 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What a pisser   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Renting, Landlord, Greater London Authority, rent increases, Real estate, Housing tenure, London, major cities  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 10:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's not as bad as it looks.  Frankly it seems economical, and probably better than a futon in the receiving room.  It's not like England has large homes to begin with.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Finally! My dream of being able to pee without having to get out of bed has come true!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm a gentleman. I take the dishes out of the sink before I pee in it.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And here I thought the article would be about Trump's Russian hookers
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm gonna have to say no to that. I'd rather sleep in the closet then next to the toilet.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Indoor pluming?  Fancy!
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Finally! My dream of being able to pee without having to get out of bed has come true!


Made me think of a friend who threw his back out recently.  Couldn't get out of bed, let alone get out to pee.  He had to pee into a towel which his girlfriend then dealt with.  She's a keeper.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I could never live there, not enough nitro.
 
Iczer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Finally! My dream of being able to pee without having to get out of bed has come true!


The concept of being able to pop my fly open and piss into the toilet without ever leaving my bed's toasty warm embrace intrigues me...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report