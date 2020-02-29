 Skip to content
(NPR)   Whoever took Seattle as first location for an American coronavirus death, remain in your home. Your IV bag of E1101 will be delivered shortly   (npr.org) divider line
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a recovering agoraphobe who lives in King County. I don't need a farking incentive to stay home, but, this'll do it nicely, thanks.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The orange juice doesn't work against this strain, were too late, it's airborne!
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]


Wow, that didn't take long...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, but it's all a Democrat Hoax, sez Hiz Moranic Dumbfarkness.

It'd be a real shame if Tangerine Twitler were to contract that virus.

/excuse me, there's someone at the d
 
SBinRR
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You have to take simple steps to stay safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Okieboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N that spells Holy Crap we're all gonna die
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.

TIME TO PANIC, BASH IN EACH OTHER'S HEADS AND EAT THE DELICIOUS PINK GOO INSIDE.

Fun fact:

The Brain, when alive and healthy, is a yellow tan colour. Very pretty. It is blood vessels and capillaries that make it look pinky.  Speaking of Pinky, here's the Brain and Pinky with the Brain song:

The Parts of the Brain, performed by The Brain (with Pinky)

pinky and the brain-brainstem
Youtube snO68aJTOpM
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: You have to take simple steps to stay safe.

[Fark user image 425x530]


Red Bull gives you wings!
 
emtwo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.


So how many deaths does it need to be before you start valuing human life? What's the number?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The sequel was not nearly as popular or bouncy:

A Meticulous Analysis of History
Youtube n9aYrURLHh0
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emtwo: brantgoose: One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.

So how many deaths does it need to be before you start valuing human life? What's the number?


"when it hits me personally"
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"One of my people came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn't work out too well. They couldn't do it. They tried the impeachment hoax,'" he told the crowd, saying that "it's all turning."

Then Trump declared: "And this is their new hoax."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This virus keeps popping up wherever I go.

Could I be the US Patient Zero?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

valenumr: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]

Wow, that didn't take long...


Nor should it, honestly. This is the reaction every damned American should have to Trump's ridiculous posturing. He's determined to declare that the media coverage is lugenpresse driven by the Democrats, in an effort to deflect from his administration's frankly piss-poor response.

Will the Democrats exploit the Trump administration's piss-poor response to the coronavirus crisis? Absolutely! And they should, because every American, from MAGA-hat-wearing Trumpanzees to libby-lib-leftie latte-suckers, should be angry that the federal government as a whole has largely failed the American people as a whole, and it did so directly because the Trump administration's ideology has overridden science, reason, even common sense in its abject farking stupidity.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: valenumr: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]

Wow, that didn't take long...

Nor should it, honestly. This is the reaction every damned American should have to Trump's ridiculous posturing. He's determined to declare that the media coverage is lugenpresse driven by the Democrats, in an effort to deflect from his administration's frankly piss-poor response.

Will the Democrats exploit the Trump administration's piss-poor response to the coronavirus crisis? Absolutely! And they should, because every American, from MAGA-hat-wearing Trumpanzees to libby-lib-leftie latte-suckers, should be angry that the federal government as a whole has largely failed the American people as a whole, and it did so directly because the Trump administration's ideology has overridden science, reason, even common sense in its abject farking stupidity.


AMEN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home
 
meintx2001
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
50+ years old and has chronic medical conditions.  Sad they died, but it's not that surprising.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SBinRR: You have to take simple steps to stay safe.

[Fark user image image 425x530]


I've heard of using coffee filters as dust masks but damn, that takes the cake.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home


I would be wary of Costco, considering that, from the location of this fatality, we may be dealing with Kirkland Signature Coronavirus.
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: valenumr: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]

Wow, that didn't take long...

Nor should it, honestly. This is the reaction every damned American should have to Trump's ridiculous posturing. He's determined to declare that the media coverage is lugenpresse driven by the Democrats, in an effort to deflect from his administration's frankly piss-poor response.

Will the Democrats exploit the Trump administration's piss-poor response to the coronavirus crisis? Absolutely! And they should, because every American, from MAGA-hat-wearing Trumpanzees to libby-lib-leftie latte-suckers, should be angry that the federal government as a whole has largely failed the American people as a whole, and it did so directly because the Trump administration's ideology has overridden science, reason, even common sense in its abject farking stupidity.


