(Vox)   Five reasonable things to do now to get ready for a coronavirus outbreak instead of EVERYBODY PANIC   (vox.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buy extra of things you never want to run out of. A case of toilet paper is never going to go bad. I added 8 gallons of vodka and enough dog food for 2 months to my list.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Buy extra of things you never want to run out of. A case of toilet paper is never going to go bad. I added 8 gallons of vodka and enough dog food for 2 months to my list.


Does your dog drink the good vodak or will he drunk the cheap stuff?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
6 mil clear poly sheeting and duct tape, right?

/and some buckets of slop from Jim Baker
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.


Are you a libertarian? I figure that would be a Saturday at your neighbors when it's time to show off his new sex dungeon in the compound.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: eurotrader: Buy extra of things you never want to run out of. A case of toilet paper is never going to go bad. I added 8 gallons of vodka and enough dog food for 2 months to my list.

Does your dog drink the good vodak or will he drunk the cheap stuff?


They are strictly beer drinkers but puppies do enjoy the mash from the still.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.

Are you a libertarian? I figure that would be a Saturday at your neighbors when it's time to show off his new sex dungeon in the compound.


Yes.

I don't know anybody that has a sex dungeon, real or imagined.

This level of crowded was a couple levels beyond Black Friday stupid. I've literally never seen it so bad. The weird part of it was that a huge percentage of it was old geezers that can go shopping any goddamn day of the week they want.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordZorch: arrogantbastich: LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.

Are you a libertarian? I figure that would be a Saturday at your neighbors when it's time to show off his new sex dungeon in the compound.

Yes.

I don't know anybody that has a sex dungeon, real or imagined.

This level of crowded was a couple levels beyond Black Friday stupid. I've literally never seen it so bad. The weird part of it was that a huge percentage of it was old geezers that can go shopping any goddamn day of the week they want.


They probably were listening to President Badcommunicator say old people and the otherwise sickly were going to be the ones dying in his presser.

And I don't believe you for a second about the sex dungeons. Sells sex is one of the oldest trades in existence.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordZorch: arrogantbastich: LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.

Are you a libertarian? I figure that would be a Saturday at your neighbors when it's time to show off his new sex dungeon in the compound.

Yes.

I don't know anybody that has a sex dungeon, real or imagined.

This level of crowded was a couple levels beyond Black Friday stupid. I've literally never seen it so bad. The weird part of it was that a huge percentage of it was old geezers that can go shopping any goddamn day of the week they want.


Well, crap. I need to make a Costco run next week, and I get homicidal in Costco on a good day, with senior citizens blocking the aisle and moving at a snail's pace. I will have to steel myself for this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(link)
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Denver:    King Soopers grocery chain store: shelves stocked as per normal
   Suburban Target: one shopper in a mask.
Sushi restaurant: lively business as usual.

In short, no signs of panic.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sgygus: Denver:    King Soopers grocery chain store: shelves stocked as per normal
Suburban Target: one shopper in a mask.
Sushi restaurant: lively business as usual.

In short, no signs of panic.


A friend of mine works at a Fred Meyer in or around Eugene, OR. She posted this to her FB wall earlier:

"Panic was real at the grocery store tonight. PS I'm told there isn't a face mask, box of gloves, bottle of alcohol, hand sanitizer, peroxide or witch hazel available for miles."

She's a level-headed, reasonable person, so I take her comment seriously.

Anyone else see anything similar?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pxlboy: Sgygus: Denver:    King Soopers grocery chain store: shelves stocked as per normal
Suburban Target: one shopper in a mask.
Sushi restaurant: lively business as usual.

In short, no signs of panic.

A friend of mine works at a Fred Meyer in or around Eugene, OR. She posted this to her FB wall earlier:

"Panic was real at the grocery store tonight. PS I'm told there isn't a face mask, box of gloves, bottle of alcohol, hand sanitizer, peroxide or witch hazel available for miles."

She's a level-headed, reasonable person, so I take her comment seriously.

Anyone else see anything similar?


Tigard OR here (about 6 miles from where our case works) - I was just at the liquor store and handles of Fleischmann's were down to worrying levels.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin here.

