(Independent) Instagram celebrity influences 3 people to take the Dry Ice Challenge

cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what happens when you don't science
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horror show.
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
no humans were injured
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt:


There's no mention the people in the pool were warned someone was planning to dump a shiatload of dry ice into it, so I'm not sure this counts.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is what happens when you don't science


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms Didenko is a qualified pharmacist who shares tips on how to save money on pharmaceutical products on her Instagram page.

Standing in a snowy field while wearing a tight swimsuit ... right, that's how I get all my pharmaceutical advice.

/actually that would be more interesting (visually anyway) than the local 60 year old bald, grumpy guy that we go to.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in America, is very good, everyone swim in pool exhale carbon dioxide. In Russia, carbon dioxide inhale you!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She killed her husband with that stunt, damn...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!  I get to tell this story again:

Years back -- within the first few years of my moving to Virginia -- a friend of mine back up north invited me (with the host's permission) to attend a Halloween party he was going to in New Jersey. So I went.

I get there, and their door is propped open; go inside and the windows are all opened. And it wasn't exactly warm outside that evening.

o_O

One of the guys had complained of a headache and so went out to get fresh air; when he came back in the headache quickly returned. Went back outside, fine; back inside, headache returned. Eventually, they figured out the problem:

The host had bought lots -- LOTS -- of dry ice for "atmosphere": dry ice in a bowl of water to make it all potion-bubbly; dry ice in a nerdy dragon-head thing so smoke could come out of the nose and mouth; etc.

Small apartment, lots of dry ice.  Bad combination.

/could have been the awesomest Halloween party evar
/for me, anyway
/"Ha ha, guys. Droll. Now get up."
/"...guys?"
 
jsnbase [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fusillade762: the_celt: [Fark user image 850x478]

I saw another article that stated people jumped from the hot tub to the pool after the dry ice was added.


I saw another article that stated people jumped from the hot tub to the pool after the dry ice was added.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now she's an Instadeath influencer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
25kg?!?! What could possibly go right?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This is what happens when you don't science


Or read.  This sounded familiar, and with good reason.

https://www.popsci.com/science/articl​e​/2013-06/why-having-liquid-nitrogen-po​ol-party-bad-idea/
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Yay! I get to tell this story again:


Can you smell CO2?  I wouldn't expect it.  You can't smell nitrogen, which makes nitrogen a surprisingly dangerous gas to work with (odd because it is something like 60% of the atmosphere.  Very safe until it displaces the oxygen).  Unless you start to feel altitude sickness the first sign of excess nitrogen is somebody collapses (very likely with a sudden change in nitrogen concentration).  If there's only one guy in the lab, that one guy who collapsed is going to be dead soon.
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I none of them managed to have kids yet, this is a flawless victory for Darwin.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember when nearly every grocery store had dry ice for sale but that went away sometime in the 90's maybe.  Probably for reasons like this.  I'm surprised this isn't a story about idiots eating dry ice because people are that stupid.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: ArcadianRefugee: Yay!  I get to tell this story again:

Can you smell CO2?  I wouldn't expect it.  You can't smell nitrogen, which makes nitrogen a surprisingly dangerous gas to work with (odd because it is something like 60% of the atmosphere.  Very safe until it displaces the oxygen).  Unless you start to feel altitude sickness the first sign of excess nitrogen is somebody collapses (very likely with a sudden change in nitrogen concentration).  If there's only one guy in the lab, that one guy who collapsed is going to be dead soon.


Gas monitors are useful, if expensive toys.

One of the places I work I frequently act as a confined space watch, which means if somebody is climbing into a hole, my job is quite literally to stand outside the hole, and watch the guy and the monitor.  If the monitor starts freaking, everyone gets pulled.  If the guy drops, call for the rescue team, and under no circumstance try to rescue the guy yourself.  At that point your job is to relay info to the rescue team.
 
otherideas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the influencer survived? Thought there was going to be a bright side to this tragedy.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: I none of them managed to have kids yet, this is a flawless victory for Darwin.