But does every thread need to be moved to the pol pol after the Boobies? I get it though. I mean, apparently if you're 10 or under you're pretty safe. When everyone else does and the country elects a 10 year old to the white house, at least we'll have some level of maturity at the top.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: The orange juice doesn't work against this strain, were too late, it's airborne!


That's why you need to mix it vodka or everclear.
 
emtwo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 750x1004]


What a bunch of assholes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]


He spelled "your ass" wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Quadlok: coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home

I would be wary of Costco, considering that, from the location of this fatality, we may be dealing with Kirkland Signature Coronavirus.


I was at Costco when they opened this morning and it was pretty chill then but half an hour later when I left people were fighting over my parking spot. Apparently they started running out of TP yesterday and today's supply was not expected to last long.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home


We're already having a run on toilet paper in Hawaii. I mean toilet paper, really? I recently bought the giant pack from Sam's, because the was getting low, but it will last quite a while because my girl is out of town.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
China is restarting factory production, but not with regular workers - with forced labor.

https://mobile.twitter.com/xu_xiuzhon​g​/status/1233731193679429634
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: emtwo: brantgoose: One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.

So how many deaths does it need to be before you start valuing human life? What's the number?

"when it hits me personally"


BINGO
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emtwo: brantgoose: One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.

So how many deaths does it need to be before you start valuing human life? What's the number?


The apocalypsis is happening every day for somebody somewhere.

I was trying to make an anti-hysteria, chaotic, irresponsible, mad and panic-driven decision making process but I wandered off without making it.

Or did I?

If you don't understand anything, it's a Trump joke.


Or else Trump is up to his old lying, bullshiating, deceiving, gas lighting and misdirection tricks again.

Can you arrange for that one super-valuable person to be a Trump? I'll give you 250 rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, voles, shrews or mice in exchange for that one human life.

What is one human live worth? Not as much as a "tiger" cat's life is worth, it if is your personal or family pet, but apparently more than the lives of 1,000 Indian peasants eaten by tigers is worth.

Tigers are an endangered species. Indian peasants are not American's so their lives are not worth the $5,000,000 that the CDA, EPA, or FDA is willing to spend to save one.

If I really wanted to troll you, though, I would ask why a tree is worth more than a cabbage. That's bring in the Vegans and Veggie-aryans.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home


You should also buy some cheaper vodak or even Everclear.  It's great as a substitute for a sanitizer and/or fuel.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump says that it will go away when it warms up.  But in Seattle it's springtime 12 months of the year.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

emtwo: brantgoose: One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.

So how many deaths does it need to be before you start valuing human life? What's the number?


42.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home


You might be joking about Netflix but at work we're doing the analysis of how we can get all 5k employees working from home. Today we typically only have a few hundred working remotely at any time, scaling that up is going to be expensive.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

valenumr: FormlessOne: valenumr: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]

Wow, that didn't take long...

Nor should it, honestly. This is the reaction every damned American should have to Trump's ridiculous posturing. He's determined to declare that the media coverage is lugenpresse driven by the Democrats, in an effort to deflect from his administration's frankly piss-poor response.

Will the Democrats exploit the Trump administration's piss-poor response to the coronavirus crisis? Absolutely! And they should, because every American, from MAGA-hat-wearing Trumpanzees to libby-lib-leftie latte-suckers, should be angry that the federal government as a whole has largely failed the American people as a whole, and it did so directly because the Trump administration's ideology has overridden science, reason, even common sense in its abject farking stupidity.

But does every thread need to be moved to the pol pol after the Boobies? I get it though. I mean, apparently if you're 10 or under you're pretty safe. When everyone else does and the country elects a 10 year old to the white house, at least we'll have some level of maturity at the top.


So you'd rather people ignore the politics that make it worse.
How nice.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]


"If you think that Democrats worked with the whole world to pull off a hoax, then that would actually be pretty impressive, strong American leadership in a lot of unfriendly places, we could use people like that at the helm of our country!"
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Quadlok: coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home

I would be wary of Costco, considering that, from the location of this fatality, we may be dealing with Kirkland Signature Coronavirus.

I was at Costco when they opened this morning and it was pretty chill then but half an hour later when I left people were fighting over my parking spot. Apparently they started running out of TP yesterday and today's supply was not expected to last long.


