(AP News)   Pulmonary problems postpone planned Papal public programs   (apnews.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona crisis curtails christ-cadet's customary conversations? Quelle catastrophe.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ill Papa
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor people prey Pontiff passes purgatory.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well done subby! Well done.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Its a sign
 
uttertosh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Pope goes the same way as New Coke?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does God want to make the Pope miss it?
 
uttertosh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if he will be praying to Saint Theresa Of The Unmedicated Deathbed.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

grokca: Poor people prey Pontiff passes purgatory.


Love that typo!!
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I suppose that's better than Papal pogroms.
 
Report