It sounds as if her husband died, and TFA states "The mother-of-two had earlier posted a video..." so unless they were from another dude...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fusillade762: the_celt: [Fark user image 850x478]

There's no mention the people in the pool were warned someone was planning to dump a shiatload of dry ice into it, so I'm not sure this counts.


The people who died were definitely aware.

Ekaterina Didenko's birthday party
Youtube zQfIR0BVkzk
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If people are dumb enough to actually be influenced by "social media influencers" then they deserve it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Weird. She usually makes such good decisions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: ArcadianRefugee: Yay!  I get to tell this story again:

Can you smell CO2?  I wouldn't expect it.  You can't smell nitrogen, which makes nitrogen a surprisingly dangerous gas to work with (odd because it is something like 60% of the atmosphere.  Very safe until it displaces the oxygen).  Unless you start to feel altitude sickness the first sign of excess nitrogen is somebody collapses (very likely with a sudden change in nitrogen concentration).  If there's only one guy in the lab, that one guy who collapsed is going to be dead soon.


Humans are wired weird.  We're sensitive to CO2 (you can't smell it, but you just feel awful - smell the air from a bottle of carbonated water for instance) because high concentrations of CO2 are fatal.  Like, a lungful of pure CO2 will stop your heart within a heartbeat or two.  (So just smell that bottle, don't breathe deep)

On the other hand, humans have never really taken to living in still-air nests, so we have no low-oxygen warning signs.  You can happily breathe a lungful of helium and make funny voices and laugh.  A burrowing animal would get a panic reaction.

OTOH, this also means that hypoxia is a serious problem when flying aircraft.  There's no lizardbrain response, and one of the effects of low oxygen is that your thinking gets clouded, so you probably won't even realize that you're suffering from hypoxia.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

namatad: no humans were injured


HighlanderRPI: Now she's an Instadeath influencer


otherideas: So the influencer survived? Thought there was going to be a bright side to this tragedy.


These photos make it a total yuckfest.  The influencer and her husband and kids:

strana.uaView Full Size

ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size


This is her after the funny event happened to the *snort* social influencer *guffaw*

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy birthday!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now is not the time speak of dry ice control.


/Always thought how insanely easy it is to get
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Weird. She usually makes such good decisions.




Does that kid have flippers?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Weird. She usually makes such good decisions.




Am I being influenced right now?

/rymes with tank
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One time I tossed a small piece of dry ice into the toilet, freaked out the roommate pretty good.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Same thing happened a while back, and then a video of people doing the dry ice in the pool thing went around.  Having seen the previous story about the problems I said it wasn't safe... and was roundly shouted down.

Science... never let it get in the way of being cool.
 
Hevach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Now is not the time speak of dry ice control.


/Always thought how insanely easy it is to get


It's super useful stuff, and relatively safe if you keep in mind that it will destroy your flesh on contact and the fumes of it thawing will suffocate you. Don't eat it, don'tthaw it all at once, don't stick your head in a fishbowl of it and pretend to be Mysterio. If you're putting it in a drink use about 1/10th what you would water ice and wait for it to thaw before drinking. It's not rocket science.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only the internet can make a random 3/10 chick with a horseface famous by garnering over a million incel followers because she covers her a-cups in a bikini and poses for them.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hevach: It's not rocket science.


How to make Dry Ice Rocket? | DIY Dry Ice Bottle Rocket | dArtofScience
Youtube zprGFmft_Yo
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Only the internet can make a random 3/10 chick with a horseface famous by garnering over a million incel followers because she covers her a-cups in a bikini and poses for them.


Ok, if you call that a 3/10, I think the incel was the one who wrote the post I'm quoting.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Now is not the time speak of dry ice control.


/Always thought how insanely easy it is to get


That's why I defend my home against any bad guys with dry ice.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The more you eat the more you fart: Only the internet can make a random 3/10 chick with a horseface famous by garnering over a million incel followers because she covers her a-cups in a bikini and poses for them.

