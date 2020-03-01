 Skip to content
I'll see your nope, and raise you 8 feet of nope
Alphax
3 hours ago  
Given the bee shortage, we need more of those.
 
lycanth
46 minutes ago  
I'm a beekeeper. My first house had been vacant for several years.  There was a large hive of German brown bees behind the siding. FREE BEES!
 
LewDux
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead
41 minutes ago  
Still pretty sweet.
 
mrparks
35 minutes ago  
This viral marketing thing for the Candyman remake is getting out of hand.
 
tpmchris
26 minutes ago  
Part of me says to let the bees have the house.
 
Algebrat
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ceiling bees are watching you masturbate.
 
ElmoClyde
17 minutes ago  
We found out we had a hive in our house when they ate through the ceiling. Fun fact: Bees make a huge mess when free to roam around your bedroom--and likely any other room. I did learn a lot about bees from the beekeeper that came and got them, though. And it was amazing to me the number of bees that were packed into such a small space.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
6 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
Koldbern
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report