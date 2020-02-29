 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Greedy parents are stealing from Girl Scouts at cookie season   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Girl Scouts of the USA, Girl Scout cookie, Cookie, Girl Scout cookie season, Greek temple, cheating-parent, fund-drive, Girl  
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the wilderness girls
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose a ban on girl scouts seeing their cookies to combat this.  That it will result in less announce in front of the grocery store is just a bonus.

/Keebler makes thin mints for you weirdos
//And the coconut abominations
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" That's parenting according to the NASCAR ethic that "it ain't cheatin', it's just gaining an edge." So it is that dim students win spots in good colleges. "

Typical irrelevant nonsense from the Daily Beast. An asinine article. I support the tag.

And don't we read this sort of thing every year during Girl Scout cookie season? Although it might be better written.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


32 * 40 = 1280 calories per box

2000 * 14 = 28,000 CDC recommended pandemic backup food

28K / 1280 = 22 boxes

You can prorate boxes for calories in beer or milk
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not a story about earning one's "getting molestered at BSA Camp".
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than what my mother did: used the cash from my sister's sales as a short-term booze loan, then wrote a hot check for $50.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I prefer the wilderness girls


Indeed...

cache.desktopnexus.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care who the dealer is as long as I get my drugs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cookies, which we all know are wildly overpriced, costing $5 or $6 for a lightweight box that'd cost a buck-and-a-half under any other brand

A bold claim that I'm not inclined to believe unless someone can point me to a $1.50 box of samoas.

/maybe a few boxes...
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I prefer the wilderness girls


Jeffery? Is that you? They told me you were dead
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: oldfool: I prefer the wilderness girls

Indeed...

[cache.desktopnexus.com image 450x294]


I think I got some wood
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

oldfool: I prefer the wilderness girls


That's a new euphemism for ones who like to go down in the bush.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dim kids getting spots in good colleges? My Nephew Tim, his Mother is a stay at home Mom and he was home schooled(Two warning flags right there), but somehow he eked out a full ride scholarship to Notre Dame. later he said it was too hard and switched to accounting. I remember making quips he had the ghey, but My Wife told me he got married and had a girl. maybe i could have motivated him more on engineering.
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size

/Not this kind of engineer.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cookies, which we all know are wildly overpriced, costing $5 or $6 for a lightweight box that'd cost a buck-and-a-half under any other brand

A bold claim that I'm not inclined to believe unless someone can point me to a $1.50 box of samoas.

/maybe a few boxes...


Whoever said that hasn't gone cookie shopping in a decade. A buck fifty will get you some store brand graham crackers. Decent cookies are four bucks.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they're upset that parents sell the cookies at work? A lot of people would probably never buy them if that didn't happen.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, when *would* one steal from Girl Scout, hmm, Subby?
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I blame the marijuanas.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So they're upset that parents sell the cookies at work? A lot of people would probably never buy them if that didn't happen.


I ran into someone selling her daughter's girl scout cookies at an outreach expo on a Saturday (I had a booth, she was just walking around).  I apologized and said "I'm public sector", she responded with "Yeah, I know, I work over at City Hall" (because I cannot recognize coworkers outside of work hours unless they are wearing nametags or uniforms), I then gave a "ah, so you understand".  She gave me a dirty look and went on to a different booth.  I rarely have cash on Saturdays because I always go to the bank on Mondays.  So yeah, she would have done better selling during working hours, assuming her supervisor doesn't write her up over it.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Well, when *would* one steal from Girl Scout, hmm, Subby?


Girl Scout Cookie Money Theft - Parts 5, 6 & 7
Youtube Ddax7FwGI3E
 
uttertosh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was one longwinded sales pitch for her book.

/asinine tag should be plug
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/CSB
The best pitch for the cookies I have ever had was leaving the store. The girl stepped out in front of me and said, "Do you know what you need in your life right now? A box of Girl Scout cookies."
I bought two boxes.
/end CSB
 
Krieghund
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mother used to work for the Girl Scout council.  Every single year she had to take multiple girl scout mothers to court for stealing the cookie money.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: abhorrent1: So they're upset that parents sell the cookies at work? A lot of people would probably never buy them if that didn't happen.

I ran into someone selling her daughter's girl scout cookies at an outreach expo on a Saturday (I had a booth, she was just walking around).  I apologized and said "I'm public sector", she responded with "Yeah, I know, I work over at City Hall" (because I cannot recognize coworkers outside of work hours unless they are wearing nametags or uniforms), I then gave a "ah, so you understand".  She gave me a dirty look and went on to a different booth.  I rarely have cash on Saturdays because I always go to the bank on Mondays.  So yeah, she would have done better selling during working hours, assuming her supervisor doesn't write her up over it.