Beautiful day here. Lots of people were out on the hike & bike trails. I was in the grocery store briefly just now. No signs of people freaking out. This is a good thing.

Also, it's March in Texas. The flowers are coming out & every day is sunny & 72. It's a great time to be here.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 639x481]
(link)


Libertarian orgy, hooooooo!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Michigan:

I went to the store today to do normal shopping and stock up. Bought gallons of water, and idk, like a case of tuna, and dried beans, maybe 10-12lbs. And an extra 12pk of extra strength TP.

I figured I'd need the extra strength stuff with an all bean diet.

/side note
//Surprised how much of everything was stocked
///Michigan don't care

dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: LordZorch: arrogantbastich: LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.

Are you a libertarian? I figure that would be a Saturday at your neighbors when it's time to show off his new sex dungeon in the compound.

Yes.

I don't know anybody that has a sex dungeon, real or imagined.

This level of crowded was a couple levels beyond Black Friday stupid. I've literally never seen it so bad. The weird part of it was that a huge percentage of it was old geezers that can go shopping any goddamn day of the week they want.

They probably were listening to President Badcommunicator say old people and the otherwise sickly were going to be the ones dying in his presser.

And I don't believe you for a second about the sex dungeons. Sells sex is one of the oldest trades in existence.


My wife used to know a bunch of weirdos that were into swapping, but I think the last of them died from being really ugly some time back.

One of them had a boob job and showed me her pussy once at Studio 54 in Las Vegas around 2000. It sort of reminded me of when my high school girlfriend's older sister showed me her tits one hot summer afternoon in a backyard swimming pool. Really nice tits, but seriously, her sister, who I was banging, was 4 feet away and barely had her head turned when she did it - WTF?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.


I'm guessing you've never seen a grocery store in the run up to a hurricane.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need anything extra, I'm always really well stocked up. We had a big pantry in the basement when I was growing up, and I just like living with a mini grocery store at hand.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am stocked.  Last thing I need is the spare propane tank refilled.   With that, I can love like a king for a month or more and never leave the house.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: I can love like a king


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1ljp​L​Q1V6Y


/ typos are fun
 
zerkalo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Filled up the prescriptions on Friday, restocked the old earthquake/tsunami pantry (PNW). If I have to stay home, so be it.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I dunno about you guys but I'm probably gonna quit eating cigarette butts, this time for good. Never thought it'd come to this.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In two months, both our college kids travel to Vietnam with 12 to 14 hour lay overs in Seoul each way. Vietnam has less than 20 cases so far, but South Korea has the largest outbreak outside of China.

I've been relieved to see that the impact of the virus on young adults does not seem to be that great. I'm hoping the virus will largely run it's course before our kids depart. At the moment though, I think I'm more nervous about the fact that our son has been driving his motorcycle on the interstate at over 100 miles per hour.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too late, I already scheduled six weeks of panic.
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water anyone???
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're probably going to go bowling tomorrow.  Maybe museum-ing as well.  Stuff that I expect we won't be able to do for some time coming up.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm ahead of the curve.  Food, water, TP, medicine, are all accounted for.  But I still need charcoal, water for cleaning/bathing, and alternative heat.  And I could always use more of the big four.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I dunno about you guys but I'm probably gonna quit eating cigarette butts, this time for good. Never thought it'd come to this.


I mean.....what are you gonna do with them? Can I eat them?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 425x421]
Water anyone???


You can by ethanol in the same size container. Local price is about $2,000 plus tax.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: I am stocked.  Last thing I need is the spare propane tank refilled.   With that, I can love like a king for a month or more and never leave the house.


Or, until I kick down your door and take your shiat.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: I am stocked.  Last thing I need is the spare propane tank refilled.   With that, I can love like a king for a month or more and never leave the house.


Love like a king?

So you're the guy with 16 boxes of condoms.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 639x481]
(link)


Just restocking the massage parlor
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Neighbors' cracked open skull goo is overrated.

/trust me on this one.
//PM me for details.
///fark has no PM and besides, I don't do the three slash. .... fark
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hit a winery, a brewery and a distillery today.  I forgot to buy anything but I sure had a good time.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
6) Don't waste your N95 facemasks doing cutesy shots in the beer aisle.

