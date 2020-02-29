 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Well, it started as a semi. Then it stood straight up. That's when it happened
15
    More: Strange, Semi-trailer truck, semitruck driver, peculiar photo of a truck trailer, Wednesday night, CROWN POINT, dump trailer, Indiana State Police, middle of a highway  
830 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 5:50 PM



Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chub
 
uttertosh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OMFG is the overpass okay?!?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now there's something you don't see every day.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmmmm... what does THIS button do...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Too much Energon makes you a Decepticon'
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

uttertosh: OMFG is the overpass okay?!?


It's pregnant
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A semitruck driver accidentally activated controls for a dump trailer

I'm kinda surprised they don't have a lockout for that.
/not really surprised
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They don't do vertical in Indiana---elevators are like Star Trek transporters out there, and people get confused if a car starts rolling when in neutral.  Maybe the clutch is broken, maybe the car is haunted, maybe it's Jesus!

Anyway, this accident must have confused the everloving crap out of them.  It's like flatlanders seeing a sphere.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a bunch of these Trucks vs Highway Bridge fights in Ontario in the last few years.
(SFW)
Dump truck smashes into keele and 401 toronto overpass December 27 2016
Youtube HlDQ95K3XBU
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently you can only add 1 YouTube vid per post so here is another one from Quebec, the driver REALLY tried to give it to the bridge in this one.
Not sure WTF the guy filming was thinking, I sure as hell wouldn't want to be side by side to this going down the road.
(SFW)
Dump Truck crashes into overpass!
Youtube OJv281swqoY
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are a number of videos of trucks with raised dump bodies creating mayhem.. taking out traffic lights, overhead power lines and signs.. not sure now, but you used to have to engage the PTO on a truck to run the hydraulic pump to raise the bed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After carefully examining the photographic evidence, I can say with confidence that the truck was not a Transformer.

I repeat, this is not a Transformer Bot. Do not be alarmed!

/ Well, that ought to trigger the Fark Chicken Littles.  Maybe if I sign it:


DO NOT PANIC. - THE GOOSE
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: [media.gq.com image 300x240]


Cialis guy appearance trifecta now in play....
 
