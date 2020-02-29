 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: How did that get there? Tell about a time when something unlikely turned up somewhere unlikely
51 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2020 at 8:00 AM



Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Moved into a new apartment in May where the previous tenant had pretty obviously never called in maintenance on anything. A persistent thing was that one of the toilets, otherwise identical to the one in my previous apartment, would clog at almost nothing.

Called in maintenance about it twice across several weeks and it didn't really get better. Third time they snaked it good and found a toothbrush was jammed in the p-trap. Sink wasn't even in the same room as the toilet, it used to be a hotel.

Only theory I've heard is that a family with a little kid lived here two tenants ago.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
All the stories below will end up with somewhere being up the ass.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
 Back in the 90s when I worked Celtic festivals, I did a lot of trading. One of the neighboring vendors had some great barrettes and we swapped even-steven for things. This Barrette was my favorite, wore it constantly. It disappeared about 10 years ago. Going through my closet today, I pulled out my old black leather jacket from the back and reached in the pockets. There she was, my favorite barrette. I'd worn that jacket to see Robin Trower at a venue called The Pageant in St. Louis in 2008, then hadn't had it on again since then.

It's like finding an old friend again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Million to one shot, doc.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I walked from mine to my girlfriend's house. Along the way, on a country road, I found my friend's old Taco Bell name tag.

/weird story, bro
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Santa Claus canyon, Colfax county, new Mexico, June, 1969.
In a Summer long drought.
If you were around then, then you remember.
I climbed up on top of a boulder, which was not easy, even for an experienced climber like me, it was 20 feet up steep sides all around, and had a flat top. But I needed to see further down canyon if there was a break spot we could stop for a while at.
I get up on top of this thing about the size of a short bus, and look around.
There, on top of this mammoth rock, that was a challenge for me to scale, was a huge, fresh, still wet, glistening in the sun, cow pie. Greenish, like bunker sileage fed.
Flies hadn't even found it yet.
There were no cattle tracks in the sand anywhere nearby at all.

ImNotSayingItsAliens.jpg
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
When the boys were young (prolly 7 and 8 or so) I offered to pay them $5 if they could find a blue superball that I promised I would not hide, that I would leave out in the open. Gave them a week before the offer ran out.

At dinner the day after it was done my oldest asked me "Well, where did you hide it?" I just nodded to the side of the dining room that just seemed to accumulate toys and stuff but never get cleaned up. The ball was sitting on the top trim board of the wainscoting. Plain as day. They looked over and you could see the wonder in their eyes on why they had not seen it in all that time.  So plainly in sight that both my boys were really pissed at themselves for not seeing it before.

To be fair, that spot also got the brightest sun, was not the most used part of the room by far, and they really had no reason to go exploring that area.

But a dark blue ball on a cedar plank wall? To this day my oldest says it was a great lesson in paying attention to your surroundings more.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Well, I didn't taste it. But I was raised on a dairy farm. This was as close to a mature milking Holstein clown flop as you can believe. But a big horn? They love climbing. And it was a rocky canyon. I could have walked past one and not even seen it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
When my first wife and I were going through our separation/ divorce, for a couple months I was living in the spare bedroom in the finished basement. Awkward. She took the kids to see her folks for the weekend. I had a date and brought her home; we hung out in the basement the whole time.  A few days later, my ex discovered an elastic headband (my girlfriend's) in our daughter's toddler bed. Upstairs. We'd never even been in that part of the house. Awkward. I can only assume that my daughter had found it somewhere and dragged it back to her room. Who knows.  Could have been house imps. Lots of things went missing over the years and turned up in weird places weeks or months later, even before we had kids.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fireproof: Moved into a new apartment in May where the previous tenant had pretty obviously never called in maintenance on anything. A persistent thing was that one of the toilets, otherwise identical to the one in my previous apartment, would clog at almost nothing.

Called in maintenance about it twice across several weeks and it didn't really get better. Third time they snaked it good and found a toothbrush was jammed in the p-trap. Sink wasn't even in the same room as the toilet, it used to be a hotel.

Only theory I've heard is that a family with a little kid lived here two tenants ago.


I managed to do this with a carpenter's pencil, which got accidentally flushed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just getting it out of the way:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was on my way home to PA from a Dead show in DC but accidentally went the wrong way and ended up at The Pentagon
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There seemed to be poltergeists in my house. Mostly, they only annoyed me by stealing my blue jeans.

The kids wore black jeans, and I'm the only one doing laundry. So you tell me! I lost about half a dozen pairs of jeans to them over the years. Never found them.

So fast-forward to the house I'm living in after I move. Turns out, the poltergeist followed me. However, it turned nice: I started finding things I didn't even know were missing. Nice change of pace.
 
