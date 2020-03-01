 Skip to content
(Derby Evening Telegraph)   Old man yells at local newspaper. Fark: Every day for 42 years   (derbytelegraph.co.uk) divider line
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know my letters probably won't ever lead to any actual change or solve any issues, but it's a cathartic experience for me.

Pretty much sums up the Politics Tab experience.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get off my Folio!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At eight o'clock the next Thursday morning Bernie didn't feel very good.  He woke up blearily, got up, wandered blearily round his room, opened a window, saw a bulldozer, found his slippers, and stomped off to the bathroom to wash...
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! It's been that long since he's had sex?!
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the OG cranks who wrote angry letters to the editor.  There was always one in every local newspaper area and they provided me years of great amusement.  Now with the Internet, every psycho on the planet can vent their insane ramblings to the world.  It's too much and it's no longer fun.

About the only decent equivalent is YouTube.  Combine the ease of cell phone video, editing software and brain damage, and that's comedy gold, Jerry.  So many freaks on YouTube.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bernie said: "I'm the most opinionated man in the UK. There's nothing I won't have an opinion on.


there's a difference between having an opinion and thinking anyone gives a flying fark what it is
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bernie said: "I'm the most opinionated man in the UK. There's nothing I won't have an opinion on.

there's a difference between having an opinion and thinking anyone gives a flying fark what it is


There is also a difference between an opinion and an informed opinion. Does he have an opinion on the best way to do brain surgery?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I know my letters probably won't ever lead to any actual change or solve any issues, but it's a cathartic experience for me.

Pretty much sums up the Politics Tab experience.

Pretty much sums up the Politics Tab experience.


I say this with complete seriousness:

This guy is just an old-school poltab Farker. Old technology, same motivations.
 
usahole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bernie said: "I'm the most opinionated man in the UK. There's nothing I won't have an opinion on.


there's a difference between having an opinion and thinking anyone gives a flying fark what it is


Counterpoint: Fark.com
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was a frequent flyer like this who wrote to the local where I grew up, the Wooster Daily Record. I'm not going to name any names, but his initials were Frank Skraba.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Writing on the sudden rise of lip fillers among young women, he opined: "There is something deeply unedifying about cajoling young people into undergoing unnecessary cosmetic procedures in the interest of profit and it should be discouraged.
"Paying good money to look slightly like Mick Jagger is a strange way of improving one's physical appearance."

What's his Fark handle?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is his name Ronald P Tyler?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB

There was a guy who did this in the local paper where I used to live (The Worthing Herald).
He was a self-proclaimed "moral crusader" & he would rant almost every week about something.
One of his biggest own goals was to campaign against a sex shop opening in town. Week after week he would be in the paper effectively handing them more free publicity than they could shake a stick at.
He once had a bizarre letter published ranting about DIY funerals so my brother & I started trolling him on the letters page proposing the re-purposing of old milk floats to transport the coffin & hiring a bus with half the seats removed so that a bar & disco could be set up enabling the funeral party to hold the wake at the same time as transporting the coffin. It went on for about 2 months. Pretty sure the paper knew the letters weren't serious but they published them any way. I think they were fed up with the guy themselves to be honest.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I know my letters probably won't ever lead to any actual change or solve any issues, but it's a cathartic experience for me.

Pretty much sums up the Politics Tab experience.

Pretty much sums up the Politics Tab experience.


Joke's on you. Your words over the years have pierced my icy exterior and stolen my heart.

The authorities have been notified.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Dead for Tax Reasons: Bernie said: "I'm the most opinionated man in the UK. There's nothing I won't have an opinion on.

there's a difference between having an opinion and thinking anyone gives a flying fark what it is

There is also a difference between an opinion and an informed opinion. Does he have an opinion on the best way to do brain surgery?


usahole: Dead for Tax Reasons: Bernie said: "I'm the most opinionated man in the UK. There's nothing I won't have an opinion on.


there's a difference between having an opinion and thinking anyone gives a flying fark what it is

Counterpoint: Fark.com


i think most people around here are self-aware enough to know that no one cares what they think in the scheme of things
 
