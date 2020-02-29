 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Bad: Leaving your three kids, all under 5, home alone to have sex with 14-year-old girl. Fark: Believing you're having sex with 14-year-old girl   (wfla.com) divider line
40
    More: Florida, Police, Crime, 37-year-old St. Petersburg man, Robert Michael Berry Wednesday afternoon, ST. PETERSBURG, arrest reports state, Arrest, Meeting  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 7:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey at least he didn't bring them along like that one episode of to Catch a Predator.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?


Glad it wasn't just me that read it that way.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the kids was 7.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Personally, I'm impressed with how many Bad Decision Points this guy racked up with just one act. If he had picked up a DUI on the way over, we might be looking at the new Efficiency King of Florida.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: One of the kids was 7.


Alabama sex math.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?

Glad it wasn't just me that read it that way.


Thirded.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His three kids: Dad, we are disappoint.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of a legal automated suicide booth in the booking area of a jail does hold some appeal if limited to sex crimes involving children and a few others offenses.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am just amazed that, in this day and age, any stupid farker would actually believe that the disembodied person on the other side of the screen is actually an underage girl wanting to fark them.

If you are LUCKY it's a 400lb trucker called Bob who is going to bend you over and use you as a sex toy.

If you aren't so lucky, its the FBI.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?


Sigh...

/zip
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I am just amazed that, in this day and age, any stupid farker would actually believe that the disembodied person on the other side of the screen is actually an underage girl wanting to fark them.

If you are LUCKY it's a 400lb trucker called Bob who is going to bend you over and use you as a sex toy.

If you aren't so lucky, its the FBI.


Same reason people can convince themselves that the nice man from Nigeria is going to provide that money after getting just a little more from them.  We lie best to ourselves.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I am just amazed that, in this day and age, any stupid farker would actually believe that the disembodied person on the other side of the screen is actually an underage girl wanting to fark them.

If you are LUCKY it's a 400lb trucker called Bob who is going to bend you over and use you as a sex toy.

If you aren't so lucky, its the FBI.


Sometimes it's their lizard brain that overrides the red flags and in spite of all the evidence they still go forward with it.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So people in this day and age dont live by basic internet rules.

1. If she says shes 14 and interested in you shes a cop.
2. If she says she's 21, she's 14
3. Never use your real name
4. Never meet in a unsecured location where you could be jumped (by others/cops)
5. Don't use your real name
6. Don't give out your real phone number

There's more but you get the point.
 
dericwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: One of the kids was 7.


7 goes into 14 much easier than 14 going into 7.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Hoban Washburne: jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?

Glad it wasn't just me that read it that way.

Thirded.


Me too. I was thinking, do I want to click this link?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What.
I.
Umm.
Yeah fark this.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?


Yeah. He may have left them home alone but she's the one that slept with them. Why are they only arresting him?
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hugram: His three kids: Dad, we are disappoint.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


TEN SECONDS, MACGRUBER!

/to have a seat over there
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/skims article.

The three kids were all under 8.  Only one was under 5.  Reading is fundamental.

At least he didn't bring the kids with him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GDubDub
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So people in this day and age dont live by basic internet rules.

1. If she says shes 14 and interested in you shes a cop.
2. If she says she's 21, she's 14
3. Never use your real name
4. Never meet in a unsecured location where you could be jumped (by others/cops)
5. Don't use your real name
6. Don't give out your real phone number

There's more but you get the point.


So what you are saying is, if you want to fark a 14yo, specifically arrange to meet a 21yo for sex thus you getting a 14yo and have committed no crime at least until after the meet?

/asking as research for my book
//which is what all those pictures on my computer are.... Research.  For my book.  On child pork
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Hoban Washburne: jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?

Glad it wasn't just me that read it that way.

Thirded.


At least they're all underage and there's no statutory rape involved.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?

Yeah. He may have left them home alone but she's the one that slept with them. Why are they only arresting him?


The system is rigged against men. This is proof positive right here.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Hey at least he didn't bring them along like that one episode of to Catch a Predator.


Damn missed that one, though the series has been relaunched recently
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Article twice says the children were left alone.  I'll repeat that.  ChildREN were left aLONE.  They were not alone as they were with each other.  Inappropriately unsupervised?  Sure, but alone?  Nope.

/I blame MacCauley Culkin
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Hey at least he didn't bring them along like that one episode of to Catch a Predator.


Are you joking or was that for real?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If there's no quid pro quo then he shouldn't be in jail, right?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The idea of a legal automated suicide booth in the booking area of a jail does hold some appeal if limited to sex crimes involving children and a few others offenses.


All people should be free to kill themselves.  The idea that a person cannot freely end their existence is abhorrant.  That should be the very first or even zeroth freedom.

All people should have access to suicide booths.  Some people should be encouraged to do it.  And some should have the honor and dignity to do it.  Like pedos.  Their very existence is a taint on the universe.  They should at least make their last act honorable and go into the suicide booth and choose woodchipper.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to the article, he had only one child who somehow had three ages:

Berry was also charged with child neglect for leaving his 4, 5, and 7-year-old child home alone while meeting the minor.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: pueblonative: Hey at least he didn't bring them along like that one episode of to Catch a Predator.

Are you joking or was that for real?


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/To_Ca​t​ch_a_Predator

Lol... of course it was in Florida.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like the basis for a Brady Bunch reboot.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image image 425x312]


Came to post this, thanks.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What is the attraction of a 14-year old? They look like women but are still dumb? 14 was too dumb for me when I was 16.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GDubDub: TotallyRealNotFake: So people in this day and age dont live by basic internet rules.

1. If she says shes 14 and interested in you shes a cop.
2. If she says she's 21, she's 14
3. Never use your real name
4. Never meet in a unsecured location where you could be jumped (by others/cops)
5. Don't use your real name
6. Don't give out your real phone number

There's more but you get the point.

So what you are saying is, if you want to fark a 14yo, specifically arrange to meet a 21yo for sex thus you getting a 14yo and have committed no crime at least until after the meet?

/asking as research for my book
//which is what all those pictures on my computer are.... Research.  For my book.  On child pork


Not quite the point I was trying to make but may suggest a new to the industry Publisher for your book?
Chris Hansen's To Catch an Author.
They'll have all the resources you'd need and a nice comfy chair to have a seat in over there.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: pueblonative: Hey at least he didn't bring them along like that one episode of to Catch a Predator.

Are you joking or was that for real?


No it happened.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jasonvatch: Three kids under five having sex with a fourteen-year-old girl?


That's at least *counts on fingers* at least six kinds of wrong.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report