 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Refusing to show up in court on drug & weapons charges is one thing. Threatening the judge and declaring 'This is war' is a whole nother level   (ksl.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Cannabis, U.S. state, Police, Regis Allen Simmons, Felony, Magistrate, Electric charge, Lawyer  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 7:57 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does he think he is, Donald Trump?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The message ended with Simmons saying everyone involved with his arrest and prosecution "was going to be all over the news," according to charging documents.  The voicemail was turned over to law enforcement

I bet his lawyer is delighted to be dealing with clients that are this stupid.  I don't care what business you're in, there's nothing worse than a stupid client.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, an AWESOME level!

/ well, not for him, maybe.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
all i get from that link is *FORBIDDEN* on the page.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: all i get from that link is *FORBIDDEN* on the page.


Strange, no issue when I click.
 
drxym
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So client attorney privilege doesn't apply when threatening to kill the judge?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alphax: Who does he think he is, Donald Trump?


I was going to say. "Aren't subpoenas optional nowadays?"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"charged in 4th District Court with two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, two counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia "

Why was this person let out in the first place?  Another case for minimum sentencing for people who commit firearms crimes including no bail.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lindsey Graham is going to include this story in his upcoming book: The Things that give me Partial Boners
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: all i get from that link is *FORBIDDEN* on the page.


It's a Mormon website. Are you wearing your magic underwear?
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"If can't do the time then don't do the crime".......Baretta
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report