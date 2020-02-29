 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Holy Cow. The public has been warned about possible exposure to the deadly virus in San Antonio. The rabies virus   (mysanantonio.com)
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I dunno.  She looks OK to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume any contact in San Antonio is going to run the risk of rabies...is that not everyone's assumption?
 
Lenny_da_Hog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HOAX!!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
RIP Tacoland
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rabid cow, its saliva deadly.  Not to be confused with "mad cow", which can be deadly after being mixed with your saliva.  In either case, if you start to show the symptoms...
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Rabid cow, its saliva deadly.  Not to be confused with "mad cow", which can be deadly after being mixed with your saliva.  In either case, if you start to show the symptoms...


Don't kiss any angry cows, got it
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Rabid cow, its saliva deadly.  Not to be confused with "mad cow", which can be deadly after being mixed with your saliva.  In either case, if you start to show the symptoms...


Go to more than one doctor so you can get an udder opinion?
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: SwiftFox: Rabid cow, its saliva deadly.  Not to be confused with "mad cow", which can be deadly after being mixed with your saliva.  In either case, if you start to show the symptoms...

Don't kiss any angry cows, got it


Kiss a lot of cows, do you?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: TorpedoOrca: SwiftFox: Rabid cow, its saliva deadly.  Not to be confused with "mad cow", which can be deadly after being mixed with your saliva.  In either case, if you start to show the symptoms...

Don't kiss any angry cows, got it

Kiss a lot of cows, do you?


Well not the mad ones, obviously
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even after seeing Old Yeller when I was little I never truly appreciated what a seriously farked up disease Rabies is once you're past the point of no return until I read up on it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're doomed.

/dooooomed
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thunderdome!  CV vs Rabies!
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Found patient zero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Even after seeing Old Yeller when I was little I never truly appreciated what a seriously farked up disease Rabies is once you're past the point of no return until I read up on it.


Rabies is a seriously farked up disease. When you're talking about the only disease with a 100% fatality rate, it cannot possibly be made better.

And spare me the tales of people who have "recovered." Nobody has ever recovered. A handful of people were kept alive until the virus was artificially cleared from their bodies--that's not the same thing as recovering. Rabies is designed by nature to kill every organism that gets it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: C18H27NO3: Even after seeing Old Yeller when I was little I never truly appreciated what a seriously farked up disease Rabies is once you're past the point of no return until I read up on it.

Rabies is a seriously farked up disease. When you're talking about the only disease with a 100% fatality rate, it cannot possibly be made better.

And spare me the tales of people who have "recovered." Nobody has ever recovered. A handful of people were kept alive until the virus was artificially cleared from their bodies--that's not the same thing as recovering. Rabies is designed by nature to kill every organism that gets it.


The Milwaukee Protocol, designed in desperation, has saved exactly one person.

So, yeah, what you said.
 