Ok, if you call that a 3/10, I think the incel was the one who wrote the post I'm quoting.

Ok, if you call that a 3/10, I think the incel was the one who wrote the post I'm quoting.






Okay.  A solid 4, but only because she's not 150lbs overweight.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was at a party where they had the requisite punch bowl (7-Up and rum cocktail) full of dry ice for effect. It was January in Georgia so there are 30 people inside this small home with the doors shut tight. I was in the place for all of 5 minutes and started feeling like crap. I turned to my brother and asked him if he felt like crap too. The minute he nodded his head we both realized it was carbon dioxide and bolted for the door. The host thought we were both full of crap until everyone in the house followed us out. Too close a call for my tastes. We left.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was just thinking about something similar the other day.

Went to watch Shen Yun and the first act (and first act after the intermission) uses dry ice to get a massive smoke bomb which flows from the stage when the curtains are raised...all over the orchestra (here in Auckland, anyway).

Orchestra was positively swimming in CO2 above their heads, I was wondering whether we'd start seeing them drop like flies.

This is the theatre, they must have pulled the first few rows of seats and put up a barrier:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So imagine basically a swimming pool of head height mist full of people trying to play wind instruments.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I remember when nearly every grocery store had dry ice for sale but that went away sometime in the 90's maybe. Probably for reasons like this. I'm surprised this isn't a story about idiots eating dry ice because people are that stupid.


My local store still has dry ice but you need to ask staff to get it, I assume to give you the once over to see if you give off "dry-ice bomb" vibes
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: One time I tossed a small piece of dry ice into the toilet, freaked out the roommate pretty good.


I once tossed a chunk of Sodium into a lake. Freaked out everything for 1/4 mile around us.

/The explosion was awesome!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: GrogSmash: The more you eat the more you fart: Only the internet can make a random 3/10 chick with a horseface famous by garnering over a million incel followers because she covers her a-cups in a bikini and poses for them.

Ok, if you call that a 3/10, I think the incel was the one who wrote the post I'm quoting.

Ok, if you call that a 3/10, I think the incel was the one who wrote the post I'm quoting.




Okay.  A solid 4, but only because she's not 150lbs overweight.


My scale is more exponential than linear, so a 10/10 is basically impossible...

But I'd go 7-8/10.

But hey, you are the one banging a goddess apparently, so you be you.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: namatad: no humans were injured

HighlanderRPI: Now she's an Instadeath influencer

otherideas: So the influencer survived? Thought there was going to be a bright side to this tragedy.

These photos make it a total yuckfest.  The influencer and her husband and kids:




This is her after the funny event happened to the *snort* social influencer *guffaw*



Happy birthday!!!!




Did she really post pictures of her crying after her husband's death???

Oh my Jesus, good Lord take the wheel. What the fark is wrong with us humans in the 21st century?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: The more you eat the more you fart: GrogSmash: The more you eat the more you fart: Only the internet can make a random 3/10 chick with a horseface famous by garnering over a million incel followers because she covers her a-cups in a bikini and poses for them.

Ok, if you call that a 3/10, I think the incel was the one who wrote the post I'm quoting.




Okay.  A solid 4, but only because she's not 150lbs overweight.

My scale is more exponential than linear, so a 10/10 is basically impossible...

But I'd go 7-8/10.

But hey, you are the one banging a goddess apparently, so you be you.


More like this:

She's of average attractiveness, so a 5/10.

Then subtract one for being a vapid "influencer"
Subtract another for being dumb.

3/10.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr.Fey: namatad: no humans were injured

HighlanderRPI: Now she's an Instadeath influencer

otherideas: So the influencer survived? Thought there was going to be a bright side to this tragedy.

These photos make it a total yuckfest.  The influencer and her husband and kids:




This is her after the funny event happened to the *snort* social influencer *guffaw*



Happy birthday!!!!




She still found time to make YouTube videos instead of maybe consoling her children or something.
 