Why toilet paper though?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Oh, but it's all a Democrat Hoax, sez Hiz Moranic Dumbfarkness.


Kool-aid. No one said it's a Democrat hoax. When they said is the Democrat-propagated news that Trump is doing nothing is a hoax.

/I don't expect you to know the difference.
 
Marine1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Expect a sudden drop in Corona sales in Seattle!

Not sure if it is true or not but read something about some poll reporting some people were afraid to buy Corona beer. Part of me hopes it is true as that would be hilarious, but I really hope it is not true as that would be frakking pathetic.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Okieboy: M-O-O-N that spells Holy Crap we're all gonna die


Ummm... not to be a prick but I think you don't know how to spell.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: emtwo: brantgoose: One death, among 350 million Amerians and miscellaneous other residents.

So how many deaths does it need to be before you start valuing human life? What's the number?

"when it hits me personally"


Bingo. You win a Kepie doll, if you know what that is. I wonder if anybody knows where to find the famous newspaper algorithm which calculates how many people have to die, and so forth, in order for it to be "news". I think maybe it was the NYT or perhaps some Chicago paper press journalist or editor who came up with this joking, half-serious calculation.  For example, a death in your household or just down the street may be news (if the street has single-family residences and not skyscrapers, but 100,000 people killed in an earthquake in China might only merit a glance at the headline, not obsessive clipping and collecting.

The value of a human life is moot, and when you try to calculate it you run up against the problem of subjective measures of worth, some of which are taboo and can not be voiced without thought-crime or slander at least.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

valenumr: fragMasterFlash: Quadlok: coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home

I would be wary of Costco, considering that, from the location of this fatality, we may be dealing with Kirkland Signature Coronavirus.

I was at Costco when they opened this morning and it was pretty chill then but half an hour later when I left people were fighting over my parking spot. Apparently they started running out of TP yesterday and today's supply was not expected to last long.

Why toilet paper though?


shiat's getting real?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kewpie? I think I did a Trump.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: valenumr: FormlessOne: valenumr: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x886]

Wow, that didn't take long...

Nor should it, honestly. This is the reaction every damned American should have to Trump's ridiculous posturing. He's determined to declare that the media coverage is lugenpresse driven by the Democrats, in an effort to deflect from his administration's frankly piss-poor response.

Will the Democrats exploit the Trump administration's piss-poor response to the coronavirus crisis? Absolutely! And they should, because every American, from MAGA-hat-wearing Trumpanzees to libby-lib-leftie latte-suckers, should be angry that the federal government as a whole has largely failed the American people as a whole, and it did so directly because the Trump administration's ideology has overridden science, reason, even common sense in its abject farking stupidity.

But does every thread need to be moved to the pol pol after the Boobies? I get it though. I mean, apparently if you're 10 or under you're pretty safe. When everyone else does and the country elects a 10 year old to the white house, at least we'll have some level of maturity at the top.

So you'd rather people ignore the politics that make it worse.
How nice.


Not sure how you managed to put those words into my mouth...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump. s. 1. An eggregious and unadmitable error, a minor typo, the result of Boss-like typing.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

valenumr: fragMasterFlash: Quadlok: coronavirus: time to hit Costco and stock up on dry goods and cleaning products, and CVS to refill prescription meds, and, finally, to BevMo to stock up on some cheap domestic non-vintage red wine

// all stuff we will eventually use
/// I hope Netflix and Hulu servers can handle the load of everyone staying home

I would be wary of Costco, considering that, from the location of this fatality, we may be dealing with Kirkland Signature Coronavirus.

I was at Costco when they opened this morning and it was pretty chill then but half an hour later when I left people were fighting over my parking spot. Apparently they started running out of TP yesterday and today's supply was not expected to last long.

Why toilet paper though?


Have you lived without? Ruffled up newspaper ain't luxury.

I can't wait to see how the West will deal with shortages, that will be epic.

/lived in Poland when Soviets went bye
//seen stores with more employees present than articles for purchase
///vinegar and salt were somehow always there and still had to line up overnight anyways
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am going to launch a new word or meme some day yet.

Farkers don't seem to cooperate, but I will use a ruse, a trick, a deceit or attribution to Trump.

"Pull a Homer" worked, so so should one of mine, although that phrase is fictional and I am real.

Or am I?
 
