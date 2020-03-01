 Skip to content
(Slate)   Surgeon General's Warning: STOP BUYING THOSE F*CKING MASKS   (slate.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was playing poker last time I was up in the States. The number of people in the casino wearing masks.

Ok, you're scared of catching something. So you go to a place with thousands of people in close proximity and think that a mask will keep you safe?

The urge to gamble really is a powerful one sometimes.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But our "President" proudly bragged in his press conference today that they had produced 47 million masks for Americans (hey, that's like almost 1 mask for every 6 Americans!!) and that "nobody thought it was possible" to get that done so efficiently so look how awesome he and his people are. Are you telling me that he might just possibly be completely full of shiat?!?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I'll admit, I skipped a tournament this weekend, partly because I was feeling lazy and partly because of the virus sh*t. Just a hobby for me, so not a big deal, even though I am feeling the itch.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twitter is full of morons who think it's a conspiracy telling people that facemasks aren't effective for viruses.

Too many Americans think you can just buy your way to safety rather than listen to medical professionals.

I worry the lack of mandatory sick days/pay in the US is going accelerate the spread.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
St Vincent - Surgeon (4AD Session)
Youtube XjZgiv2F1QY
 
dready zim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you spend less than about £60 on your mask it will not stop a virus.

Get a good one from 3M if that is what you want it to do.
 
Bowen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I work with a couple of infectious disease specialists. The consensus is that if you're not sick, masks help a bit. Mostly by reminding you to not touch your face, but also by keeping other people away from you because they think you're sick.
 
Eravior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Our primary concern is to ensure that our front line health workers are protected and that they have the equipment they need to do their jobs." But despite all the warnings and assurances that they are ineffective for regular people, it seems unlikely to decrease demand since going out to buy masks is more about psychology. "

What? So they only provide protection for health workers but not regular people? Is this like in a video game where you can use an item but to get all the benefits your character has to have a special skill unlocked?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lol.  Trump admin makes an announcement and people do the opposite.  Who could have possibly seen that coming?
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Walmart is still open right?????

Let me know when they close it down then I start worrying about this virus thingy.........
 
jwookie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I work for 3m and I do not recommend
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My understanding is that a mask needs to be properly fitted and that correct usage requires training.  One assumes that healthcare workers receive both, whereas your average yokel does not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Lol.  Trump admin makes an announcement and people do the opposite.  Who could have possibly seen that coming?


If the announcement is flanked by 23 hours of "we're all going to die!" then it's not hard to see how we got here...
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yes, this exactly. The sizing, how well it fits, donning/doffing, as well as what you are doing while wearing said mask all play a role in efficacy. Additionally, some people have particular face shapes/structure that your average mask simply won't properly seal regardless of training.

The average person doesn't know how to properly use it, so it's pretty much a waste of time for them to wear one.
 
B0redd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The way I see it is if they do no harm then what's the harm? and if they give a 1% edge, I'm having it.
But mostly they protect other people from MY sneezing and coughing.
 
