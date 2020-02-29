 Skip to content
Do not taunt the dynamite moose
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That girl's an idiot...YOU'RE AN IDIOT!"

Yes, yes she is.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a picture of a friend of mine petting a bull moose on the nose. He is a regular mountain man. Lived all his life in the northeast kingdom. It is a hard life.

I took the picture of him so he could have It framed.

After the picture was taken, I stood back as he shot the moose in the head.
It had brain worms and was basically a zombie at the time.

Out of context, it is a remarkable portrait.

Within context, it is a statement about humanity.

Lady is an idiot, though.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What an amazingly stupid thing to do.
 
JZDave
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's lucky it was a rastamoose, not a dynamite moose.

/moose looks remarkably chill.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh I so wish it had trampled her to death.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.albinoblacksheep.com/flash​/youare
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark that.  Those things have nostrils bigger'n my hand* and big, stompy feet.  No way I'm going anywhere near one.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Mort approves.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
About 15 years ago, I was in Custer State Park (South Dakota) at the southeast end of the Wildlife Loop.  There were about a score of buffalo there and I was standing by the side of the road with about a dozen other people, watching them.  Right near a great big "BUFFALO ARE DANGEROUS.  DO NOT APPROACH" sign.

This van with Hawaii plates pulls up and two large Hawaiian teens get out, followed by their father.  They start walking straight at a huge bull, telling their father to take pictures of them sitting on it.

I looked at the father, pointed at the sign and said "That's really not a good idea".  Dad looks at sign and calls the boys back.  Thankfully.  Or I'd be telling you a story about two stupid Hawaiian kids who got killed by an angry bull buffalo.


I have a poor quality video of a bull buffalo humping the side and front of my car from about 7 years ago.  Poor quality because I was laughing so hard that I didn't hold my iPhone very still.  No, I wasn't about to honk at it or get out of the car to shoo it away.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How cute. I wonder which coast she was visiting from.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bullwinkle finally had enough of Rocky's sh*t?
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Back in my trucking dayz I recall a story about how this trucker was bringing back his brand new truck home and he's uncountered a bull moose on the 2 lane he's on so he blew his horn to make it move.......

Big mistake on his part.........
Bigger mistake is truck wasn't yet insured!!!!!
 
someonelse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

At Yellowstone, you can't turn around without seeing warnings (including the footage of a guy being flung in the air by a buffalo) and people STILL try to approach them. People are profoundly dumb.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wild animals have personal space. If you get in it they will hurt you.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My dad worked at Yellowstone for a spell and got trapped under an SUV by a rutting bull moose (that then proceeded to attack the SUV). It eventually got bored.
 
waldo6886
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It could be worse. It could be a... Pangolin!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: It could be worse. It could be a... Pangolin!


They've never written any really good pangolin music, in my opinion.
 
