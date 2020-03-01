 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Salt Lake City's Leonardo Museum turns their sprinklers on an area where the homeless camp. Was that wrong? Should they not have done that?   (sltrib.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dick move, to people who already have nothing.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't hand out little soap samples
Librarians are very passive aggressive
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
May have helped rinse the space they're occupying.  it was 60 on Sat.
Urine has a tendency to stink when the sun hits it.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
City claims the museum has failed to maintain the building, which it leases from the city.  City gets upset when the museum runs the sprinklers as part of routine maintenance (after several warnings to people in the homeless camp this was going to happen). I'll grant that maybe a couple days-or couple weeks- notice might have been more appropriate from the museum, but it kinda seems like the city is giving some mixed messages here.
 
drxym
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have dumped a skip full of rotting meat there. Pretend it's an art installation.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alphax: Dick move, to people who already have nothing.


"Clarke said crews went out to warn people in the tents at 8 a.m., and again at 8:30 a.m. - and then museum officials called police to help people relocate. Another warning was issued at 9 a.m., she said, before the water was turned on at 9:15, "to ensure everyone had ample time to move, and clear out their belongings. "

Four warnings.  How many times should they have been told?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: I'm surprised they didn't hand out little soap samples
Librarians are very passive aggressive


Every single name I can make out on those soaps is food. Tasty-sounding food, too.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Alphax: Dick move, to people who already have nothing.

"Clarke said crews went out to warn people in the tents at 8 a.m., and again at 8:30 a.m. - and then museum officials called police to help people relocate. Another warning was issued at 9 a.m., she said, before the water was turned on at 9:15, "to ensure everyone had ample time to move, and clear out their belongings. "

Four warnings.  How many times should they have been told?


You ever been camping in a tent? How long did it take you to break camp? Did you have everything you owned in the world with you at the time?  Does an hour and fifteen minutes seem like enough time to you?
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If squirting someone with a garden hose is assault, what the hell is this?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: AngryDragon: Alphax: Dick move, to people who already have nothing.

"Clarke said crews went out to warn people in the tents at 8 a.m., and again at 8:30 a.m. - and then museum officials called police to help people relocate. Another warning was issued at 9 a.m., she said, before the water was turned on at 9:15, "to ensure everyone had ample time to move, and clear out their belongings. "

Four warnings.  How many times should they have been told?

You ever been camping in a tent? How long did it take you to break camp? Did you have everything you owned in the world with you at the time?  Does an hour and fifteen minutes seem like enough time to you?


"We followed the same policies and procedures that we have all year long. This is no different than any other day, when we need to temporary relocate people to conduct regular business maintenance."

If they've been experiencing this all year then yes.  They should have been expecting it.

What the hell do they do when it rains?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Probably makes them happy. Those type of people are usually only happy when it's complicated.

/Not calling them garbage
// Need a pincer move of health care and housing.
///I wonder how many abandoned homes there are in the area.?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: TomFooolery: AngryDragon: Alphax: Dick move, to people who already have nothing.

"Clarke said crews went out to warn people in the tents at 8 a.m., and again at 8:30 a.m. - and then museum officials called police to help people relocate. Another warning was issued at 9 a.m., she said, before the water was turned on at 9:15, "to ensure everyone had ample time to move, and clear out their belongings. "

Four warnings.  How many times should they have been told?

You ever been camping in a tent? How long did it take you to break camp? Did you have everything you owned in the world with you at the time?  Does an hour and fifteen minutes seem like enough time to you?

"We followed the same policies and procedures that we have all year long. This is no different than any other day, when we need to temporary relocate people to conduct regular business maintenance."

If they've been experiencing this all year then yes.  They should have been expecting it.

What the hell do they do when it rains?



No telling.
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: AngryDragon: Alphax: Dick move, to people who already have nothing.

"Clarke said crews went out to warn people in the tents at 8 a.m., and again at 8:30 a.m. - and then museum officials called police to help people relocate. Another warning was issued at 9 a.m., she said, before the water was turned on at 9:15, "to ensure everyone had ample time to move, and clear out their belongings. "

Four warnings.  How many times should they have been told?

You ever been camping in a tent? How long did it take you to break camp? Did you have everything you owned in the world with you at the time?  Does an hour and fifteen minutes seem like enough time to you?


I have camped thousands of times with everything I need for 2 weeks and have  broken camp in 15 minutes. I have also told my son we are leaving in 15 minutes when all he has to do is put on his shoes and he still takes 20 minutes. It is all relative.
If there is a warning that something is happening in X amount of time and you have to move...you have to move. It doesn't matter if "everything you own" fits in a four bedroom house or a shopping cart or a shoe box. You move.
Seriously, last week a gas pipeline broke near my house and authorities knocked on my door and told me I had to leave the area. I managed to get Myself, my partner, two kids, two dogs, four cats, a turtle and a goldfish along with our packed suit cases out the door in less than 30 minutes.
My son quickly moved then. He even left the house wearing shoes.
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Alphax: Dick move, to people who already have nothing.

"Clarke said crews went out to warn people in the tents at 8 a.m., and again at 8:30 a.m. - and then museum officials called police to help people relocate. Another warning was issued at 9 a.m., she said, before the water was turned on at 9:15, "to ensure everyone had ample time to move, and clear out their belongings. "

Four warnings.  How many times should they have been told?


This. The homeless need to be taken care of at the federal level, but 4 warnings is more than enough...
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Baptism for the almost dead?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Call the Guy: I'm surprised they didn't hand out little soap samples
Librarians are very passive aggressive

Every single name I can make out on those soaps is food. Tasty-sounding food, too.


I, uh, I did not notice. So that's even more of an insult then. Perhaps a step too far, even for a librarian
 
