?

I'm assuming it was a high school student she knew already....or wtf?


According to another article, she was assistant coach for the high school's softball team and apparently sexed up a player.

/you really should not have 20-somethings coaching teens unless you want exactly this outcome
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where the fark where these teachers when I was a kid? Shes kinda hot.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mattj1984: powhound: Ummmm she worked at an elementary school and is being charged with sex with a student under age 19?

I'm assuming it was a high school student she knew already....or wtf?

Other reports explain she was a high school softball coach as well and the victim was a teen in high school.


Nice.jpg
 
wiredroach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So great, subby.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"If convicted, Coffey faces up to 30 years in prison and lifetime on the sex offender registry."

Sex offender registry, sure, and she probably shouldn't be teaching anyone except adult ed., but 30 years?
 
listernine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Where the fark where these teachers when I was a kid? Shes kinda hot.


She was a softball coach, so chances are great that it was taco to taco, not weiner to bun.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

listernine: MythDragon: Where the fark where these teachers when I was a kid? Shes kinda hot.

She was a softball coach, so chances are great that it was taco to taco, not weiner to bun.


Being Alabama, THAT may be what they have the most trouble with.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report