/Seriously, you can sell those things as much as $10 each
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I picked up a couple pallets of  ammo in case looters come sniffing around.
usacsales.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: 6) Don't waste your N95 facemasks doing cutesy shots in the beer aisle.

/Seriously, you can sell those things as much as $10 each


If you're seriously, then I'm a millionaire.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: LordZorch: Went to get half & half at Costco - never seen so many people trying to get ready for Armageddon in my life.

Are you a libertarian? I figure that would be a Saturday at your neighbors when it's time to show off his new sex dungeon in the compound.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I leave the gun safe unlocked and slightly open now, for easy access, just in case
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had been doing a concerted clean out of my freezer and pantry for old stuff; guess that's on hold. No problems Wednesday or Thursday but that might be ahead of the rush.

50 pounds of rice, probably 20 of beans, a freezer full of frozen protein. Now back to regular shopping with the option to work from home if things get bad.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Vlad_the_Inaner: 6) Don't waste your N95 facemasks doing cutesy shots in the beer aisle.

/Seriously, you can sell those things as much as $10 each

If you're seriously, then I'm a millionaire.


Amazon yelled at the sellers, but yeah, they were gouging people for like $20 a 2 pack
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I work at a pharmacy. I probably already have the coronavirus given how many people come in hacking and coughing and sniffling.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the whole west coast is going to get hit hard with this first, so I've stocked up for about 2 months worth of food/essentials. No apparent panic in the Los Angeles markets I went to, lots of stuff in stock (except hand sanitizer). Got some awkwardly silent looks when I checked out with a cart full of canned goods.

I imagine people living in the middle of the country are feeling confident they won't be affected. Will be interesting to see if that's true or not. The elderly Fox News demographic shouldn't get too complacent.
 
danielem1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I'm pretty sure the whole west coast is going to get hit hard with this first, so I've stocked up for about 2 months worth of food/essentials. No apparent panic in the Los Angeles markets I went to, lots of stuff in stock (except hand sanitizer). Got some awkwardly silent looks when I checked out with a cart full of canned goods.

I imagine people living in the middle of the country are feeling confident they won't be affected. Will be interesting to see if that's true or not. The elderly Fox News demographic shouldn't get too complacent.


Cook County (the county with Chicago in it) just reported its first case. Apparently in a suburban area.
 
noazark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Sgygus: Denver:    King Soopers grocery chain store: shelves stocked as per normal
Suburban Target: one shopper in a mask.
Sushi restaurant: lively business as usual.

In short, no signs of panic.

A friend of mine works at a Fred Meyer in or around Eugene, OR. She posted this to her FB wall earlier:

"Panic was real at the grocery store tonight. PS I'm told there isn't a face mask, box of gloves, bottle of alcohol, hand sanitizer, peroxide or witch hazel available for miles."

She's a level-headed, reasonable person, so I take her comment seriously.

Anyone else see anything similar?



Stopped by my local Target pharmacy to buy some shaving cream ... heard several customers complain that the store was out of hand sanitizer, both on the pharmacy shelves and in the 'impulse buy' aisles.

/I hope they know that soap & water works just as well; probably better
//bottled hand sanitizers are meant for areas/times when those aren't available
///plenty of soaps still on the shelves, from what I saw
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: I picked up a couple pallets of  ammo in case looters come sniffing around.
[usacsales.com image 500x500]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Do you have any spare Arks of the Covenant?
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I'm pretty sure the whole west coast is going to get hit hard with this first, so I've stocked up for about 2 months worth of food/essentials. No apparent panic in the Los Angeles markets I went to, lots of stuff in stock (except hand sanitizer). Got some awkwardly silent looks when I checked out with a cart full of canned goods.

I imagine people living in the middle of the country are feeling confident they won't be affected. Will be interesting to see if that's true or not. The elderly Fox News demographic shouldn't get too complacent.


Where I live there are a few colleges that have large Chinese student populations.
No telling how many came back from a trip home during break.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Buy extra of things you never want to run out of. A case of toilet paper is never going to go bad. I added 8 gallons of vodka and enough dog food for 2 months to my list.


One of the saddest things I've seen was a person buying a single roll of toilet paper.
 
Report