Well yeah, that may be a little much. The people that did it at my work just kept a sheet on their desk and if you wanted some, you'd go fill in your info. Everyone new where the sheets were. They weren't going around actively pushing them or pressuring anyone to buy them.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: abhorrent1: So they're upset that parents sell the cookies at work? A lot of people would probably never buy them if that didn't happen.

I ran into someone selling her daughter's girl scout cookies at an outreach expo on a Saturday (I had a booth, she was just walking around).  I apologized and said "I'm public sector", she responded with "Yeah, I know, I work over at City Hall" (because I cannot recognize coworkers outside of work hours unless they are wearing nametags or uniforms), I then gave a "ah, so you understand".  She gave me a dirty look and went on to a different booth.  I rarely have cash on Saturdays because I always go to the bank on Mondays.  So yeah, she would have done better selling during working hours, assuming her supervisor doesn't write her up over it.


When I worked at AT&T the building manager put the kabash on selling product in the building including GS cookies and BSA light bulbs. PTA was not happy when I handed the wrapping paper sales sheet back to them and told them 'sorry, not allowed.'   It was a relief really. I'd rather hand the organization my child was involved in the $20 and not be expected to harass everyone I know.
/BSA Assistant Scoutmaster for 4 years so I do understand the fund raising - to a point.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Krieghund: My mother used to work for the Girl Scout council.  Every single year she had to take multiple girl scout mothers to court for stealing the cookie money.


I bet that's what all the madams tell their kids.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An article ranting about greed that I can't read because of a paywall. Nice.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The core reason they sell cookies is to raise money. It is a fundraiser - and a very good one - that funds activities for local troops, subsidizes the camps owned by councils, funds council-wide activities, pays the meager salaries of the full time workers who run the program, and subsidizes troops in under privileged areas.

If they didn't sell cookies, they would probably need around $400 per kid per year in dues.
 
kp1230
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So they're upset that parents sell the cookies at work? A lot of people would probably never buy them if that didn't happen.


My dad refused to sell my cookies at work. He was a manager and didn't want to put people who reported to him in the uncomfortable position of having to buy cookies. It ticked me off the time, because all the other girls' parents sold them at work and would turn in orders for a few hundred cookies, where I'd sell around 25 boxes. I was stuck to our neighborhood which was saturated with Girl Scouts, where everyone spread their purchase across twenty scouts. As I got older, I appreciated that he didn't sell them for me.

My work has a policy that no one is allowed to sell stuff to other employees. Doesn't stop anyone from surreptitiously doing it, though.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cookies, which we all know are wildly overpriced, costing $5 or $6 for a lightweight box that'd cost a buck-and-a-half under any other brand

A bold claim that I'm not inclined to believe unless someone can point me to a $1.50 box of samoas.

/maybe a few boxes...

Whoever said that hasn't gone cookie shopping in a decade. A buck fifty will get you some store brand graham crackers. Decent cookies are four bucks.


I don't know about knockoff Samoas, but Walmart and Aldi both have house-brand Thin Mint knockoffs for like $1-$1.25 a box.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Recent story bro:

Some Girl Scouts outside my neighborhood grocery store were selling cookies today...and one of the Scouts wore a carton of milk costume....which was pretty cool.  So I bought two boxes for "Operation Cookie Drop" because my fat ass doesn't need them.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The core reason they sell cookies is to raise money. It is a fundraiser - and a very good one - that funds activities for local troops, subsidizes the camps owned by councils, funds council-wide activities, pays the meager salaries of the full time workers who run the program, and subsidizes troops in under privileged areas.

If they didn't sell cookies, they would probably need around $400 per kid per year in dues.


I don't know what your smoking but you should bring enough to share with the others.

2013:
The average Girl Scouts executive compensation is $213,634 a year. The median estimated compensation for executives at Girl Scouts including base salary and bonus is $203,163, or $97 per hour. At Girl Scouts, the most compensated executive makes $490,000, annually, and the lowest compensated makes $61,000.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x186]
[Fark user image image 425x221]

32 * 40 = 1280 calories per box

2000 * 14 = 28,000 CDC recommended pandemic backup food

28K / 1280 = 22 boxes

You can prorate boxes for calories in beer or milk


The scurvy will be thrown in for no extra charge.
 
Tomosauruswrecks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thurstonxhowell: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cookies, which we all know are wildly overpriced, costing $5 or $6 for a lightweight box that'd cost a buck-and-a-half under any other brand

A bold claim that I'm not inclined to believe unless someone can point me to a $1.50 box of samoas.

/maybe a few boxes...

Whoever said that hasn't gone cookie shopping in a decade. A buck fifty will get you some store brand graham crackers. Decent cookies are four bucks.


Oreos are $3...but you get a lot more cookies...
 
